Road Hole Restaurant at St Andrews’ Old Course hotel to be refurbished

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has revealed ‘extensive’ renovation plans for the Road Hole Restaurant.

The Road Hole Bar, boardroom and all fourth-floor suites will also be upgraded.

The redesign, scheduled to be completed by spring 2025, will showcase the hotel’s views over the Old Course and West Sands Beach.

The Road Hole Restaurant will be decorated in rich, dark blue tones while the bar will feature dark panelling and classic leather Chesterfield seating.

New seating areas will also be added to make the most of the views.

Phyllis Wilkie, general manager, said: “This renovation exemplifies our ethos of being always evolving while remaining true to our roots.

“As custodians of this remarkable location, we’re creating sophisticated, comfortable spaces that better connect our guests with both each other and our spectacular home in St Andrews.

“Every design decision has been made with our commitment to sustainable practices and our community in mind.”

During renovations, guests can use the hotel’s other dining venues.

The Old Course Hotel recently announced that its award-winning spa would close for five months for a major refurbishment.