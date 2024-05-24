Want to get involved in the journey towards sustainable innovation in Scotland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Want to get involved in the journey towards sustainable innovation in Scotland?

Research and product development in Dundee, Scotland

In partnership with Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc
MSIP interior. A wooden room with large windows. People working at various stations on laptops and chatting. It is peaceful.
MSIP: Scotland's home for sustainable innovation.

Now more than ever, it’s up to us to fight the battle against climate change. Learn how MSIP (Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc) can help your business grow while still supporting a drive towards sustainable innovation in Scotland.

MSIP: People, place, planet

We all want to contribute to a cleaner and greener planet. But how can businesses receive the support they need to meet their climate goals?

Scotland’s government recognised the need for a cohesive, joint effort and so, created MSIP. A model designed to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy while addressing the global climate emergency, MSIP is a joint venture between Dundee City Council, Michelin and Scottish Enterprise. MSIP has three core values: people, place and planet.

Putting ethos into action, MSIP encompasses a 32-hectare site in Dundee. It’s a world class innovation parc, driving global research and development while influencing and supporting breakthroughs in sustainable innovation. MSIP provides industrial spaces and facilities to a wide variety of organisations, research institutions and industry trailblazers addressing the global challenges facing our community, country and planet.

Helping promote sustainable innovation in Scotland

So how exactly can MSIP help promote sustainable innovation in Scotland? MSIP offers physical spaces and support networks for your business or organisation to enjoy if you locate at the Innovation Parc.

Interior of MSIP
A welcoming and inspiring place to drive towards sustainable innovation in Scotland.

Utilising the reputations and skillsets of three strong partners (Dundee City Council, Scottish Enterprise and Michelin), MSIP can provide your business or organisation with the resources, expertise, drive and determination needed to help you rise to the challenge of the climate change emergency.

Setting up your business or organisation in Dundee is a no-brainer. Located in North East Scotland, Dundee is central to the East Coast supply chain, with easy access to Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and London. The city offers a friendly community, exceptional quality of life, and low cost of living, making MSIP an attractive option for businesses and employees.

The MSIP site has been built and maintained to Michelin standard and benefits from access to a previous Michelin workforce that has a world-wide reputation for quality and skill.

In addition to the large, flexible space, tenants at MSIP will have access to an Innovation campus, a Skills Academy, business, innovation and skills support, and competitive, green energy delivered from sustainable sources.

Innovation Lab interior.
Tenants making use of the Innovation Lab at MSIP.

MSIP is committed to working in partnership with industry, academia, government and the local community to transform Dundee into a key location for innovation that will progress emerging technology for a greener future.

Gill Simpson, marketing and communications director of MSIP, said: “We are here to create jobs and a skills provision, and make an impact on the journey to net zero. Our newly opened Innovation Hub is the core part that brings all of that together.” Gill continued to say that the Innovation Hub, recently launched in 2024, helps businesses and employees “spark conversations and collaborate on innovations in a beautiful building with a convenient location.”

Innovation Hub exterior.
The Innovation Hub at MSIP.

If you locate at MSIP, you can also make use of the Skills Academy, delivered by Dundee and Angus College, offering bespoke workforce training to identify any potential gaps in your business’ journey to a greener future.

There’s also an Innovation Lab, which is comprised of a large industrial unit subdivided into 14 smaller lab spaces which businesses can rent short term. It’s ideal for early-stage start-ups or businesses that are expanding and need extra space.

You’ll not only benefit from the impressive facilities and extensive network at MSIP, but your business or organisation will also receive wrap-around care.

Gill added: “We want to help in every part of the journey, for businesses to grow and succeed. We are not the delivery agent; we are the enabler. We have an extensive network, so we help the make the journey as easy possible.”

Greig Coull, CEO of MSIP, said: “MSIP has a glowing future. We’ve only just begun…. there is much to come in terms of development, in terms of jobs, and in terms of contributing towards the climate crisis with which we are faced.”

Ready to get involved in the journey towards sustainable innovation in Scotland?

Get started today and join the journey with MSIP.

