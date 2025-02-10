Dundee city centre gift shop to shut after more than 6 years

A Dundee gift shop will close next month after more than six years in the city centre.

Maisie & Mac, on the corner of High Street and Castle Street, will shut on March 29.

Owner Alison Strachan says the business will be “consolidated” at the original Maisie & Mac shop on St Catherine Street in Cupar.

All stock will be moved into the Fife location, however, three members of staff will be let go.

Alison, who opened the Dundee shop in October 2018, told The Courier: “It is very sad to be losing the staff members as they are brilliant and very dedicated to the business.

“I am looking forward to bringing the business together in Cupar and want this to be a positive thing.

“I do think this will be a great location for a business for someone.”

A sign posted inside the shop says: “We have loved being in Dundee but our adventure here is coming to an end.

“Thank you so much to our lovely customers who have demonstrated so much enthusiastic support.

“The original Maisie & Mac shop in Cupar has been thriving there for almost 14 years.

“All your favourite gifts and arty items will be available there ongoing after we close here.

“We hope you will come to Fife to visit us.”

Maisie & Mac sells “quirky” gifts and homeware such as jewellery, soft furnishings and wall art.

The Cupar shop also has a downstairs gallery with changing exhibitions of paintings.

Alison says footfall issues and years of building repair works – that left the shop hidden from view – had led to the decision to close.

The ground floor unit is now for sale for offers over £250,000 with Westport Property.

The closure comes as Number 1’s bar in Dundee city centre is also set to be sold.

And the Beaverbrooks store is advertising a closing down sale in a fresh blow for the city’s Murraygate.

Courier readers have had their say about the struggles of the street after a long list of empty shops was revealed.