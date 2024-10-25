Inside Yvonne’s Fancy Dress shop as Dundee gears up for Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Inside Yvonne’s Fancy Dress shop as Dundee gears up for Halloween

Finn Nixon hits the streets of Dundee to find out how the city is getting ready for Halloween.

David Farry is the owner of the Yvonnes Fancy Dress shop. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Halloween is just around the corner and many Dundonians will be preparing to celebrate by donning a spooky costume.

Some of the younger generations will also be hitting the streets on guising trips, hoping for some sweets from generous locals and carving pumpkins.

Halloween has very traditional roots.

But how is it celebrated in the modern age?

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress is likely a good barometer of what Halloween enthusiasts are planning to wear this year.

A quick visit into the shop tells you that is still a particularly profitable time of year for costume shops.

Gothic looking costumes and hair raising masks dominate the shop floor and several high school pupils are spending their lunch break roaming its packed aisles.

Two of the costumes that you might be able to spot around Dundee this Halloween. Image: Gary Jennings/DC Thomson.

David Farry is the owner of the family-owned business.

“People are definitely buying the classic horror costumes”, he explains.

“They really want horror, so it’s Michael Myers (from the Halloween films), Harlequin and all those classic horror film characters.

“Art the Clown from Terrifier and new characters like Deadpool are proving popular.

“They are not all completely horror, but definitely they’re affected by films and Tiktok where there are a lot of people doing random things in ghost facemasks.”

What are Halloween’s roots?

It is thought that Halloween originates from the Pagan Celtic Samhain festival.

This would begin on October 31 and mark the start of winter as the harvesting season came to an end.

These ancient celebrations would involve lighting bonfires, carrying out rituals and wearing costumes.

These were thought to have protecting and cleansing properties.

But things are a little different nowadays.

And as David patrols the shop he has horns protruding from his forehead, his hair is dyed red and he has a red contact lens in one of his eyes.

He is also wearing a suit and tie that combines skulls with bright flowers.

And he admits that Halloween has definitely been “Americanised”.

How are Halloween costumes changing at Yvonne’s Fancy Dress in Dundee?

Yvonne’s caters for all ages – from toddlers up to fully grown adults – who are planning to let their hair down at Halloween parties.

“The kids like that the staff are all dressed up and the older customers can see we are having a laugh”, he says.

“Tiktok and YouTube mean they’re being quite specific with what they want.

“It’s not enough to say to kids anymore that ‘you can go as a witch this year’.

“They want to be Harlequin and they want all the accessories. For Harlequin they want a bat and for Deadpool they want a sword.

“And for Scream they want the blade with a bloody handle.”

David hopes that his own eye-catching costume will convince more customers to go the extra mile when it comes to this year’s festivities.

It is widely accepted that these are now focused on costumes, sweets and adult parties.

“People are getting more into the swing of going back out again after Covid because it did take a bit of a hit”, says David.

“They weren’t wanting to go out or dress up as much.”

But it is definitely back to normal now.

“They want to go out and have a good time – especially, the huge student population in Dundee.”

What do other countries do to celebrate Halloween?

Away from the potential jump scares of the Seagate I bump into three young missionaries.

They are from the Church of Jesus Christ of Later-saints are in Dundee on a 18-month mission.

Sisters Grasteit, Sowords and Tongobo say they are three of eight missionaries that are currently in the city.

Sisters Sowords, Tongobo and Grasteit don’t have any plans to celebrate Halloween. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

But the two Californians and Fijian don’t mention any plans to host a Halloween party in Tayside over the next few days.

“Halloween seems to be much more child-focused in America than it is in the UK”, says Sister Grasteit.

“Adults don’t really celebrate it back home and trick and treating seems to be more common than it is here.

“But it does seems to be huge here now.

“I was in Northern Ireland before I came over here and I was surprised by how big the celebrations were there.

“They even had firework displays to celebrate Halloween.”

