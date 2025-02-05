‘Shock’ as jobs lost by closure of Dundee West End gastropub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

‘Shock’ as jobs lost by closure of Dundee West End gastropub

Bosses at The Maker say the venue is shut "short-term" for a "refurbishment".

By James Simpson
The Maker restaurant has closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson 03/02/2025
The Maker restaurant has closed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson 03/02/2025

Some jobs have been lost after a Dundee gastropub closed for a “refurbishment” just over a year after opening.

The Maker on Perth Road was opened by city firm 71 Brewing in late 2023.

It followed a six-figure investment in the former Hunter S Thompson unit.

Speaking at the time, managing director Duncan Alexander said the firm had long planned a Perth Road venue.

However, a sign has now been put up outside the venue saying: “So sorry, we have closed.

“Thanks to all our amazing customers over the last year.”

A sign outside The Maker on Monday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Bosses say the closure is only “short-term” for a “refurbishment” – however, some staff roles have been lost.

A spokesperson for The Maker said: “We have been presented with a unique and exciting opportunity for The Maker and will require a short-term close to allow for this refurbishment.

“With the start of the year being a historically low trading period we felt this was the right time to make these changes.

“We will continue to operate events at (music venue) The Lowdown over the coming weeks and we look forward to making a positive announcement soon regarding The Maker.”

‘Changes will necessitate the loss of some roles at The Maker’

Addressing the impact on staff, the spokesperson added: “We deeply value the contributions of all our employees and recognise the impact this decision will have on individuals.

“During this transition period, we will retain as many staff as possible, however, the changes will regrettably necessitate the loss of some roles from The Maker.

“Whilst these changes will have come as a shock to those affected, we are engaging with each staff member to offer our support and ensure everyone will receive any pay in lieu, notice or holiday pay due, and we thank them for their efforts over the past year.”

Elsewhere, the iconic Royal Arch pub in Broughty Ferry is being taken over by the owner of The Fort.

Conversation