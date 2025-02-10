Dundee city centre gift shop to shut after more than 6 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee city centre gift shop to shut after more than 6 years

The Maisie & Mac unit on High Street is for sale.

By Ellidh Aitken
Maisie & Mac in Dundee city centre. Image: Westport Property
A Dundee gift shop will close next month after more than six years in the city centre.

Maisie & Mac, on the corner of High Street and Castle Street, will shut on March 29.

Owner Alison Strachan says the business will be “consolidated” at the original Maisie & Mac shop on St Catherine Street in Cupar.

All stock will be moved into the Fife location, however, three members of staff will be let go.

Dundee city centre gift shop to close as owner moves focus to Cupar

Alison, who opened the Dundee shop in October 2018, told The Courier: “It is very sad to be losing the staff members as they are brilliant and very dedicated to the business.

“I am looking forward to bringing the business together in Cupar and want this to be a positive thing.

“I do think this will be a great location for a business for someone.”

Maisie & Mac opened in Dundee in 2018. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A sign posted inside the shop says: “We have loved being in Dundee but our adventure here is coming to an end.

“Thank you so much to our lovely customers who have demonstrated so much enthusiastic support.

“The original Maisie & Mac shop in Cupar has been thriving there for almost 14 years.

“All your favourite gifts and arty items will be available there ongoing after we close here.

“We hope you will come to Fife to visit us.”

A sign has been posted inside the shop. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Maisie & Mac sells “quirky” gifts and homeware such as jewellery, soft furnishings and wall art.

The Cupar shop also has a downstairs gallery with changing exhibitions of paintings.

Alison says footfall issues and years of building repair works – that left the shop hidden from view – had led to the decision to close.

The ground floor unit is now for sale for offers over £250,000 with Westport Property.

Inside Maisie & Mac Dundee. Image: Westport Property
The shop sells gifts and crafts. Image: Westport Property
The shop will close in March. Image: Westport Property
The owner of Maisie & Mac believes the shop is a ‘great’ location for another business. Image: Westport Property

The closure comes as Number 1’s bar in Dundee city centre is also set to be sold.

And the Beaverbrooks store is advertising a closing down sale in a fresh blow for the city’s Murraygate.

Courier readers have had their say about the struggles of the street after a long list of empty shops was revealed.

