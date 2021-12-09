Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business & Environment

Dundee cycling accidents a matter of ‘when, not if’ as council backtracks on winter gritting

By Peter John Meiklem
December 9 2021, 6.30am Updated: December 9 2021, 10.00am
Dundee cyclist Russell Pepper
Russell Pepper from Dundee Cycling Forum at the Tay Road Bridge.

Cyclists and walkers using Dundee’s main active travel route should expect more accidents this winter, it has been claimed, after officials confirmed there is no plan to grit the city’s waterfront path.

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander assured cycle campaigners last March his officials would look into “reshaping” current funding to treat the key route during winter weather.

But it has emerged the work will not go ahead this winter due to a combination of costs, timescales and Brexit.

Has council inaction put cyclists in danger this winter?

Russell Pepper is from the Dundee Cycle Forum. He gave a deputation to councillors outlining the dangers of the untreated path ahead of the local authority’s budget setting meeting earlier this year.

He said without winter maintenance accidents would happen on the route.

“When they do – because it’s not even an if – we will be reporting that to the council.

“They are knowingly not doing something and in that there will be accidents caused.”

He hoped an interim solution could still be put in place this winter.

But Dundee winter cycling accidents would only be avoided when officials put a more permanent solution in place. He hoped that would happen from next winter.

Where is the city cycle route and why does it matter?

The path takes in parts of National Cycle Network route 1 and route 77. Route 77 heads west along Riverside, while route 1 links the V&A with Broughty Ferry.

The entire Dundee city stretch is around 15km long.

It is one of the most popular routes for commuters and leisure travellers in the city. Many link the route with other destinations in the city centre or to Ninewells Hospital.

Dundee City Council officials commissioned a quote for the work this summer. Ensuring the path remains safe for active travellers this winter would have cost a total of £57,000, according to the papers

The annual cost would have been £35,615 a year, including lease hire of a specialist gritter to complete the work.

DCC officials would have spent a further £22,300 in a one-off cost preparing the route for regular treatment.

The estimates will have gone up since June when officials completed the work.

Councillors agreed a £373 million city spending package in March 2021.

Why is the Dundee path being left untreated, creating winter accident risk?

Councillor Mark Flynn is the SNP group lead for sustainable transportation.

He said his administration had “already delivered more cycling investment than any other.”

“We gave a commitment to explore gritting options for the NCN 1/77.

“That work was carried out but unfortunately, the timescales involved for making the changes and ordering equipment was not in our favour with challenges such as Brexit, complicating matters.

“We are looking to bring forward proposals that will address this fully and again, demonstrate our commitment.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson confirmed the winter maintenance service plan currently does not include gritting of the NCN 1/77.

“We are continuing to engage with the Scottish Government to seek support for active travel provision including winter maintenance.”