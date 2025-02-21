Road Hole Restaurant at St Andrews’ Old Course hotel to be refurbished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment

Road Hole Restaurant at St Andrews’ Old Course hotel to be refurbished

The bar and fourth-floor suites at the Old Course Hotel venue will also be upgraded.

By Ellidh Aitken
How the Road Hole bar will look after being refurbished. Image: Muckle Media/Old Course Hotel
How the Road Hole bar will look after being refurbished. Image: Muckle Media/Old Course Hotel

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has revealed ‘extensive’ renovation plans for the Road Hole Restaurant.

The Road Hole Bar, boardroom and all fourth-floor suites will also be upgraded.

The redesign, scheduled to be completed by spring 2025, will showcase the hotel’s views over the Old Course and West Sands Beach.

The Road Hole restaurant will be renovated. Image: Muckle Media/Old Course Hotel

The Road Hole Restaurant will be decorated in rich, dark blue tones while the bar will feature dark panelling and classic leather Chesterfield seating.

New seating areas will also be added to make the most of the views.

Old Course Hotel to upgrade award-winning Road Hole Restaurant and bar

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager, said: “This renovation exemplifies our ethos of being always evolving while remaining true to our roots.

“As custodians of this remarkable location, we’re creating sophisticated, comfortable spaces that better connect our guests with both each other and our spectacular home in St Andrews.

“Every design decision has been made with our commitment to sustainable practices and our community in mind.”

There are plans to refurbish the Road Hole boardroom. Image: Muckle Media/Old Course Hotel

During renovations, guests can use the hotel’s other dining venues.

The Old Course Hotel recently announced that its award-winning spa would close for five months for a major refurbishment.

