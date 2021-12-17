Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Old Manor Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel changes hands in £1.2m deal

By Gavin Harper
December 17 2021, 5.10pm Updated: December 17 2021, 5.37pm
The Old Manor Hotel.
The owners of Pettycur Bay caravan park in Fife have splashed out £1.2 million on a Fife hotel.

The Wallace family have bought the 23-bedroom four-star Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links, Leven.

The former 19th century mansion house, which overlooks the famous Lundin Links golf course, became a hotel in 1994.

Alistair Saddler has been the owner for the past 11 years.

A welcome boost locally and to hospitality

Steven Wallace is spearheading the takeover.

His grandfather is Thomas Wallace, who purchased Pettycur Bay Holiday Park with his two sons, Alan and Tommy, over 30 years ago.

He hopes the news is a welcome boost to the industry as it continues to battle through the pandemic.

The Old Manor Hotel’s new owner, Steve Wallace.

He said: “We think this is the most positive news we can give our sector and the local economy  in Lundin Links, as the country continues to wrestle with the pandemic.

“The hospitality sector is hugely important and doing hospitality well is a source of great pride to many family businesses like ourselves.

“We have not rested on our laurels during the pandemic, having used the time to plan and improve our offering.

“That is particularly relevant with the Open taking place in St Andrews next summer.”

Mr Wallace said a programme of refurbishments would take place immediately.

The hotel will undergo a full refurbishment in the coming weeks.

He said the immediate aim is to ensure all the accommodation is fully upgraded.

“It’s a question of whatever is needed will be done to do justice to the building and to the location,” he said.

“There’s no exact budget in mind.

“We want to reopen in the New Year, ready to make the most of the staycation season.”

Up to 10 new jobs at Old Manor Hotel

He also revealed the hotel is recruiting new staff.

Mr Wallace added: “We’ve always been a big local employer, and plan to build a strong close-knit team here at The Old Manor.

“We hope local people in the area who are keen on a career in hospitality will want to join us.”

Mr Wallace hopes to attract local residents to work at the hotel.

Mr Wallace said discussions are ongoing about potential uses for the former restaurant building in the car park.

“This building has huge potential for a number of uses,” he said.

“It could perhaps be a standalone fine dining restaurant, a bistro, or for weddings and events.

“We’re not exactly sure what we will use it for at the moment, but it is certainly an asset.

“All we can say is watch this space as the whole project comes together in the coming months.”

