BioDundee 2022: What’s next for MedTech in Scotland?

MedTech has an important role to play in healthcare systems of today and the future – which is why this year, Scottish Health Innovations Limited (SHIL) is one of the sponsors for the 21st BioDundee conference.

Taking place virtually on Tuesday 17th of May, BioDundee celebrates the city’s commitment to the life sciences and health care. SHIL is sponsoring and chairing a 45-minute session and Q&A during the event, diving deeper into the topic of ‘What’s next for MedTech in Scotland?’.

Dr Robert Rea, head of innovation at (SHIL), will be leading the panel for the BioDundee MedTech session.

He said: “We are delighted to be Health Tech session sponsors for the 21st BioDundee conference. Health tech is critical to NHS recovery with significant opportunities for collaboration and growth across the life science sector. This timely event will showcase work across Tayside and we look forward to timely discussion on how we accelerate innovation in health tech, navigate regulatory changes and support collaboration and sustainability.”

Robert and SHIL will be joined during the event by speakers from some of the industry’s leading players, including:

Professor Emanuele Trucco FRSA FIAPR FBMVA FAAIA , University of Dundee: NRP Chair of Computational Vision and co-director and co-founder of Eye to the Future.

Professor Colin Fleming , Honorary Professor of Dermatology and Clinical Lead at NHS Tayside Innovation.

Ann Wales , Programme Lead, Knowledge and Decision Support at Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre.

, Programme Lead, Knowledge and Decision Support at Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre. Peter Ellingworth, Chief Executive at ABHI.

Throughout the BioDundee MedTech session, various timely issues and topics for those working in the industry will be up for discussion. The panel will start by discussing innovation, particularly how the pandemic has created challenges but also more opportunities for health tech innovation in Scotland.

Other topics to be covered include: the importance of collaboration across Scotland’s growing innovation ecosystem; the opportunities in the rise of AI for remote monitoring of patients, cancer screening and more; sustainability and how to turn NHS Scotland into a ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions organisation by 2040; the challenges of the complex, ever-changing regulatory framework and UKCA marking.

Robert and the other panel experts will also be ‘putting unique Scotland in the shop window’, focusing on the unique attributes Scotland has to offer MedTech – including how our infrastructure can support innovation and attract investment.

Whatever area of MedTech you work in or are interested in, the BioDundee MedTech session is set to offer insights and food for thought – as well as a chance to meet and network with others in the industry. Sign up to secure your place at BioDundee 2022 now.

This year marks the 22nd year of BioDundee events being staged in the city to build the strength of life sciences and healthcare sectors here and across Tayside. This year’s is brought to you by DC Thomson, in association with AMICULUM. BioDundee is free to attend, register to be part of it.