Celebrating 75 years of Glenrothes

On June 30 Glenrothes will celebrate its 75th anniversary. To mark this historic milestone a display will be held charting the town’s growth from a mining community to a modern hub for high-tech businesses and the circular economy.

The event will showcase a thriving community, rich in creativity and resources. In doing so it will tell a tale of rebirth from those early mining days in the late 1940s through the technology boom which saw it play a central role in the establishment of Fife’s Silicon Glen during the 60s, 70s and 80s to now, where it stands as a forward-facing, dynamic town.

Perhaps most of all though, the event is a chance for the businesses, community groups and the people of Glenrothes to sing the praises of the town.

Here we tell you about six of the major businesses involved in the celebrations and at the heart of the town’s success.

Leviton at forefront of 75th anniversary celebrations

Leviton Network Solutions are a Glenrothes institution and one of the major employers in the town. Formerly Brand-Rex, the site started operating in the 1970s and was at the forefront of the ‘Silicon Glen’ boom of that time. They manufacture innovative copper and fibre optic cabling solutions.

As such a long-standing presence in the town, Leviton has always felt a deep sense of commitment to the local community. They engage heavily with the local schools, charities and volunteering groups. They were also a driving force behind the 75th Anniversary celebrations and see it as a great chance to showcase all that the community has to offer.

Leviton were also instrumental in local artist Stan Bonnar’s new Disappearing Hippo work which will be a focal point of the exhibition. Managing director Ian Wilkie approached Stan about the project which follows on from the concrete hippos the artist created in the 70s that are a much-loved Glenrothes attraction. As part of the project they have helped create a link with The Turgwe Hippo Trust in Zimbabwe which works to protect these rare and vulnerable animals.

Keela thrilled to play its part in town’s success

Keela have been designing, manufacturing and supplying a range of technical workwear and outdoor wear for more than 30 years, with much of the work taking place in Glenrothes. It all started when the company’s director Rube realised they could provide high-quality technical outdoor-wear with a base here in the UK. They’re thrilled to be able to say that their UK manufacturing facility was also approved as a Supported Business in 2022 by BASE.

Keela have become known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, with their range of testing machinery and skilled teams of machinists, designers and engineers from the local community.

Keela have become known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, with their range of testing machinery and skilled teams of machinists, designers and engineers from the local community.

Ductform HFE wish the town of Glenrothes a very Happy 75th Birthday

Ductform relocated to Whitehill Road, Glenrothes in 1974. The decision to relocate to Glenrothes from North Queensferry, was taken by its founder Owen Ferry, and was based upon the strong Business Community, excellent locality to big cities, and vast production facilities.

In 1976 they moved onto larger premises within Whitehill. Then from 1981 there were three further moves, all within the Glenrothes district. In this time, Ductform built a loyal, experienced and committed workforce, maintaining a steady payroll of between 70 to 150 local employees – that’s 150 families from across Glenrothes and surrounding areas.

Currently Ductform operate from Southfield Industrial Estate and manufacture and install, standard and bespoke HVAC Ductwork. They are always on the lookout for new members and apprentices to join the team. For more information, please contact: epaci@ductform.com

They are extremely proud of their local heritage and consider Fife Council’s Economic Department to be the most forward thinking, dynamic and committed in Scotland.

Ductform look forward to many more years of trade within the Glenrothes community.

Semefab proud to be a part of the community

Semefab is at the heart of today’s life enhancing semiconductor and MEMS sensor products.

Semefab, which was set up in 1986 by founder and Managing Director Allan James is based at Eastfield Industrial Estate and currently employs 103 people. The company started out by licensing bipolar transistor technology from GEC and producing these devices for Semelab.

Semefab’s history has been one of expanding technical capabilities, introducing and inducting new technologies, building a well-diversified international customer base and developing on the original single site through acquisition of adjacent properties.

Semefab are also proud to be in a partnership with the three local high schools in Glenrothes: Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes High School and Glenwood High School

Semefab’s product and development portfolio include sensors that detect light, pressure, gas flow, gas type, including medical sensors for breathing, blood viscosity, brain tumours, x-ray sources and retinal implants.

Semefab is proud to call Glenrothes its home.

Building positive futures, together

The Donaldson Group story started in 1860 and over its 163 year legacy the company has grown to become the UK’s leading independent group within the housebuilding industry.

Today, the Donaldson Group is led by the sixth generation, Andrew and Michael Donaldson at its Glenrothes headquarters, and is now a family of 16 businesses and brands, consisting of over 1700 colleagues who share the same values and purpose.

People are at the heart of the Donaldson Group, demonstrating the vision, delivering on customer promise and making the Group the passionate and experienced team it is today. The team is focused on always doing good, embracing innovation, and doing things in a sustainable way, not just for the business, customers, and colleagues, but also for the communities it operates in.

A gem in the heart of the community

Jessop Jewellers have been a part of the Glenrothes community for more than five decades. The store was established in 1971 by George Jessop and is now in its third generation of the family. They are the longest-established retail store in The Kingdom Centre and have staff who have worked there for nearly 40 years.

Such long-running links to the town have fostered a deep sense of responsibility to the community and the company has been at the forefront of preparations for Glenrothes’ 75th (PLATINUM) anniversary.

Such long-running links to the town have fostered a deep sense of responsibility to the community and the company has been at the forefront of preparations for Glenrothes' 75th (PLATINUM) anniversary.

It’s all part of a commitment to the town and its people who have frequented and sustained the store over the years.

It's all part of a commitment to the town and its people who have frequented and sustained the store over the years.