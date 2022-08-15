Poll: Have your say on who will win The Menu Food and Drink Awards Community Champion category

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

People are being urged to vote for a Community Champion as part of The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022.

The news comes following the unveiling of the shortlist, which seen businesses across Tayside and Fife being recognised for their incredible talent.

There are a total of 13 categories as part of the awards, with Tayside, Fife and Angus’ food and drink industry well represented across all of them.

A total of five judges, Eniola Adeniyi, Julia Bryce, Martha Bryce, Jamie Scott and Brian Stormont, were in attendance to go through each entry in fine detail, with the standard impeccable as always.

The awards ceremony will be hosted at the prestigious Old Course Hotel, St Andrews, on October 6 and will not only celebrate the winners but will also showcase five delicious courses from five top chefs in the area.

This year, readers are being asked to pick a winner for the Community Award.

There are three finalists that have been picked by the judges for this category.

They include Dundee Bairns, Kitschnbake and The Little Green Larder.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the businesses worked hard to ensure that people in the community still had access to food and essential supplies.

Dundee Bairns

First up is Dundee Bairns, who were established in 2016 to provide free breakfasts and lunches to children living in the most deprived areas of Dundee, particularly throughout the school holidays.

During the past year, Dundee Bairns has continued to provide breakfasts and lunches to children who live in the most deprived communities.

Something we get asked quite a lot…What is Fun and Food?The Fun and Food program is our primary project which… Posted by Dundee Bairns on Tuesday, 17 May 2022

During the numerous Covid-19 lockdowns, they provided over 130,000 free meals and groceries to children and families.

In the six weeks of the 2022 school summer holidays, they will provide 37,800 meals or funding for meals to over 100 community projects in the City of Dundee.

In 2020, the challenge of providing meals and groceries during the pandemic was difficult and caused a high level of fatigue within the team of core volunteers.

In 2021 they witnessed a downturn in the number of community projects who were able to operate, mainly as a result of the Covid restrictions.

However, they persevered and managed to deliver just over 30,000 meals.

Kitschnbake

Kitschnbake was started in 2010 as a home baking business and became a café by accident.

Mary-Jane opened the café doors on November 5 2014 having renovated office space in Newport-on-Tay and it’s been a mainstay of the village ever since.

The success of the café isn’t just down to the location or the products, it’s thanks to the dedicated staff and loyal customers.

The café has provided huge support to local charities and organisations throughout the years as well as being a home away from home to many.

When Covid forced them into lockdown, Mary-Jane delivered over 600 school meals throughout the village, making sure nobody went without, even though she was high risk and should be shielding she worked tirelessly to ensure her staff were kept safe.

Her goal was to give staff and local folk some solace during the roughest of times.

The Little Green Larder

Finally, there is The Little Green Larder.

This year they have fundraised £1,000 and donated it to local charities and community groups including Royal Dick Vet, RSPB, LCC, local foodbanks, Barnardo’s and Feeling Strong.

They also donate a percentage of profits to local charities and community groups, this year this has included Feeling Strong, LCC, Samaritans, Rad Apples, Royal Dick Vet and Guide Dogs Scotland.

Community outreach over the past 12 months has included donating £200 of eco products to local fundraisers, donating period products to local period poverty groups, organising community events and organising a charity book sale.

You can have your say on who should be crowned the winner.

Have your say below and vote for who you think should be crowned the winner.

For more information on The Menu Food and Drink Awards or to purchase tickets to the event visit www.dctevents.com/event/the-menu-food-and-drink-awards

