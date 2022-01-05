Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Tayside dental practices invest £250,000 to become ‘most digitised’ in Scotland

By Maria Gran
January 5 2022, 4.09pm
Dental hygienist Caitlin Jenkins, dental nurse Laura Russell, dentist Rami Sarraf, dental technician Elwira Stepniak, dental receptionist Catriona Dennis, dental practice manager Margaret Tyrrell at a First Alba Healthcare practice.
Dental hygienist Caitlin Jenkins, dental nurse Laura Russell, dentist Rami Sarraf, dental technician Elwira Stepniak, dental receptionist Catriona Dennis, dental practice manager Margaret Tyrrell at a First Alba Healthcare practice.

Five Tayside dental practices have made a £250,000 investment that will see them become some of the most digitised surgeries in Scotland.

Two dental practices in Dundee and surgeries in Forfar, Newburgh and Kinross will bring the latest 3D digital inter-oral scanning technology to patients.

Dundee firm First Alba Healthcare, run by husband and wife team Dr Rami Sarraf and Dr Ewa Plewa Sarraf, owns the practices.

The six-figure new equipment can be used to create braces, retainers, bridges, crowns and other dental appliances.

It creates a full 3D image of the mouth, removing the need to use moulding material.

Dr Rami Sarraf using the new dental technology Medit i700.

The new scanning technology carries a lower carbon footprint. Appliances can be made on site, rather than transported back and forth to external labs.

The amount of clinical waste generated in making appliances is also greatly reduced.

New equipment for Tayside dentists

First Alba Healthcare employs a team of 45 staff and associates.

The Dundee practices are situated on Dudhope Terrace and Strathmartine Road.

With the new equipment at hand, Dr Sarraf is currently undertaking a mass staff training programme.

He said: “We had planned to introduce the technology at each of our five surgeries before Covid struck.

“We are now able to continue with the full plan to make the business the most digitised dental surgeries in Scotland.

“This technology has been introduced as a result of painstaking research by myself and my wife as to the best equipment to buy for our purposes.”

Dr Sarraf acknowledged that the cost of the new technology was a great deal of money to invest at a challenging time.

He believes it will help improve the experience of visiting the dentist.

“Patients want a fast and reliable service without the need for impressions,” he said.

“They are not only unpleasant, but very time consuming to make.

“Young people getting braces find the process of plaster in the mouth very distressing.

“We will be kicking off 2022 on a high.

“That can only be good for dental health in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Kinross.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier