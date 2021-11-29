How independent retailers plan to boost Dunfermline’s economy by over £10m a year

An error occurred. Please try again.

A group of Dunfermline business owners have joined forces in a bid to boost the town’s economy by more than £10 million a year.

The Fife town is the latest to join the nationwide Totally Locally campaign, encouraging locals to spend their money in small independent businesses.

Owner of Sew Yarn Crafty Aileen Wright wanted to create a platform where small businesses can share ideas and reach the public.

She gathered other local business owners and together they are launching the Totally Locally campaign.

Totally Locally in Dunfermline

In the build-up to Christmas, Aileen hopes the people of Dunfermline choose to spend their money in small shops.

She says: “We’ve got fantastic independent businesses here who really care about Dunfermline.

“But if you don’t come into the town you might never see that.

“It’s really important to us to let people know we’re here and we have something to offer you without getting on a train to Edinburgh.”

Dunfermline is the latest of many towns across the UK to take up the campaign.

It has been running successfully in Burntisland since 2014 and Kinghorn since 2020.

Fiver Fest to encourage support

The campaign founders are working to reach as many small businesses as possible ahead of their February “Fiver Fest”.

It is a national event run locally by the Totally Locally groups.

Businesses will run a £5 offer and encourage residents to spend their money in independent shops and firms.

“We’re not asking people to spend £5 more, just divert £5, as people don’t necessarily have £5 more,” explains Aileen.

“We hope local residents will be inspired to come and shop in a business they’ve maybe not shopped in before.

“Or support a business with money they would normally spend in a bigger business.

“If every Dunfermline resident spent £5 a week in a local independent shop, it would bring an extra £10.4m to the town’s economy every year.”

Stepping up for Dunfermline through Totally Locally

Aileen moved to the town five years ago as she didn’t want to live in Edinburgh where she worked.

From the first drive through Dunfermline, she knew it was where she wanted to live.

On her first weekend as a Fife resident she stumbled over a shop for sale, which now is her business Sew Yarn Crafty.

“Much of what makes modern retail work in Dunfermline is that we create communities around our businesses,” she says.

“We have people that care about what they buy, how they spend their time and where they spend their money.

“I love Dunfermline, its history and architecture.

“I think people are hesitant to start their business here, but it’s working for me.

“The key thing about Totally Locally is don’t wait to be asked to help, step up for our town.”