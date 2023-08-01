How to get the best out of your groundcare equipment

The future is bright in the groundcare industry. Professionals now have a wide and varied range of equipment, bringing ease, accuracy and cost savings to their jobs. But how do we make the most of those assets?

It’s important for groundcare professionals to know that their tools are being used in the safest and most efficient way possible. For this, feedback and connectivity are key.

Fortunately, these days there are many systems that make the monitoring and maintenance of your groundcare tools easy.

So what are the best options on the market?

Here. with the help of groundcare experts Gammies in Forfar, we find out about some of the most exciting developments in managing your groundcare assets.

Maintain your fleet with Stihl Connected

Stihl Connected is a digital solution for managing power tools. Designed for professionals who need to maintain a fleet of machines, this allows you to get the most out of the equipment. It’s easy to use, it’s comprehensive and, perhaps most importantly, it will save you money.

The system works by allowing you to connect your power tools to the STIHL cloud. Machine data is stored there, allowing you to gain detailed analysis of performance and helping you plan your activities efficiently.

Stihl Connected allows you to:

Receive Power tool data automatically.

Have an overview of the machine fleet.

Know the tool’s last location.

Transfer servicing data to dealers.

View the charge level, duration of use and serial number of batteries.

Husqvarna Fleet Services™ puts you in control

Husqvarna Fleet Services™ is a professional platform where you can connect machines and equipment, and manage and control robotic mowers. As a result you’re left with complete confidence in your groundcare assets.

It allows you to:

Have an overview of your entire fleet.

Know all your machine’s geographical position, work performance and technical status.

View data that will help you optimise the use of your fleet.

Track Robotic mower’s locations, status, get notifications and change settings in real-time.

Track your equipment from other manufacturers with Husqvarna’s fleet sensor.

Review the performance of machines each day.

Get service notifications so you never forget a service again and keep your fleet in top condition.

Keep track of your carbon footprint. The carbon footprint calculator lets you total your CO2 emissions in kilograms and which types of machines they are from.

Find your machines easier by grouping them with tags and filters to be able to manage many assets on one account with no limit on the number of tools.

It’s all there at Gammies Live

To learn more about asset management, head along to Gammies Live, hosted by Gammies Groundcare of Forfar. This event is designed for professionals and features more than 25 manufacturers showcasing and demonstrating a range of machinery.

There will be educational talks by manufacturers, designed for industry specialists.

The topics will cover the recent technological innovations designed to improve efficiency, cost and safety of operations in a professional environment. These topics will include asset management hosted by Stihl as well as Robotics and Fleet Services™ hosted by Husqvarna.

Gammies Live takes place on August 23 at Edzell Base, Brechin, between 9.30am and 7pm.