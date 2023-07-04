4 places in Courier country to help you get ready for summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

4 places in Courier country to help you get ready for summer

Summer is here! Are you ready?

Family on the go doing Summer activities in Dundee
Presented by local businesses in Courier country

Summer is finally here! And it’s the perfect time to shake off the cobwebs and get moving once again. Are you ready for summer activities near Dundee? Jump, splash, and dive into Summer with these 4 places across Courier Country.

Live Active

Child swimming, one of the many fun Summer activities to do in Dundee.
Get ready to splash, dive and move into summer at Live Active.

Enjoy unlimited fun throughout July and August for just £20!

Throughout July and August, 5 – 15 year-olds can pack more fun than ever before into their summer holiday with unlimited access to a range of sports and activities at any Live Active venue. Can’t decide between swimming, tennis or badminton? Why not do them all! In fact, the pass will pay for itself after just 3 swim sessions and 2 sports hall games! Buy your pass online or give your local venue a call.

Enjoy a fun-filled family day out with a Flumes and Food special offer! Kick-start your afternoon with a Family Swim at Perth Leisure Pool. There’s lots to enjoy for all ages including flumes, wild water, outdoor lagoon, tiger slide and monkey jungle! Finish off your day by refuelling with friends at Brown & Blacks where you will enjoy an exclusive 15% discount off food. To get this offer, simply head along for a family swim at Perth Leisure Pool between 3rd July and 20th August and the reception team will hand you a food voucher when you pay for your swim. Standard T&C’s apply

Find your nearest Live Active and get ready to move into summer

Farmer Autocare

Air con charger, very necessary to go out and embark on Summer activities in Dundee.
Feeling the heat? Check out the air con rechargers from Farmer Autocare.

On a hot day we all hate that feeling of getting in to a boiling hot car, and it’s even worse when your air conditioning won’t cool it any more.

If your car Air Conditioning is blowing out warm air or only works intermittently, an air con recharger from Farmer Autocare can bring it back to life and get your car back to a comfortable and cool driving environment for you again.

Manufacturers recommend that your air con is recharged every 2 years as your car or van air conditioner is not checked as part of your MOT test.

With a recharge service at Farmer Autocare, we will remove any old refrigerant gas and oil from your air con system, before filling it again with new refrigerant and lubricant as per your vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation. A vacuum test is also performed to ensure there are no cracks or damage in your vehicle air conditioning system that could cause the gas to leak out.

Get your car ready for summer and enjoy a cooler summer with an air conditioning recharge at any Farmer Autocare from just £59.50

Learn more about getting an air con recharge from Farmer Autocare today.

Leny Estate

Leny Estate in a field of wildflowers.
Book a summer getaway to the award-winning self-catering accommodations at Leny Estate.

Leny Estate is a highland estate containing a unique location for self-catering holidays in historic Leny House, a family run baronial country mansion in its own parkland. The estate boasts award-winning self-catering accommodation in lodges (log cabins) and holiday cottages amongst the garden grounds and the atmospheric luxurious Scottish self-catering Castle Suite in Leny House.

Leny Estate is set in Leny park surrounded by acres of farmland in the Leny Hills, Kilmahog, just to the west of Callander and south of Strathyre, within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The area is renowned for its natural beauty, especially The Trossachs as immortalised by Sir Walter Scott in his historical romances. At this gateway to The Trossachs and the Park, the estate provides quiet, quality accommodation for the visitor to Scotland from which he or she can explore the area. Nearest lakes are Loch Venachar, Loch Lubnaig, Loch Katrine and Lake of Menteith. There is a playpark for children within the grounds, plenty of hill walking routes around and nearby restaurants and shops for you to discover. Dog-friendly accommodation is also available in the Leny Lodge cottage. For a limited time, enjoy 10% off all bookings.

Learn more about Leny Estate today.

Leisure and Culture Dundee

Child on a phone and headphones.

This summer, get your teen a Leisure Active Teen Summer Fitness Pass. The Leisure and Culture centre in Dundee is offering teens ages 12-17 the chance to workout all summer, totally free! The Teen Summer Fitness Pass is valid from 30 June – 15 August and includes access to gym, swim and activities throughout the 6-week summer holiday.

Who eligible for the Teen Summer Fitness Pass at Leisure and Culture Dundee?

All teens living in Dundee ages 12-17 are eligible for a Teen Summer Fitness Pass.

Gym access is only available to those aged 14+15 after attending a youth induction, and to those aged 12+13 after attending a juvenile induction and when accompanied by an adult. All teens in these age groups must also verify their age and complete an electronic PAR-Q. 16+17 year olds do not need to complete an induction or any of the additional steps.

The full 6-weeks of summer timetable is soon to be released. In the mean-time, here’s just some of what’s on with your pass this summer at Leisure and Culture in Dundee:

  • Gym, Gym Inductions & Small Group Training
  • Family Fun & Lane Swimming Sessions
  • Teen Pool Parties
  • Racket Sports including Pickleball, Badminton & Table Tennis
  • SportFit & Basketball
  • Group Exercise Classes including Virtual Spin and Yoga

Learn more about the Teen Summer Fitness Pass at Leisure and Culture Dundee today.

More from The Courier

Drum Major Alister Walker leads the Atholl Highlanders pipe band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Alister Walker: Businessman and Atholl Highlanders drum major dies
Edinburgh High Court.
'Cocky' Fife dock worker rapist jailed for eight years
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee.
Student accommodation plans for Dundee's Caledonian House
Auchingarrich Wildlife Park
Dog owner left 'sobbing' as graves removed from former Perthshire pet cemetery
aerial view of City Quay, Dundee with city skyline behind.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: £3M City Quay plans are great news for Dundee dockland - but…
A disappointed Theo Bair in action for St Johnstone
Theo Bair leaves St Johnstone by mutual consent following disappointing Perth stint
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
Edinburgh to Dundee train line reopens after lorry hits bridge
Pipe band at St Andrews Harbour Gala in 2022. Image: Marion Mason
St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 organisers hoping for glorious weather
Quern-stones
3,000-year-old Bronze Age artefact stolen from Perthshire property
Ross McFarlane was sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Perth beggar who kicked off in Aldi jailed after flouting latest court order