Groucho’s Music Bar owners set to open new venue in Dundee

The owners of Groucho’s Music Bar are set to open a new venue in Dundee.

The Paddock will take over the former Medina Bar and Grill on Nethergate.

Medina “closed for refurbishment” in February and is set to reopen under a new name this summer.

The new bar and restaurant will offer experimental cocktails, “boozy brunches” and afternoon tea.

There will also be social darts lanes, large screens for sporting events and live acoustic acts and DJs.

A post on the Groucho’s Facebook page said: “We have some very exciting news.

“The team behind Groucho’s Music Bar have a sister venue opening just up the road.”

The Paddock Facebook page says the new venue is currently under renovation and will open early summer 2025.

Groucho’s opened inside the legendary record store of the same name in 2023.

The old Nethergate shop closed in 2020 following the death of owner Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

Groucho’s owners Jimmy Fyffe and Scott Townshend revamped Sandy’s Bar in Lochee last year.