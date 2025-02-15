St Andrews restaurant boss to open new world buffet at Dundee’s City Quay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews restaurant boss to open new world buffet at Dundee’s City Quay

The new restaurant will feature a 'live seafood corner'.

By Ellidh Aitken
The new buffet will open in the former City Harbour restaurant at City Quay. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
The new buffet will open in the former City Harbour restaurant at City Quay. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A St Andrews restaurant owner is opening a new world buffet at Dundee’s City Quay.

Mohammed Mohiuddin, who runs Maisha on the Fife town’s College Street, plans to open City Quay Halal World Buffet and Live Seafood by mid-March.

The new venture will take over the former City Harbour buffet, which closed several years ago.

It will offer a mix of homemade Indian, Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, Arabic and European foods.

New Dundee world buffet to feature ‘live seafood corner’

The restaurant will also have a speciality “live seafood corner” where customers will be able to choose lobster and crab from water tanks.

Mohammed said: “I got the idea from Turkey when I was in a riverside restaurant and they brought out a trolley with live fish, crab and lobster.

“I just thought it was great, people will be able to choose which seafood they want and how they want it cooked – fried or grilled, how they like it.

“The seafood will be on a separate a-la-carte menu from the buffet.”

The restaurant is currently being refurbished. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

The restaurant, which is currently being refurbished, will employ around 20 staff members and have more than 300 covers.

Mohammed hopes to add an outside seating and BBQ area if permission is granted.

The City Quay buffet will offer breakfast from 9am until 11.30am, lunch between 12pm and 4pm and dinner from 4.30pm until 9pm.

The breakfast buffet will cost £7.95 per person, while lunch is priced at £12.95 and dinner at £19.95.

Mohammed, who has more than 20 years experience in the hospitality industry, said: “The homemade food will be mouthwatering, I want it to be like what a mother would make.

“It is a great opportunity to serve food that is natural and authentic.

It is hoped that the buffet will have an outside seating and BBQ area. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I will use local produce as much as possible with fish from Arbroath and vegetables from the area too.

“Breakfast will include tea and filter coffee while Karak Chai (black tea with milk and spices) will also be free with the buffet throughout the day.”

It comes as buffet chain Hot World Cusine revealed plans to open in the former Arnold Clark showroom on East Dock Street.

And Glasgow-based world buffet firm Booffi is set to take over the former Kinema building in Dunfermline.

