Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Brand Marketing and Social Media category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Brand Marketing and Social Media

The Brand Marketing and Social Media award is sponsored by The Rocket Group.

This award is open to all businesses who have maximised the potential of marketing to grow their sales or those of a customer. This could be through building a social media presence or delivering a targeted brand marketing campaign.

The winner will demonstrate:

Demonstrate creative use of marketing and/or social media platforms

Proof of improved audience engagement

Proof of revenue impact/subscribers or other benefits to business

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2024 Brand Marketing and Social Media category.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Thank you to The Rocket Group for sponsoring the Brand Marketing and Social Media category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

The Rocket Group Ltd comprises Rocket Heritage & Archaeology, Rocket Ecology, Rocket Architectural Design & Surveying, Rocket Construction, Rocket Property and Rocket Building Surveying.

Its Heritage & Archaeology team delivers the full scope of mitigation works, as agreed with planning authorities, from watching briefs to full-scale invasive excavation. They undertake everything from geophysical surveys and burial archaeology to custom services for historic buildings and heritage-related planning advice.

Rocket’s ecologists run preliminary ecological appraisals and impact assessments, bat, great crested newt and protected species surveys, biodiversity net gain assessments and everything in between, while cognisant of the wildlife legislation that governs everything it does.

The Architectural Design & Surveying team plan, design and consult on new builds and conversions in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors and support clients at any and all stages of their projects from initial concept to construction phase.

Rocket Construction offers end-to-end construction solutions, from landlord and handyman services to multi-property developments, and is equally able to slot into clients’ projects at whatever stage is necessary to complete the job.

Dr Greg Bremner, regional director Scotland for The Rocket Group, said: “The Rocket Group is the proud sponsor of the Brand Marketing and Social Media Category for the Courier Business Awards again this year.”