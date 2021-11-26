Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Scores Hotel in St Andrews: Five star plans include five-storey extension

By Gavin Harper
November 26 2021, 2.28pm
An impression of how the revamped Scores Hotel could look.
An impression of how the revamped Scores Hotel could look.

A five-storey extension is among the plans for a St Andrews hotel as its new owners transform it into a five-star property.

A planning application has been submitted to Fife Council for the refurbishment and extension of The Scores Hotel.

The hotel was bought in June this year in a joint venture between Links Collection Capital and Northern Ireland-based property investment company Wirefox.

In October, the new owners said Scores Hotel would be closed for 18 months while renovation work is carried out.

Scores Hotel.

Their plans, if approved, would see the hotel’s existing 36 rooms reconfigured, and a five-storey extension added to the rear.

The refurbished hotel – which would have a total of 51 rooms – would create in excess of 65 jobs.

‘Our aim is to create a world-class facility’

Wirefox director Joanne McBurney said: “We are delighted to have finally submitted plans for the transformation of the much-loved Scores Hotel.

“We are grateful to those that have provided feedback on the proposals from our informal consultation with a range of local stakeholders.

An impression of how the revamped Scores Hotel could look.

“We will continue to work proactively with local stakeholders and community groups, as well as our neighbours.

“Our aim is to create a world-class facility to complement the existing offer in St Andrews and the site’s location overlooking golf’s most famous course.”

Scores Hotel plans to connect old and new

The design will see bedroom floors redesigned to improve accessibility.

The extension will reach south of the main building featuring a simple, contemporary look with material that is representative of the local area.

A predominantly glazed link forms a connection between the original hotel and the new wing.

The design includes the creation of a new stone and glass entrance.

The ground floor will contain space for a new destination restaurant.  It will also feature areas that could be used for weddings or corporate events.

Scores Hotel’s long history in St Andrews

The Scores Hotel opened in the 1930s. It combines a fine 1864 Victorian House, Seaton House, with a boys’ school built in the 1880s.

Seaton House was designed in the Jacobean style by George Rae, the first St Andrews citizen to become an architect.

Scores Hotel shut last month.

It was then home to an institute founded in 1919 by prominent London heart specialist, Sir James Mackenzie.

It traded under the Best Western banner until it was sold earlier this year.

Missing out on the return of The Open

The 18-month closure will mean the hotel will miss out on trade when The Open Championship returns to St Andrews next summer.

The owners hope the town will benefit from a post-Open boost and be a sought after destination in 2023.

Links Collection Capital was set up with the belief that world class golf courses deserve world class hospitality.

As well as being joint-owners of the Scores Hotel, they also own The Dunvegan Hotel in St Andrews.

More from The Courier