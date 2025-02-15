St Andrews restaurant boss to open new world buffet at Dundee’s City Quay

A St Andrews restaurant owner is opening a new world buffet at Dundee’s City Quay.

Mohammed Mohiuddin, who runs Maisha on the Fife town’s College Street, plans to open City Quay Halal World Buffet and Live Seafood by mid-March.

The new venture will take over the former City Harbour buffet, which closed several years ago.

It will offer a mix of homemade Indian, Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, Arabic and European foods.

New Dundee world buffet to feature ‘live seafood corner’

The restaurant will also have a speciality “live seafood corner” where customers will be able to choose lobster and crab from water tanks.

Mohammed said: “I got the idea from Turkey when I was in a riverside restaurant and they brought out a trolley with live fish, crab and lobster.

“I just thought it was great, people will be able to choose which seafood they want and how they want it cooked – fried or grilled, how they like it.

“The seafood will be on a separate a-la-carte menu from the buffet.”

The restaurant, which is currently being refurbished, will employ around 20 staff members and have more than 300 covers.

Mohammed hopes to add an outside seating and BBQ area if permission is granted.

The City Quay buffet will offer breakfast from 9am until 11.30am, lunch between 12pm and 4pm and dinner from 4.30pm until 9pm.

The breakfast buffet will cost £7.95 per person, while lunch is priced at £12.95 and dinner at £19.95.

Mohammed, who has more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry, said: “The homemade food will be mouthwatering, I want it to be like what a mother would make.

“It is a great opportunity to serve food that is natural and authentic.

“I will use local produce as much as possible with fish from Arbroath and vegetables from the area too.

“Breakfast will include tea and filter coffee while Karak Chai (black tea with milk and spices) will also be free with the buffet throughout the day.”

It comes as buffet chain Hot World Cusine revealed plans to open in the former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street.

And Glasgow-based world buffet firm Booffi is set to take over the former Kinema building in Dunfermline.