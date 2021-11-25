Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Look inside a 270-year-old Angus hotel as it goes under the hammer

By Maria Gran
November 25 2021, 12.43pm Updated: November 25 2021, 5.08pm
Inside the Star Hotel in Montrose.
Step inside one of the oldest coaching inns in Scotland now up for auction.

The Star Hotel in Montrose is going under the hammer for a guide price of £265,000.

Located on New Wynd, it boasts 15 en-suite bedrooms and two public bars inside a traditionally built terraced property.

The Star Hotel has two public bar areas.

The Star Hotel Montrose for sale

The hotel’s first floor comprises a kitchen and breakfast dining room as well as an office and storage room.

The Montrose hotel has 15 en-suite bedrooms.

There is also a function suite with a lounge area and separate bar with stage covering a total capacity of 170.

The hotel also has a self-contained owner flat with a lounge, fitted kitchen and en-suite bedroom.

The Star Hotel's front bar area.
Shepherd Commercial Auctions surveyor Gavin Russell said: “Our clients are selling due to a well-earned retirement, having operated the business since 2010.

“While the public bar is very popular locally, there is excellent scope to further improve turnover and profit levels through the introduction of evening meals and use of the first-floor function suites as potential restaurant space.

“The hotel and pub are trading well and producing good turnover and profits and as such, it represents an excellent investment or business opportunity.”

The Star Hotel is popular among Montrose locals.

The Star Hotel has been operating since 1748 and is known to be one of the oldest coaching inns in Scotland.

Before the river South Esk was first bridged in 1795, it was a stopping point and posting house for coaches arriving from and proceeding to the North.

The hotel is in the centre of Montrose.
The hotel is for sale by unconditional online auction running till December 20.

