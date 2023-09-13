‘I cried for half a day’: Rising Star nominee and archaeologist Evelin hopes to inspire other women with an award win

Evelin Eros has come a long way in a short time.

The consultant at archaeology, ecology and construction business The Rocket Group is only 26 but is a finalist in the Rising Star category of the Courier Business Awards.

A new award for 2023, it recognises a game-changing newcomer whose vision and determination in business has marked them out as one-to-watch.

Speaking to Evelin, an archaeology and heritage consultant with the multi-discipline business, it’s easy to see why she’s making such an impact.

She’s someone with an almost breathless enthusiasm for the work she does and the people it brings her into contact with.

For Evelin archaeology clearly isn’t just a job, it’s a passion.

Making the move from Hungary

Evelin arrived in Scotland to study six years ago after being encouraged to make the step while working in her native Hungary.

Evelin explains: “I did a couple of archaeology works back in Hungary and knew it’s what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Then some of my colleagues suggested I go abroad and said it could be life changing. I thought, ‘I may as well’.”

After studying archaeology at the University of Highlands and Islands in Perth, Evelin then found her way to The Rocket Group. It’s somewhere she has felt naturally at home.

She says: “I found it was such a great environment where people are motivating you and genuinely care about what you are doing.

“I started looking at technical advances in the field. These days it’s such a fast environment and everything moves so quickly in the way of technology. I got into 3D scanning and printing. Now there are so many options.”

These technological advances have helped Evelin, who also works with International Emergency Services in disaster zones, to pursue something she feels incredibly passionate about.

She reveals: “People think, ‘I can’t be an archaeologist. I can’t identify things.’ But you can do that. You just need to experiment. It’s all about using all your senses. You don’t need to rely on your eyes. So I try to be more creative.

“You can make things so close to what you can find in the field. You can make copies of the artefacts where you can keep touching them and students can learn from them.”

Inspiring others to join to think, ‘yes, I can’

And to be recognised for her contribution with an award would not only mean a lot to Evelin personally but, she hopes, would help inspire others.

Evelin added: “As a young woman it’s really inspiring because archaeology is male dominated as it’s hard physical work. So if you’re a woman you’re inspiring others, especially young generations, because you’re making them think, ‘I can do this as well’.”

With this impressive mindset, Evelin was an obvious choice for the Rising Star shortlist but it’s something she doesn’t take for granted.

She says: “To be honest it was quite surprising. When I was nominated I was like ‘Oh, my God’, and when I got into the final I was genuinely crying for half a day because I just couldn’t believe it.”

The Courier readers and subscribers will vote to decide the Rising Star Award winner who will be announced at The Courier Business Awards ceremony on Saturday 28th October.