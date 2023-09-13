‘I cried for half a day’: Rising Star nominee and archaeologist Evelin hopes to inspire other women with an award win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

‘I cried for half a day’: Rising Star nominee and archaeologist Evelin hopes to inspire other women with an award win

Meet our second Rising Star nominee Evelin Eros who has a passion for her work in archaeology and heritage and wants to inspire others to join this field of work.

Post Thumbnail
By Alan Wilkinson

Evelin Eros has come a long way in a short time.

The consultant at archaeology, ecology and construction business The Rocket Group is only 26 but is a finalist in the Rising Star category of the Courier Business Awards.

A new award for 2023, it recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one-to-watch.

Speaking to Evelin, an archaeology and heritage consultant with the multi-discipline business, it’s easy to see why she’s making such an impact.

She’s someone with an almost breathless enthusiasm for the work she does and the people it brings her into contact with.

Evelin hopes to inspire others to join her rewarding profession.

For Evelin archaeology clearly isn’t just a job, it’s a passion.

Making the move from Hungary

Evelin arrived in Scotland to study six years ago after being encouraged to make the step while working in her native Hungary.

Evelin explains: “I did a couple of archaeology works back in Hungary and knew it’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Then some of my colleagues suggested I go abroad and said it could be life changing. I thought, ‘I may as well’.”

After studying archaeology at the University of Highlands and Islands in Perth, Evelin then found her way to The Rocket Group. It’s somewhere she has felt naturally at home.

She says: “I found it was such a great environment where people are motivating you and genuinely care about what you are doing.

“I started looking at technical advances in the field. These days it’s such a fast environment and everything moves so quickly in the way of technology. I got into 3D scanning and printing. Now there are so many options.”

Being named as a finalist in the Rising Star awards category caused Evelin to cry with joy.

These technological advances have helped Evelin, who also works with International Emergency Services in disaster zones, to pursue something she feels incredibly passionate about.

She reveals: “People think, ‘I can’t be an archaeologist. I can’t identify things.’ But you can do that. You just need to experiment. It’s all about using all your senses. You don’t need to rely on your eyes. So I try to be more creative.

“You can make things so close to what you can find in the field. You can make copies of the artefacts where you can keep touching them and students can learn from them.”

Inspiring others to join to think, ‘yes, I can’

And to be recognised for her contribution with an award would not only mean a lot to Evelin personally but, she hopes, would help inspire others.

Evelin added: “As a young woman it’s really inspiring because archaeology is male dominated as it’s hard physical work. So if you’re a woman you’re inspiring others, especially young generations, because you’re making them think, ‘I can do this as well’.”

With this impressive mindset, Evelin was an obvious choice for the Rising Star shortlist but it’s something she doesn’t take for granted.

She says: “To be honest it was quite surprising. When I was nominated I was like ‘Oh, my God’, and when I got into the final I was genuinely crying for half a day because I just couldn’t believe it.”

The Courier readers and subscribers will vote to decide the Rising Star Award winner who will be announced at The Courier Business Awards ceremony on Saturday 28th October.

More from Business & Environment

Bathers at the Cellardyke tidal pool.
5 Fife wild swimming spots with a twist
Some 16% of retirement savers have never reviewed their pensions, according to People’s Partnership (PA)
Nearly a quarter of pension savers ‘review their pots less than once a year’
More than 150,000 new companies were started by women in 2022, according to the latest Rose Review (Alamy/PA)
Government-funded loan scheme hits £1bn lending as 40% goes to female founders
A Zozoo vape ad banned by the Advertising Standards Authority after appearing on TikTok (ASA/PA)
Four TikTok vape ads banned in social media crackdown
A new report has called for ‘once-in-a-generation’ reform to health and social care (Jeff Moore/PA)
Long-term work sickness absence ‘a serious fiscal threat’ to UK
Bernard Looney. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Bernard Looney spent entire working life with BP before shock resignation
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus in Cupertino, California (Jeff Chiu/AP)
New iPhone 15 a crowd pleaser, experts say
iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are displayed during an announcement of new products on the Apple campus in California (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
All the key announcements from Apple’s iPhone 15 event
Bernard Looney, chief executive officer of BP (Niall Carson/PA)
BP boss resigns over disclosures about past relationships with colleagues
Bernard Looney has resigned as BP chief executive (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chief executive Bernard Looney resigns – BP statement in full