Entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2024 Business Leader category.

For more than 10 years, The Courier Business Awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, has been celebrating the amazing accomplishments of companies operating in Tayside and Fife.

We’ve seen companies achieve remarkable growth, bring innovative products and solutions to the market and show their pride at giving excellent service to customers.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

Winning a hotly contested Courier Business Award brings significant benefits for winners.

It shows they are leaders in their sectors and helps to promote their products and services. It also fosters pride within the organisations and inspires others to reach new heights.

Our winners will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony held at the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, which brings together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, don’t miss your chance to shine. It’s free to enter and we’d love to hear about your business.

The Courier Business Awards 2024: Business Leader

The Business Leader award is sponsored by Blackadders.

This award is open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game-changing impact on a business operating within Tayside and Fife.

The winner will demonstrate:

A track record of strong business or project leadership

Impactful responses to business challenges and opportunities

Proof of inspiring others

Entries close at 5pm on Monday July 8.

The Courier Business Award 2024 categories

Business Leader category sponsored by Blackadders

Thank you to Blackadders for sponsoring the Business Leader category at The Courier Business Awards 2024.

Blackadders LLP is a full-service Scottish law firm serving private clients, individuals, businesses and organisations from offices in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee.

With 67 partners and solicitors, Blackadders has a broad spectrum of expertise ranging from family matters to business and commercial specialities, including employment, dispute resolution, technology and gaming and commercial real estate and contracts.

The firm recently underwent an ambitious rebrand as part of its strategic aim to become a top five Scottish law firm within the next few years.

Under the leadership of joint managing partners, Emma Gray and Ryan McKay, the firm is aiming to be an employer of choice in the legal industry and a destination of choice for clients.

The team hopes to achieve their ambition by adopting a forward-thinking approach to the way they work, reframing what it means to be a leading law firm while still using the traditional values of exceptional client service and a strong work ethic.

One of the key strengths of Blackadders is the firm’s ability to work across disciplines and geographies. Clients can expect the best advice whatever their problem from specialist teams who are used to working together and across sectors to achieve the optimal outcome.

Selecting the right law firm takes a lot of thought. Blackadders’ ambition is for clients to only have to think about it once.

Kirk Dailly, head of business service group at Blackadders, said: “Blackadders is delighted to be supporting the Business Leader award. This is always one of the event’s most popular categories and we look forward to highlighting and honouring the finest business minds in the area.”