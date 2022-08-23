Bring new life to your kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Bring new life to your kitchen

In partnership with Dream Doors
August 23 2022, 10.49am Updated: August 23 2022, 10.50am
Steve from Dream Doors Dundee helps with your kitchen renovation on a budget.
Meet Steve from Dream Doors Dundee.

The kitchen is undeniably the beating heart of the home. Families meet over the table for quality conversation, broken hearts are mended over a bowl of cake batter, and dreams are brewed over a cup of morning coffee.

Indeed, the kitchen is often the central hub of your home. Experiencing more foot traffic than any other room, your kitchen has definitely seen some wear and tear. Is it time for a much needed refresh? How should you get started on your own kitchen revamp?

 

With Dream Doors, it’s easy to breathe new life into your old kitchen without breaking the bank. The UK’s #1 kitchen expert, Dream Doors specialises in everything you need for your kitchen renovation on a budget. And with a typical Dream Doors renovation being 50% cheaper than a newly fitted kitchen, there has never been a better time to make a change in your home.

Steve from Dream Doors in the Dundee showroom.
Visit Steve at the Dream Doors showroom in Dundee.

Kitchen renovation on a budget

From simple door replacements to complete fitted kitchen makeovers, Dream Doors has a team of experienced professionals there to guide you throughout the way to the kitchen of your dreams. Dreading the inconvenience of builders and engineers? The average installation time for a kitchen renovation on a budget is only 2 to 3 days.

Whether you’re looking to swap out a few cupboards, refit some tiles, or take on a total upgrade to a new and improved fully functioning kitchen, Dream Doors offers a bespoke service helping you fit your specific needs for your kitchen renovation on a budget.

Top reasons for a Dream Doors bespoke revamp:

Kitchen renovation on a budget with Dream Doors.
Bring new life to your old kitchen with a kitchen renovation on a budget with Dream Doors.

The Dream Doors Dundee showroom is a family-run showroom that offers a large variety of styles and products for your kitchen upgrade. With a strong connection to the community, the Dream Doors team is passionate about helping locals make their dream kitchen a reality. Here are some other top reasons for a Dream Doors kitchen renovation on a budget:

  1. Start dreaming and scheming at your own convenience and book a complimentary, no-obligation consultation from the comfort of your own home. Search for your local showroom through the postcode search feature and book your consultation appointment online, by email, or over the phone. Dream Doors will come to you and help create a plan for what you’re looking for.
  2. Dream Doors offers a streamlined process with highly efficient and capable showrooms and engineers. With a low average installation time, UK manufactured materials made to the highest eco-friendly standards, and a group of expert kitchen fitters who clean up all rubbish at the end of each day so you can still use your kitchen even during a remodel, Dream Doors aims to make your dream a reality as quickly as possible.
  3. Just because you’re doing a kitchen renovation on a budget doesn’t mean that you need to compromise on quality. Dream Doors has cultivated a reputation for delivering award-winning service, recently named Best Kitchen Supplier by Express Home and Building, Best Brand Builder of the Year by HSBC, Best Brand and Support by FMA, and recipient of dozens of other awards.

Learn more and start your Dream Doors kitchen renovation today .

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business & Environment

Albany Keith, new owner of FIKA Dundee.
Young entrepreneur to reopen popular city cafe FIKA Dundee this week
0
A photo of caterers at University of St Andrews
Job hunting? Exciting roles now available at University of St Andrews
Fresh fruit and produce can be found in these local businesses.
The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland
Have your say on who will win the Community Champion Award.
Poll: Have your say on who will win The Menu Food and Drink Awards…
0
From left, residents Geoff Cartwright, Andy Imrie, Michelle Plummer and Lyndsy Adam have been accused of enacting a smear campaign
Fife housebuilder accuses hamlet residents of 'smear campaign'
2
JM Car Sales in Perth, which has unexpectedly closed.
Liquidators appointed to wind up Perth car sales firm after sudden closure
landfill
PKC urged to avoid 'climate wrecking' solution to landfill issue
0
Dundee woods
Dundee's Templeton Woods back open after Storm Arwen 'devastation'
1
pothole
Pothole claim? Campaigner says you won't win in Scotland
2
Montreathmont Forrest, near Brechin.
Angus solar developer wants to build giant farm inside forest
3

More from The Courier

Lindores Abbey Distillery cats have shot to fame on Netflix.
Meet the Fife stars of new Netflix show Inside the Mind of a Cat
0
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer pushes his team on from the dugout at Cappielow.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee point at Morton shouldn't be a worry but pressure is on…
0
Steven Fletcher dejected at full-time against St Mirren.
LEE WILKIE: Troubled Dundee United's heart has gone - how they get it back…
0
Sarah Valentine with the rubbish outside her home.
Dundee pensioner's fire fears after rubbish dumped outside her home
0
Perth Sheriff Court..... 23.08.16 *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** Mark Wishart arrives at court? see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431; fe52215d-8065-4294-9abd-a66a6ae286bf
Judge rejects Perth would-be killer's 'miscarriage of justice' claim