Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment

Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking

No more awkward introductions and sales pitches, Kerry Martin's Perth events feature games, quizzes and "genuine connections".

By Kirsten Johnson
Kerry Martin posing in front of graffiti wall
Kerry Martin wants to change the face of business networking events in Perthshire. Image: Kerry Martin

Kerry Martin is keen to shake up how small businesses network in Perthshire.

Gone are events that focus on awkward introductions and sales pitches – in favour of games, quizzes and “genuine connections”.

The 49-year-old business strategist moved to Bridge of Earn from Luton last March to care for her elderly father.

After suffering a minor stroke just a few weeks later, Kerry realised she wanted to find work she truly enjoyed.

Easter egg prizes at Perth business networking event

She set up Now That’s What I Call Business at the start of this year and is hosting her first networking events – with a difference – in Perth next week.

The free Easter-themed events at Perth’s Lovat Hotel on Wednesday, April 2 will feature an Easter quiz with chocolate eggs for prizes.

“When people meet in a fun, high-energy environment, the ice breaks easily and genuine connections are made,” Kerry said.

“I wanted to take away the need to stand up and introduce yourself, which some people find overwhelming. Instead, we play a game.

“Someone can hand you a business card and you might not hear from them again. My hope is that by shaking up the way small businesses meet, people remember each other and build relationships.

“I’ve been to many networking meetings that have been awkward and all about selling to each other. I want it to be more about supporting each other to succeed.

“Running a small business can be quite lonely, so I want to build a community in Perth that everyone feels a part of.”

Why stroke made her reassess priorities

After working for Asda in eastern England for 17 years, latterly leading teams in e-commerce, Kerry has a wealth of business and management experience.

She recently completed training to become a certified business strategist.

Kerry Martin sitting working at her laptop
Kerry Martin moved to Perth to care for her elderly father before suffering a minor stroke last year. Image: Kerry Martin

As well as hosting free business networking events in Perth, Kerry also works as a business coach with The Business Success Company.

She offers a range of online and in-person courses on subjects including business visibility, branding and strategy.

Despite a challenging few years, Kerry recently took up weightlifting in her spare time and took part in her first competition in December.

She said: “Work has been my life for all my adult life but moving to Scotland to care for my dad last year then suffering a stroke has made me reassess my priorities.

“I suddenly wasn’t as able to do certain things and had to take it easy.

“My mum died of sepsis in 2016 when she was just 61 so I don’t take anything for granted these days.

“I like to show others how to be positive and also how to build meaningful connections in business.

“Not only can it benefit your business but also your mental health to have the support of others.”

She added: “When I worked for Asda, one of my strengths was building teams and I believe I can do this in the Perthshire business community.”

Life after menopause

Kerry is particularly passionate about helping women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s set up small businesses – like Perth writing coach Sarah Clayton did last year.

She said: “At this age, some women might start to think their working life is over but I want to prove it has only just begun.

“Women have so much to give and working for yourself, with the right support, can help if you are struggling with menopausal symptoms.

“You may not have as much energy as you once did but you have so much life experience.”

To book a place on one of Kerry’s next business networking events in Perth, click here.

More from Business & Environment

Scottish Forestry has not yet taken any action against landowner Beechtree Wright Ltd, despite its failure to comply with the law. Image: Supplied
Legal order to replant 864 Stirling trees ignored for three years
Bela's Cakes has opened in Dunfermline's Linen Quarter. Image: Business Gateway Fife
New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
Dundee pub Ferrari's could shut as building put up for sale
3
Paul and Daniel Sellers.
Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with 'big plans' for expansion
Shirley Steele, Toll House finance director Fiona Walsh, sales and marketing director, John Walsh, operations director, with Toll House's Kald, and Carnoustie Distillery and James Keiller Estates gins. Image: Supplied
Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution
Work has started on the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry
13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google
Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard
Marianne Davidson.
Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
23

Conversation