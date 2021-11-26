Scores Hotel in St Andrews: Five star plans include five-storey extension

An error occurred. Please try again.

A five-storey extension is among the plans for a St Andrews hotel as its new owners transform it into a five-star property.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for the refurbishment and extension of The Scores Hotel.

The hotel was bought in June this year in a joint venture between Links Collection Capital and Northern Ireland-based property investment company Wirefox.

In October, the new owners said Scores Hotel would be closed for 18 months while renovation work is carried out.

Their plans, if approved, would see the hotel’s existing 36 rooms reconfigured, and a five-storey extension added to the rear.

The refurbished hotel – which would have a total of 51 rooms – would create in excess of 65 jobs.

‘Our aim is to create a world-class facility’

Wirefox director Joanne McBurney said: “We are delighted to have finally submitted plans for the transformation of the much-loved Scores Hotel.

“We are grateful to those that have provided feedback on the proposals from our informal consultation with a range of local stakeholders.

“We will continue to work proactively with local stakeholders and community groups, as well as our neighbours.

“Our aim is to create a world-class facility to complement the existing offer in St Andrews and the site’s location overlooking golf’s most famous course.”

Scores Hotel plans to connect old and new

The design will see bedroom floors redesigned to improve accessibility.

The extension will reach south of the main building featuring a simple, contemporary look with material that is representative of the local area.

A predominantly glazed link forms a connection between the original hotel and the new wing.

The design includes the creation of a new stone and glass entrance.

The ground floor will contain space for a new destination restaurant. It will also feature areas that could be used for weddings or corporate events.

Scores Hotel’s long history in St Andrews

The Scores Hotel opened in the 1930s. It combines a fine 1864 Victorian House, Seaton House, with a boys’ school built in the 1880s.

Seaton House was designed in the Jacobean style by George Rae, the first St Andrews citizen to become an architect.

It was then home to an institute founded in 1919 by prominent London heart specialist, Sir James Mackenzie.

It traded under the Best Western banner until it was sold earlier this year.

Missing out on the return of The Open

The 18-month closure will mean the hotel will miss out on trade when The Open Championship returns to St Andrews next summer.

The owners hope the town will benefit from a post-Open boost and be a sought after destination in 2023.

Links Collection Capital was set up with the belief that world class golf courses deserve world class hospitality.

As well as being joint-owners of the Scores Hotel, they also own The Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews.