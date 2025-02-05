‘Shock’ as jobs lost by closure of Dundee West End gastropub

Some jobs have been lost after a Dundee gastropub closed for a “refurbishment” just over a year after opening.

The Maker on Perth Road was opened by city firm 71 Brewing in late 2023.

It followed a six-figure investment in the former Hunter S Thompson unit.

Speaking at the time, managing director Duncan Alexander said the firm had long planned a Perth Road venue.

However, a sign has now been put up outside the venue saying: “So sorry, we have closed.

“Thanks to all our amazing customers over the last year.”

Bosses say the closure is only “short-term” for a “refurbishment” – however, some staff roles have been lost.

A spokesperson for The Maker said: “We have been presented with a unique and exciting opportunity for The Maker and will require a short-term close to allow for this refurbishment.

“With the start of the year being a historically low trading period we felt this was the right time to make these changes.

“We will continue to operate events at (music venue) The Lowdown over the coming weeks and we look forward to making a positive announcement soon regarding The Maker.”

‘Changes will necessitate the loss of some roles at The Maker’

Addressing the impact on staff, the spokesperson added: “We deeply value the contributions of all our employees and recognise the impact this decision will have on individuals.

“During this transition period, we will retain as many staff as possible, however, the changes will regrettably necessitate the loss of some roles from The Maker.

“Whilst these changes will have come as a shock to those affected, we are engaging with each staff member to offer our support and ensure everyone will receive any pay in lieu, notice or holiday pay due, and we thank them for their efforts over the past year.”

Elsewhere, the iconic Royal Arch pub in Broughty Ferry is being taken over by the owner of The Fort.