Old Manor Hotel: Luxury Fife hotel changes hands in £1.2m deal

An error occurred. Please try again.

The owners of Pettycur Bay caravan park in Fife have splashed out £1.2 million on a Fife hotel.

The Wallace family have bought the 23-bedroom four-star Old Manor Hotel in Lundin Links, Leven.

The former 19th century mansion house, which overlooks the famous Lundin Links golf course, became a hotel in 1994.

Alistair Saddler has been the owner for the past 11 years.

A welcome boost locally and to hospitality

Steven Wallace is spearheading the takeover.

His grandfather is Thomas Wallace, who purchased Pettycur Bay Holiday Park with his two sons, Alan and Tommy, over 30 years ago.

He hopes the news is a welcome boost to the industry as it continues to battle through the pandemic.

He said: “We think this is the most positive news we can give our sector and the local economy in Lundin Links, as the country continues to wrestle with the pandemic.

“The hospitality sector is hugely important and doing hospitality well is a source of great pride to many family businesses like ourselves.

“We have not rested on our laurels during the pandemic, having used the time to plan and improve our offering.

“That is particularly relevant with the Open taking place in St Andrews next summer.”

Mr Wallace said a programme of refurbishments would take place immediately.

He said the immediate aim is to ensure all the accommodation is fully upgraded.

“It’s a question of whatever is needed will be done to do justice to the building and to the location,” he said.

“There’s no exact budget in mind.

“We want to reopen in the New Year, ready to make the most of the staycation season.”

Up to 10 new jobs at Old Manor Hotel

He also revealed the hotel is recruiting new staff.

Mr Wallace added: “We’ve always been a big local employer, and plan to build a strong close-knit team here at The Old Manor.

“We hope local people in the area who are keen on a career in hospitality will want to join us.”

Mr Wallace said discussions are ongoing about potential uses for the former restaurant building in the car park.

“This building has huge potential for a number of uses,” he said.

“It could perhaps be a standalone fine dining restaurant, a bistro, or for weddings and events.

“We’re not exactly sure what we will use it for at the moment, but it is certainly an asset.

“All we can say is watch this space as the whole project comes together in the coming months.”