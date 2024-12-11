Inside Amazon’s huge Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside Amazon’s huge Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre

The Amazon Fulfilment Centre near Dunfermline is roughly the size of 17 football pitches and it supports the Multibank initiative by giving the charity items that are surplus to requirements.

In summary:
  • The Dunfermline Fulfilment Centre leads Amazon’s UK network in recycling and refurbishing returned goods, restoring items like Kindles and Fire TVs to “good as new.”
  • Covering 1.5 million sq ft, the centre processes over 100,000 daily packages, rising to nearly a million during Christmas, supported by 141 dock ports and robotic systems.
  • Through the Multibank initiative, Amazon has distributed five million essential goods to 500,000 families in need since 2022.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Jamie Strain, general manager at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline gave The Courier a tour of the multinational's operation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Entering Amazon’s enormous fulfilment centre on the outskirts of Dunfermline is similar to walking into the departure lounge of an international airport.

High roofs, tunnel walkways, and the constant movement of people and items enhance the airport feeling of the 13-year-old complex.

Separate from the thousands of goods that will be going out to customers in the run up to Christmas, there are also many surplus products.

These partially form the basis of the UK’s first Multibank initiative, which saw Amazon partner with the former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Fife charity The Cottage Family Centre in 2022.

It aims to distribute essential goods to families in need, transporting some of them by lorry from Amazon to The Big House Multibank warehouse in Lochgelly.

It was the first of five across the UK that have delivered an estimated five million goods to 500,000 families.

Goods could include bedding, baby products, clothes or hygiene products.

Recycling and reducing the number of damaged or unused items that are thrown away is also a focus at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre.

This is part of a process which Amazon calls “reverse logistics”.

An package makes it way down a section of the 4.5 kilometres worth of conveyer belts in the Amazon Fulfilment Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Jamie Strain is the general manager of the huge centre.

He explains the term as he gives me a tour around.

“We take items in and we ship them out to customers, but that’s only about 30% of what we do,” says Jamie.

“Seventy per cent of what we do is reverse logistics.

“We are the largest reverse logistics operation in the entire UK network and the second largest across the EU.”

Dunfermline’s Amazon Fulfilment Centre in numbers

Jamie leads the way up and down stairways, across busy factory floors, and onto raised platforms.

These provide a useful viewpoint of boxes being assembled along long conveyor belts by associates.

I had previously gawked at the size of the Amazon Fulfilment Centre from the nearby motorway.

However, I had now been invited inside the ED14 premises following the launch of Multibank’s annual Christmas food and toy appeal.

ED14 takes its name from Edinburgh Airport.

But numbers paint a more useful picture when it comes to the size of the operation here and Jamie is happy to oblige.

Staff at work picking and packing items for delivery in the run up to Christmas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Irvine-based general manager oversees 2,300-odd associates (Amazon speak for employees).

He tells me that the building is 1.5 million sq ft, which is roughly the size of 17 football pitches.

And that within the fulfilment centre is 4.5 km of conveyor belts and at least 178 packing stations.

There are also 141 dock ports for lorries that are able to quickly get onto the M90 with their packages on board.

And Jamie estimates that the fulfilment centre is processing “well over” 100,000 packages per day.

This will increase to a daily total of around 1 million in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

There are at least 141 dock ports used by lorries at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Jamie has been leading operations in Scotland’s fulfilment centre for the last three years.

He endures a long 82-mile commute, but is greeted by many of the employees we pass on the tour.

What is Reverse Logistics and how is Amazon using it?

My preconceptions before arriving at Amazon are that we are going to predominantly see how items arrive, are packaged up, and then sent to customers.

However, customer returns are also a huge part of the process at EDI4.

“About 72% of every item that is recycled returned from the Amazon network will come here,” says Jamie.

“This exists in order to give every item that is returned a second chance.

EDI4 also uses a process called the T-rex system to decide what should be done with each individual returned item.

“The system will talk the associate exactly through the steps to take go to the next part of the process,” adds Jamie.

Amazon estimates that it processes more than 100,000 packages per day at its huge warehouse. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“This is effectively putting it back on the shelf in a good enough condition to sell it to the customers.”

“We are fixing items that have a wee scratch on them and returning them to the shelves as good as new.

I ask how Amazon can process so many items and still aim towards reducing delivery times?

“We are one of only three site across the EU to have a robotic palletiser,” explains Jamie.

“The destination is read through the barcode by the robot.

“This is one of the best innovations here at Amazon.”

My visit to the Amazon Fulfilment Centre comes the day after ‘Cyber Monday’ and four days after Black Friday.

These are dates that have become synonymous with consumerism and the excess waste that inevitably comes with that.

Amazon gears up for Christmas

Christmas also looms on the horizon.

This is a time when The Multibank ramps up its calls for organisations like Amazon to donate items.

Amazon has turned provider on this occasion, supporting a worthy local cause, despite having also courted controversy in the past.

DC Thomson is supporting The Multibank| Fighting Poverty and Pollution from Fife

It is around halfway through the dayshift during our tour of the multi-national’s centre.

Jamie tells us that there is likely around 650 employees on site at this time.

However, this will grow to around 800 people in the coming weeks during the lead up to Christmas Day.

An elf takes a break at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Dunfermline. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A mix of Christmas and pop music echoes around the warehouse as we get our steps in.

This reminds me of the slightly unnerving scene in The Polar Express when the children get lost in the warehouses of a fictionalised North Pole.

But luckily, Jamie is there to keep me on track.

EDI4 hosts one of only five Amazon return departments in the entire Amazon global network.

It is also home to the largest reverse vendor operation in the EU.

“We will hold those items for vendors who ship through Amazon and when the vendor wants them back we ship them back to them”, adds Jamie.

“It’s a really important part of the experience for vendors.

“That when they want their items back we fulfil that promise to them.

“We effectively take every Amazon device back that customers return – from Amazon Fire TVs to Kindles and Alexas  – and make them as good as new before selling them again.

“The team of around 95 associates here are trained specially to fix all of those individual items.”

