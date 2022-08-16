The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland

Presented by Dundee businesses
August 16 2022, 10.50am
Fresh fruit and produce in Dundee can be found in these local businesses.
Follow the berry trail for the best of fresh fruit and produce in Dundee.

Fruit picking is a wholesome and quintessential summer activity that is perfect for a solo outing, date night, or a weekend adventure with family and friends. And what says summer in Scotland more than local fresh fruit produce?

But where is the best place in Scotland to pick your own fruit or find the freshest Scottish produce? We’ve put together a list of the top places for you to taste the best fresh fruit and produce in Dundee. Check out these places below for a fresh and fruity experience along the Berry Trail.

Follow the Berry Trail across Dundee

Charleton Fruit Farm

Staff at Charleton Fruit Farm holding up berries.
Explore a colourful tapestry of fresh fruit and produce at Charleton Fruit Farm in Dundee.

Situated on the outskirts of Montrose, Charleton Fruit Farm offers a great day out for the whole family. There’s a wide range of ‘pick your own’ fruit, an extensive free-to-enter children’s park, indoor and outdoor restaurant tables, a well-stocked take-away, and a fabulous farm shop. The farm is well known for its friendly staff, relaxed atmosphere, and amazing strawberry tarts.

All of Charleton’s fruit is grown outdoors. The strawberries were a big hit this past June and July, and this year’s warm weather is now bringing out the best in raspberries, gooseberries, cherries and redcurrants. The plum season has also started, and over the coming weeks blackberries, apples, peas and pears will be among the many attractions. October’s pumpkin patch is sure to be a big hit before attention turns to the annual Christmas tree harvest in December.

Charleton Fruit Farm is free to enter and is open 10am to 4pm all year round. Dogs on leads are welcome to join. Picnics are not permitted. Learn more about the Charleton Fruit Farm here.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Punnet of fruit from Cairnie Fruit Farm in Dundee.
Cairnie Fruit Farm is the original family-run ‘pick your own’ fruit establishment in Dundee.

Cairnie Fruit Farm, the original family-run ‘pick your own’ soft fruit enterprise in Scotland, offers a purpose-built farm café and shop. The ‘Funyard’ offers a huge array of fruit picking, including Scotland’s original pumpkin patch in October (this year marking 23 years of pick your own pumpkins) and a 6-acre mega maze set in the beautiful Fife countryside.

The Cairnie Mega Maze is an artistically designed labyrinth of pathways and blind alleys redesigned and sown in maize each year, making a wholesome day of fun for everyone. Follow Cairnie Fruit Farm on Instagram and learn more about the Cairnie Fruit Farm here.

East Scryne Fruit

Happy children eating fruit at East Scryne Fruit Farm.
Treat the family to a day of fresh fruit and produce at East Scryne Fruit Farm.

East Scryne Fruit began as a little hatch in the wall in the steading 10 years ago, where children would sell punnets of berries and eggs from East Scryne’s own hens. Over the last decade they’ve slowly grown into a popular ‘tearoom’, selling barista coffee and lots of sweet treats including their famous scones, and Victoria sponge. All products are made fresh on the premises that day. Seven years ago, the tearoom added an ice cream machine from New Zealand – meaning they can use delicious Mackie’s traditional ice cream and their own berries to make their own delicious twist on strawberry, raspberry, karaka, and blueberry ice creams. They also have a play park with a big straw bale castle, bouncy pillow, sandpit and swing- making the tearoom the perfect place to come and catch up with friends and family over a coffee and a cake while letting the children run off steam.

Their latest addition is two goats named ‘Debbie and Hope’ after Dame Deborah James who lost her battle to cancer the day goats arrived. The goats have been a hit with children and can be fed from the play park. Learn more about East Scryne Fruit here.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry

Fresh fruit and produce stands at Clementine of Broughty Ferry.
Support local businesses and growers when you shop at Clementine Broughty Ferry.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry is a greengrocer and deli which prides itself in selling the best of fresh fruit and produce, including vegetables, artisan bakery goods, and high-end deli products. This time of year is especially exciting as the shop works with lots of local growers who grow everything from strawberries and raspberries to potatoes, courgettes, broccoli and cauliflower. Shopping and supporting fellow local businesses has never been so important as well as cutting down on food miles and sourcing as much from the local area as possible. Clementine of Broughty Ferry also provides a fruit and vegetable delivery service. Learn more about Clementine of Broughty Ferry here.

