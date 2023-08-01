How to get the best out of your groundcare equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business & Environment

How to get the best out of your groundcare equipment

The systems that put professionals in charge.

In partnership with Gammies
Groundcare professional using brushcutter on grass near a carpark.
There is a huge range of options now available to manage your groundcare assets. Husqvarna©

The future is bright in the groundcare industry. Professionals now have a wide and varied range of equipment, bringing ease, accuracy and cost savings to their jobs. But how do we make the most of those assets?

It’s important for groundcare professionals to know that their tools are being used in the safest and most efficient way possible. For this, feedback and connectivity are key.

Fortunately, these days there are many systems that make the monitoring and maintenance of your groundcare tools easy.

So what are the best options on the market?

Here. with the help of groundcare experts Gammies in Forfar, we find out about some of the most exciting developments in managing your groundcare assets.

Maintain your fleet with Stihl Connected

Man using chainsaw to cut up fallen tree.
Stihl Connected allows data on power tools to be stored online. Stihl©

Stihl Connected is a digital solution for managing power tools. Designed for professionals who need to maintain a fleet of machines, this allows you to get the most out of the equipment. It’s easy to use, it’s comprehensive and, perhaps most importantly, it will save you money.

The system works by allowing you to connect your power tools to the STIHL cloud. Machine data is stored there, allowing you to gain detailed analysis of performance and helping you plan your activities efficiently.

Stihl Connected allows you to:

  • Receive Power tool data automatically.
  • Have an overview of the machine fleet.
  • Know the tool’s last location.
  • Transfer servicing data to dealers.
  • View the charge level, duration of use and serial number of batteries.

Husqvarna Fleet Services™ puts you in control

Man cutting large lawn with sit-on mower.
Husqvarna’s system gives an overview of your entire fleet of machines. Husqvarna©

Husqvarna Fleet Services™ is a professional platform where you can connect machines and equipment, and manage and control robotic mowers. As a result you’re left with complete confidence in your groundcare assets.

It allows you to:

  • Have an overview of your entire fleet.
  • Know all your machine’s geographical position, work performance and technical status.
  • View data that will help you optimise the use of your fleet.
  • Track Robotic mower’s locations, status, get notifications and change settings in real-time.
  • Track your equipment from other manufacturers with Husqvarna’s fleet sensor.
  • Review the performance of machines each day.
  • Get service notifications so you never forget a service again and keep your fleet in top condition.
  • Keep track of your carbon footprint. The carbon footprint calculator lets you total your CO2 emissions in kilograms and which types of machines they are from.
  • Find your machines easier by grouping them with tags and filters to be able to manage many assets on one account with no limit on the number of tools.

It’s all there at Gammies Live

Guests looking over machines at a previous Gammies Live.
Gammies Live will have more than 25 manufacturers showcasing machinery.

To learn more about asset management, head along to Gammies Live, hosted by Gammies Groundcare of Forfar. This event is designed for professionals and features more than 25 manufacturers showcasing and demonstrating a range of machinery.

There will be educational talks by manufacturers, designed for industry specialists.

The topics will cover the recent technological innovations designed to improve efficiency, cost and safety of operations in a professional environment. These topics will include asset management hosted by Stihl as well as Robotics and Fleet Services™ hosted by Husqvarna.

Gammies Live takes place on August 23 at Edzell Base, Brechin, between 9.30am and 7pm.

