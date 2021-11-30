Webster Developments: Kinross man’s journey from mum’s spare bedroom to multi-million pound empire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A business started by a Kinross teenager from his mum’s spare bedroom is celebrating its10th anniversary.

It has been quite the success for Daniel Webster, whose contracting firm Webster Developments has a multi-million-pound turnover and more than 40 employees.

Mr Webster’s journey into business started by fitting kitchens and small extensions throughout Perth and Kinross.

In the early days, it was run from his mum’s spare bedroom.

Over the course of the past decade it has grown to include a hot air balloon offering and honey production.

A decade of Webster Developments

The former Kinross High School pupil is celebrating 10 years in business.

Mr Webster’s business interests evolved from a construction company, to one carrying out larger more ambitious projects.

Those have included a church conversion, plus construction of affordable housing under several housing association contracts.

Webster Developments additionally began to deliver new build homes all over Scotland, and in 2014, Mr Webster – who trained as a joiner – established Webster Homes.

He said that was a natural progression.

“It made sense to establish our own division specialising in the top end of the market,” the businessman said.

Daniel soon added a plethora of exciting young subsidiary companies to his Webster banner.

Those include self-storage company, Webster Storage; a hot air ballooning venture, Webster Adventures and, in a move to create a sustainable business, Webster Honey in 2015.

‘Completely missed out’ on Covid-19 help

It has been a challenging time recently, with Brexit having an impact.

Covid-19 brought its own problems, too.

The firm has faced shortages of materials, and delays in products arriving in the UK.

But one of the keys to running your own firm is to be flexible, the 29-year-old said.

Branching out from construction to hot air balloons was an opportunity to do “something different”, Mr Webster said.

The business was totally derailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are plans for a full season next year.

“We were out of the sky for around 15 months.

“This was a sector that completely missed out on any government help or funding.

“We got back in the air over the summer though which was great, with several marriage proposals to boot.

“We’ll have a full season starting again in the spring of 2022.”

Webster Developments recently handed over the £1.3 million contract for Caledonia Housing Association.

When it was secured back in 2019, it was the firm’s largest ever contract win.

Home working keeping storage firm busy

It was while working with clients in the midst of moving house that Mr Webster spotted an opportunity for a self-storage business.

Webster Storage now has 52 units at Bridgend Industrial Estate in Kinross.

“It’s still a very vibrant sector for us which has been well used over the pandemic,” said Mr Webster.

“With the prevalence of home working, clients have had to make room for home offices.”

Webster Development: Plans for the future

After 10 years at the helm, did Mr Webster think his first decade running his own firm would be so successful?

“I always hoped so, but it has very much been a case of organic growth plus lots of very hard work.

“My joinery background has stood me in good stead as I grew the business from a multi-trades construction company, to one carrying out larger more ambitious projects.

“I have a great team behind me.”

Next year he hopes to make progress on the new head office, also at Bridgend Industrial Estate.

The complex will house a series of small eco-friendly office pods for hire. The project is currently held up due to material shortages.

The spaces to hire will be marketed under the new business banner of Webster Spaces.

Mr Webster said expanding his portfolio allows him to escape from the stresses of construction.

He said: “These other businesses are a release for me, but also contribute to the entire Webster Group.

“Having reached ten years in business it will be great news to finally house all our business interests in the one location.

“Being from Kinross, I am proud to be creating this head office complex in my home town.”