Look inside a 270-year-old Angus hotel as it goes under the hammer

Step inside one of the oldest coaching inns in Scotland now up for auction.

The Star Hotel in Montrose is going under the hammer for a guide price of £265,000.

Located on New Wynd, it boasts 15 en-suite bedrooms and two public bars inside a traditionally built terraced property.

The ground floor bar has wooden flooring and furnishings with a dance floor in the rear.

The hotel’s first floor comprises a kitchen and breakfast dining room as well as an office and storage room.

There is also a function suite with a lounge area and separate bar with stage covering a total capacity of 170.

The hotel also has a self-contained owner flat with a lounge, fitted kitchen and en-suite bedroom.

Shepherd Commercial Auctions surveyor Gavin Russell said: “Our clients are selling due to a well-earned retirement, having operated the business since 2010.

“While the public bar is very popular locally, there is excellent scope to further improve turnover and profit levels through the introduction of evening meals and use of the first-floor function suites as potential restaurant space.

“The hotel and pub are trading well and producing good turnover and profits and as such, it represents an excellent investment or business opportunity.”

The Star Hotel has been operating since 1748 and is known to be one of the oldest coaching inns in Scotland.

Before the river South Esk was first bridged in 1795, it was a stopping point and posting house for coaches arriving from and proceeding to the North.

The hotel is for sale by unconditional online auction running till December 20.

