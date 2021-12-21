Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Blackadders: Dundee law firm’s ‘disaster recovery plan’ limits Covid impact

By Gavin Harper
December 21 2021, 12.12pm
Blackadders managing partner Johnston Clark
Blackadders managing partner Johnston Clark

Major Dundee law firm Blackadders has reported strong financial results despite dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm’s turnover fell to £13 million for the year to March 31 2021, down from £13.9m in 2020.

Operating profit was up across the period, from £3.8m to £2.6m.

The firm reported the year under review had started against the backdrop of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Managing partner Johnston Clark said: “Our disaster recovery plan which had been carefully prepared was very effective.

Blackadders.

“We were able to maintain client service throughout, subject to the courts and public registers functioning.”

Blackadders has offices in Aberdeen, Arbroath, Dundee, Perth, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

‘Tight financial regime’ for Blackadders

Mr Clark hailed a “tight financial regime” which allowed Blackadders to strengthen its balance sheet on the back of improved profit margin and recoveries.

Staff numbers fell slightly, to 211 from 229, with 99 in client services and 112 in support roles.

The reduction in headcount saw the overall wage bill drop from £5.7m to £5.5m.

Mr Clark said he was pleased to see new partners join the firm – Lynn Melville, John Dargie and Steven Connolly.

John Dargie joined the Blackadders team.

The firm’s “grow its own” policy of recruiting and retaining trainee solicitors on qualification continued.

The firm appointed six newly qualified solicitors and an intake of eight new trainees this year.

The managing partner confirmed his resolve to “keep the best bits” of digitalisation while acknowledging the benefits of face-to-face meeting with clients who expect personal service.

Blackadders adopt hybrid working system

Earlier this year, Mr Clark said 10 years of progress was made in 10 months in the Scottish legal system.

He said virtual hearings and submissions made in writing instead of in person have created “efficiencies”.

And Mr Clark said Blackadders is also adopting a new way of working.

He said: “Going forward, we will operate a hybrid working system which will allow maximum flexibility and agility in service delivery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier