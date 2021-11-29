Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How independent retailers plan to boost Dunfermline’s economy by over £10m a year

By Maria Gran
November 29 2021, 7.19am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.10am
Aileen Wright got together with other local business owners to set up Totally Locally Dunfermline.
A group of Dunfermline business owners have joined forces in a bid to  boost the town’s economy by more than £10 million a year.

The Fife town is the latest to join the nationwide Totally Locally campaign, encouraging locals to spend their money in small independent businesses.

Owner of Sew Yarn Crafty Aileen Wright wanted to create a platform where small businesses can share ideas and reach the public.

She gathered other local business owners and together they are launching the Totally Locally campaign.

Totally Locally in Dunfermline

In the build-up to Christmas, Aileen hopes the people of Dunfermline choose to spend their money in small shops.

She says: “We’ve got fantastic independent businesses here who really care about Dunfermline.

“But if you don’t come into the town you might never see that.

Husband and wife team Heather Snowie and Colin Gardner who own The Caledonian Craft Beer Merchant and Fancy a Scoop? helped Aileen get local businesses together for Totally Locally.

“It’s really important to us to let people know we’re here and we have something to offer you without getting on a train to Edinburgh.”

Dunfermline is the latest of many towns across the UK to take up the campaign.

It has been running successfully in Burntisland since 2014 and Kinghorn since 2020.

Fiver Fest to encourage support

The campaign founders are working to reach as many small businesses as possible ahead of their February “Fiver Fest”.

It is a national event run locally by the Totally Locally groups.

Ryan Taylor owns the Barber Club in Dunfermline.

Businesses will run a £5 offer and encourage residents to spend their money in independent shops and firms.

“We’re not asking people to spend £5 more, just divert £5, as people don’t necessarily have £5 more,” explains Aileen.

“We hope local residents will be inspired to come and shop in a business they’ve maybe not shopped in before.

“Or support a business with money they would normally spend in a bigger business.

Comic book shop Little Shop of Heroes and owner Lou Grainger joined the Totally Locally Dunfermline campaign.

“If every Dunfermline resident spent £5 a week in a local independent shop, it would bring an extra £10.4m to the town’s economy every year.”

Stepping up for Dunfermline through Totally Locally

Aileen moved to the town five years ago as she didn’t want to live in Edinburgh where she worked.

From the first drive through Dunfermline, she knew it was where she wanted to live.

On her first weekend as a Fife resident she stumbled over a shop for sale, which now is her business Sew Yarn Crafty.

With Totally Locally, Dunfermline businesses could see a boost of £10.4m.

“Much of what makes modern retail work in Dunfermline is that we create communities around our businesses,” she says.

“We have people that care about what they buy, how they spend their time and where they spend their money.

“I love Dunfermline, its history and architecture.

“I think people are hesitant to start their business here, but it’s working for me.

“The key thing about Totally Locally is don’t wait to be asked to help, step up for our town.”