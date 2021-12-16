Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

50-year-old landfill unearthed as Perthshire forest spills saucy secret

By Aileen Robertson
December 16 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 16 2021, 9.30am
landfill

Storm Arwen has unearthed decades-old landfill at a Perthshire woodland.

Gusts of up to 90mph uprooted trees across the country during the first named storm of the season.

Woodland north of the village of Doune was among the beauty spots to suffer damage.

And the trees’ exposed roots have revealed an ugly reminder of our throwaway culture.

Rubbish from 1960s tangled in tree roots

Among the items found at the site is an old tube of chocolate sauce. It appears to pre-date decimalisation, introduced in 1970.

There are also plastic milk bags, margarine tubs and empty bottles, which decades ago would have contained cleaning products.

Storm Arwen saw many local woodlands devastated.

Forestry and Land Scotland has even told walkers to avoid affected areas.

There are fears ‘hanging’ trees which have not fully fallen could cause injury or death.

landfill
Household rubbish clings to the roots of an upturned tree.

It is not the first time ‘zombie’ landfill has blighted the Perthshire countryside.

Erosion on the banks of the River Ericht at Blairgowrie caused an old dump to spill its contents into the valuable fishing waters.

Site was once the ‘town dump’

Information about historic landfill sites in Scotland is difficult to find.

The site near Doune is not included in the Scottish Environment Protection Agency’s online record of waste sites.

landfill
A vintage margarine tub.

But there is evidence of activity at the site on an Ordnance Survey map dating back to around 1950.

And Moray Estates, who own the land, confirmed the area was once used to landfill household rubbish thrown out by Doune residents.

The site circled in red appears on an Ordnance Survey map dated around 1950. Map reproduced with the permission of the National Library of Scotland.

A spokesperson for Moray Estates said they would clean up and replant the affected area.

“We understand the area was the municipal waste facility which would have been covered and planted many years ago.

“We will remove any surface litter and waste prior to replanting the area when the windblown trees have been removed.”

Work to regenerate Doune woodland

Moray Estates has been working to regenerate woodland around Doune.

Storms between 2011 and 2014 ‘laid waste’ to mature Norway spruce in the Wood of Doune to the west of the village.

Since then, there has been replanting to repopulate the cleared woodland with birch, alder and Douglas fir.

Moray Estates said this area has “begun to look like woodland again”.

The landowner is trying to improve access, to encourage locals and visitors to use the woodlands for recreation.

Meanwhile, the recent storm destroyed many mature evergreen trees around the old landfill site.

The spokesperson for Moray Estates said they were working on a long-term forest plan, in agreement with Scottish Forestry and in consultation with Kilmadock Community Council.

Under the plan, the landowner is planting native broadleaf trees to boost biodiversity.

landfill
How long ago were these crisps eaten?

Near the site affected by the landfill, an area of newly planted saplings appeared to have escaped unscathed from the storm.

Stirling Council confirmed its environmental health team was currently “carrying out investigations in relation to this matter”.