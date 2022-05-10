BioDundee 2022: Working together towards sustainability

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We’re on a journey towards net zero in Scotland – and the Life Sciences and healthcare sectors are working together to help get there. At the 21st BioDundee virtual conference, industry leaders will share their insights when it comes to sustainability.

BioDundee is returning virtually on Tuesday May 17 and will have a session dedicated to the topic of sustainability in the Life Sciences and healthcare sectors.

After all, the Life Sciences present significant opportunities to advance the more sustainable delivery of healthcare.

The BioDundee session will emphasise the importance of the industry and the NHS working together. A collaborative approach means everyone can make a significant contribution to the sustainability agenda that is so important to all of us.

Who will speak at the BioDundee 2022 sustainability session?

With a 30-minute panel followed by a 15-minute Q&A, virtual attendees will hear from a range of experts in this field, chaired by Dr. Marian Bruce, director and distiller at Highland Boundary.

She said: “Highland Boundary is committed to zero-plastic packaging, returns clean distillery water to the water cycle, uses multiple renewable energy systems along with and biomass energy and is committed to a zero-waste strategy.

“Transition to a sustainable bio-economy is vital for reaching NetZero in Scotland and globally. The BioDundee Conference leads the way in showcasing how research underpins this transition; I am honoured to be invited to chair the sustainability session.”

Experts speaking at this session will include Simon Doherty, GlobalScot (Animal Health, AgriTech & Aquaculture) based at the Institute of Global Food Security, Queen’s University Belfast. Ahead of the event, Simon said: “As a GlobalScot with a passion for One Health and sustainability, I am delighted to have been invited to join the Sustainability Panel at the 2022 International BioDundee Conference.

“Scotland has a wealth of expertise across the Animal Health, Agri-Tech & Aquaculture (Triple A) sector that can help the transition to net zero – BioDundee provides a great opportunity to showcase it.”

William Walker, managing director at Endocryne, will join Simon in the session. William said: “The development of sustainable, cleaner technologies are essential for future healthcare resilience strategies. Life Science and healthcare sector innovations and collaborations will be critical to underpinning this.”

Professor Colin Campbell, chief executive at James Hutton Institute, will also be in attendance. He said: “A sustainable world is increasingly dependent on developing more nature based and biological innovations, so looking forward to discussions at BioDundee 2022.”

Other confirmed speakers during the BioDundee sustainability session include:

Dr. Mark Bustard , CEO of IBIOIC

, CEO of IBIOIC Phillip McLean, head of NHS facilities and environmental sustainability (Scottish Government)

Throughout the rest of the BioDundee 2022 conference, virtual attendees will also be able to join in other panels and discussion on the likes of MedTech, innovation and ‘What the future holds?’.

It’s a great chance to learn more, network with industry professions and get inspired by expert insights.

