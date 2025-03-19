Groucho’s Music Bar owners set to open new venue in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment

Groucho’s Music Bar owners set to open new venue in Dundee

The Paddock will take over the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Paddock will open at the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate. Image: Google Street View
The Paddock will open at the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate. Image: Google Street View

The owners of Groucho’s Music Bar are set to open a new venue in Dundee.

The Paddock will take over the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate.

Medina “closed for refurbishment” in February and is set to reopen under a new name this summer.

The new bar and restaurant will offer experimental cocktails, “boozy brunches” and afternoon tea.

There will also be social darts lanes, large screens for sporting events and live acoustic acts and DJs.

Groucho’s Music Bar owners to open new venue in Dundee

A post on the Groucho’s Facebook page said: “We have some very exciting news.

“The team behind Groucho’s Music Bar have a sister venue opening just up the road.”

The Paddock Facebook page says the new venue is currently under renovation and will open early summer 2025.

The owners of Groucho’s Music Bar will open the new venue. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Groucho’s opened inside the legendary record store of the same name in 2023.

The old Nethergate shop closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

Groucho’s owners Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Townshend revamped Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year.

More from Business & Environment

The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Company behind two Perthshire hotels dissolved
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway
Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies
The West Port store will close
Arbroath boutique makes ‘support local’ plea as shop closes
The Peat Inn.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale
Rio Gregory is owed £252. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker 'still waiting for wages 5 months on' despite employment tribunal…
3
Ian Gauld, managing director of Streamtec in Arbroath. Image: Streamtec
From three staff to £6m sales for Arbroath firm

Conversation