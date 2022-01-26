[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Most famous for being the Trillion Dollar Man, entrepreneur Dan Peña is considering standing for local elections as he has big plans for Angus – a place very close to his heart.

For almost 40 years, Dan – the founder of Quantum Leap Advantage (QLA) – has lived in Angus at the 15th century Guthrie Castle and it sprawling estate which is spread across 156 acres.

The renowned financial success coach grew his own oil & gas business Great Western Resources Inc. (GWRI) from humble beginnings. He began with just $820 – eight years later, it was worth $450million on the London Stock Exchange!

Tough love

But contrary to popular belief, Dan was not born into money. He came from a less-than-affluent background, growing up in the barrio of east of Los Angeles with “tough love” from his policeman father and Mexican mother. Life was a struggle for the family – but this perhaps gave a young Daniel the determination to work hard and strive for international success and wealth in his future. His father worked two extra jobs to put food in the table in his early years.

He may have been hugely successful in business, but now wants to carve out a political career, he admitted: “I still have additional aspirations and believe I can make a positive contribution on the political scene: in Angus and more widely.

“For now, I plan on continuing my QLA coaching throughout 2022. Then, at 77, I will reassess my political and coaching future.”

He has already launched his website Dan Peña for Scotland

To find out more about Dan’s plans for Angus, click here to read his manifesto, in his own words.

Career success of Dan Peña

Throughout his international career, Dan has coached budding entrepreneurs – including those from deprived background – across the world. And he has been responsible for boosting the wealth of numerous of his mentees from seven-figures to 11 figures.

In total, he had produced more than a trillion dollars of equity/value for the businesspeople he has worked with. This achievement earned him his Trillion Dollar Man nickname.

To this day, despite being in his seventies, Dan still delivers his motivational business success seminars – many of which are held at Guthrie Castle.

Now, Mr Peña is a UK citizen (he has dual-nationality with the US) he wants to explore the possibility of him being elected to the UK public office. On the day he was awarded citizenship, in October 2021, he “was the only person shedding tears of joy” and made that declaration. The Courier featured his manifesto.

As part of his mission he wants to “Make Angus great again”.

Giving back to the UK

He revealed: “I have assisted countless people – many from deprived backgrounds with little or no assets – in changing their lives and creating sustainable jobs. I believe, with all my being, that I can do the same for this country.

“Britain has been extraordinarily generous to me and my family,” he said, and now he wants to give back.

“I want to help transform the UK, starting in Angus – my home, and take us to a better place. I want to create something that we can all be more proud of in the decades going forward!”

6 of Dan Peña’s priorities for Angus, based on his first focus group:

Make the high streets look as pristine as before Pensioners to be better taken care of Veterans to be better taken care of Less dole and free money to those who can still work Make migration work for both sides Alleviate drug problem

Did you know…?

Dan says his idols in politics and business are two Brits: former Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Andrew Carnegie, one of the most successful businessmen of all time

His daughter was born in Scotland and his sons started their education here.

Dan had a distinguished career with the US army, entering voluntarily as a private and climbing the ranks to 1st lieutenant.

He also served in Military Police and was Intelligence and Security Officer at NATO Headquarters during the 1960s.

His mantra is “praise the Lord and pass the ammunition”.

Should Dan Peña stand for election? Do you think he would be a good political representative for Angus? Find out more about Dan Peña on his website.