What’s it like being a modern-day chimney sweep in Fife?

Think of a chimney sweep and what comes to mind?

Is it the Dickensian image of a soot-covered, barefoot child crawling up chimneys armed with nothing but a brush and a prayer?

Perhaps it’s the ‘chim chiminey, chim chiminey, chim chim cher-ee’ song of the 1964 classic musical Mary Poppins?

There’s no doubt that once upon a time, the life of a chimney sweep was a dirty, dangerous job – in real life and in popular fiction.

But in a world of smart homes, eco-consciousness, and strict safety rules, what’s life really like for a chimney sweep in 2025?

To find out, I met with Marcus Casement of Dunfermline, a third-generation chimney sweep and owner of Thistle Chimney Services, based near Anstruther.

A family tradition: From shipbuilding to chimney sweeping

Originally from North Wales, Marcus, 30, moved to Scotland at the tender age of two.

His grandfather, John Chamberlain, had worked offshore in shipbuilding before settling in Methil. His specialism offshore was painting.

But when John found himself out of work in the mid-90s, he decided to embark on an unexpected new venture at 58 – chimney sweeping.

“The catalyst came when he had a stove installed in his own home,” Marcus, who now lives in Dunfermline, explains.

“He watched the stove go in and thought, ‘That looks easy!’”

That spark of curiosity quickly turned into an interest in stove installation.

This naturally led to chimney sweeping – because those stoves needed regular maintenance and cleaning.

By the time Marcus was 15, he was helping out on weekends and school holidays, learning the ropes from his grandfather.

By the time he left Waid Academy in Anstruther, the former Elie Primary School pupil knew he was destined to follow in John’s soot-smeared footsteps.

Today, Marcus runs the business with his younger brother, Alex, 24, while their grandfather, now 82, enjoys a well-earned retirement.

About 50% of Marcus’ time is spent cleaning chimneys and 50% installing stoves.

The sweeping tradition runs deep in the family, as Marcus’ stepfather, Kenny McFadzean, also works as a chimney sweep, running his own business. His mother works in the industry too.

The changing face of chimney sweeping

Modern-day chimney sweeping is a far cry from what Marcus’ grandfather experienced.

Safety standards are tighter, and technology has made the job cleaner, faster, and far less cumbersome.

“When I started, we used heavy, rigid rods,” says Marcus, who is certified by The National Association of Chimney Sweeps.

“But now, we’ve got all kinds of nifty tools – from flexible coiled rods to powerful vacuum systems that suck up dust and soot, leaving your home cleaner than when we arrived.”

Marcus says it’s not just the equipment that’s changed.

“Wood-burning stoves are more popular than ever,” he adds: “while coal fires are on the decline.

“But oil-fired boilers and Aga cookers are still a staple of many homes.”

With growing public awareness of environmental impacts, Marcus notes that people are becoming more mindful of the wood they burn.

“Legislation has made it crucial to burn wood with less than 20% moisture. If you don’t, you risk tar buildup, blackened glass, and even chimney fires,” he says.

Navigating modern regulations and environmental concerns

Wood-burning stoves have recently found themselves at the centre of environmental debates.

Despite concerns over their emissions, Marcus believes these stoves remain crucial, particularly in rural areas.

“A few years ago, there was a surge in stove installations, especially after energy prices spiked.

“People wanted a backup source of heat in case of power cuts. And stoves offered just that.”

While there’s chatter about banning wood-burning stoves, Marcus sees it as a complicated issue.

“In rural places, people rely on them. They don’t have many alternatives,” he explains.

Challenging jobs and memorable moments

Marcus confirmed that he’s never danced on a roof-top Mary Poppins style.

In fact, chimney sweeps rarely go on roofs these days!

But though chimney sweeping may seem straightforward, it often presents unique challenges.

Marcus recalls a particularly unforgettable job at a centuries-old castle in Edinburgh.

“It was a biomass stove with a blocked flue. The chimney was 28 metres high, and modern equipment couldn’t reach the blockage.

“So, we had to resort to old-school methods – dropping a ball on a rope!”

Despite the occasional physical challenge, Marcus says it’s the variety of people and places he encounters that keeps the job interesting.

“You could be sweeping a chimney in a council estate one day and at a country estate the next.

“Working with the National Trust, we’ve even had the privilege of visiting Scotland’s iconic historic properties – it’s like VIP access to some of the most beautiful spots in the country.”

Family business in safe hands

Looking ahead, Marcus is confident about the future of Thistle Chimney Services.

“I can’t imagine working in an office,” says Marcus, who’s due to become a dad within the next few months.

“I love the unpredictability of it all. Every day is different, and I get to meet new people and learn something new about history along the way.”

With his younger brother Alex by his side, and his grandfather’s legacy solidified, Marcus is ready to keep the family business alive for generations to come.