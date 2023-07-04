4 places in Courier country to help you get ready for summer

Summer is finally here! And it’s the perfect time to shake off the cobwebs and get moving once again. Are you ready for summer activities near Dundee? Jump, splash, and dive into Summer with these 4 places across Courier Country.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Live Active

Enjoy unlimited fun throughout July and August for just £20!

Throughout July and August, 5 – 15 year-olds can pack more fun than ever before into their summer holiday with unlimited access to a range of sports and activities at any Live Active venue. Can’t decide between swimming, tennis or badminton? Why not do them all! In fact, the pass will pay for itself after just 3 swim sessions and 2 sports hall games! Buy your pass online or give your local venue a call.

Enjoy a fun-filled family day out with a Flumes and Food special offer! Kick-start your afternoon with a Family Swim at Perth Leisure Pool. There’s lots to enjoy for all ages including flumes, wild water, outdoor lagoon, tiger slide and monkey jungle! Finish off your day by refuelling with friends at Brown & Blacks where you will enjoy an exclusive 15% discount off food. To get this offer, simply head along for a family swim at Perth Leisure Pool between 3rd July and 20th August and the reception team will hand you a food voucher when you pay for your swim. Standard T&C’s apply

Find your nearest Live Active and get ready to move into summer.

Farmer Autocare

On a hot day we all hate that feeling of getting in to a boiling hot car, and it’s even worse when your air conditioning won’t cool it any more.

If your car Air Conditioning is blowing out warm air or only works intermittently, an air con recharger from Farmer Autocare can bring it back to life and get your car back to a comfortable and cool driving environment for you again.

Manufacturers recommend that your air con is recharged every 2 years as your car or van air conditioner is not checked as part of your MOT test.

With a recharge service at Farmer Autocare, we will remove any old refrigerant gas and oil from your air con system, before filling it again with new refrigerant and lubricant as per your vehicle manufacturer’s recommendation. A vacuum test is also performed to ensure there are no cracks or damage in your vehicle air conditioning system that could cause the gas to leak out.

Get your car ready for summer and enjoy a cooler summer with an air conditioning recharge at any Farmer Autocare from just £59.50

Learn more about getting an air con recharge from Farmer Autocare today.

Leny Estate

Leny Estate is a highland estate containing a unique location for self-catering holidays in historic Leny House, a family run baronial country mansion in its own parkland. The estate boasts award-winning self-catering accommodation in lodges (log cabins) and holiday cottages amongst the garden grounds and the atmospheric luxurious Scottish self-catering Castle Suite in Leny House.

Leny Estate is set in Leny park surrounded by acres of farmland in the Leny Hills, Kilmahog, just to the west of Callander and south of Strathyre, within Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. The area is renowned for its natural beauty, especially The Trossachs as immortalised by Sir Walter Scott in his historical romances. At this gateway to The Trossachs and the Park, the estate provides quiet, quality accommodation for the visitor to Scotland from which he or she can explore the area. Nearest lakes are Loch Venachar, Loch Lubnaig, Loch Katrine and Lake of Menteith. There is a playpark for children within the grounds, plenty of hill walking routes around and nearby restaurants and shops for you to discover. Dog-friendly accommodation is also available in the Leny Lodge cottage. For a limited time, enjoy 10% off all bookings.

Learn more about Leny Estate today.

Leisure and Culture Dundee

This summer, get your teen a Leisure Active Teen Summer Fitness Pass. The Leisure and Culture centre in Dundee is offering teens ages 12-17 the chance to workout all summer, totally free! The Teen Summer Fitness Pass is valid from 30 June – 15 August and includes access to gym, swim and activities throughout the 6-week summer holiday.

Who eligible for the Teen Summer Fitness Pass at Leisure and Culture Dundee?

All teens living in Dundee ages 12-17 are eligible for a Teen Summer Fitness Pass.

Gym access is only available to those aged 14+15 after attending a youth induction, and to those aged 12+13 after attending a juvenile induction and when accompanied by an adult. All teens in these age groups must also verify their age and complete an electronic PAR-Q. 16+17 year olds do not need to complete an induction or any of the additional steps.

The full 6-weeks of summer timetable is soon to be released. In the mean-time, here’s just some of what’s on with your pass this summer at Leisure and Culture in Dundee:

Gym, Gym Inductions & Small Group Training

Family Fun & Lane Swimming Sessions

Teen Pool Parties

Racket Sports including Pickleball, Badminton & Table Tennis

SportFit & Basketball

Group Exercise Classes including Virtual Spin and Yoga

Learn more about the Teen Summer Fitness Pass at Leisure and Culture Dundee today.