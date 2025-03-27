Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking

Kerry Martin is keen to shake up how small businesses network in Perthshire.

Gone are events that focus on awkward introductions and sales pitches – in favour of games, quizzes and “genuine connections”.

The 49-year-old business strategist moved to Bridge of Earn from Luton last March to care for her elderly father.

After suffering a minor stroke just a few weeks later, Kerry realised she wanted to find work she truly enjoyed.

Easter egg prizes at Perth business networking event

She set up Now That’s What I Call Business at the start of this year and is hosting her first networking events – with a difference – in Perth next week.

The free Easter-themed events at Perth’s Lovat Hotel on Wednesday, April 2 will feature an Easter quiz with chocolate eggs for prizes.

“When people meet in a fun, high-energy environment, the ice breaks easily and genuine connections are made,” Kerry said.

“I wanted to take away the need to stand up and introduce yourself, which some people find overwhelming. Instead, we play a game.

“Someone can hand you a business card and you might not hear from them again. My hope is that by shaking up the way small businesses meet, people remember each other and build relationships.

“I’ve been to many networking meetings that have been awkward and all about selling to each other. I want it to be more about supporting each other to succeed.

“Running a small business can be quite lonely, so I want to build a community in Perth that everyone feels a part of.”

Why stroke made her reassess priorities

After working for Asda in eastern England for 17 years, latterly leading teams in e-commerce, Kerry has a wealth of business and management experience.

She recently completed training to become a certified business strategist.

As well as hosting free business networking events in Perth, Kerry also works as a business coach with The Business Success Company.

She offers a range of online and in-person courses on subjects including business visibility, branding and strategy.

Despite a challenging few years, Kerry recently took up weightlifting in her spare time and took part in her first competition in December.

She said: “Work has been my life for all my adult life but moving to Scotland to care for my dad last year then suffering a stroke has made me reassess my priorities.

“I suddenly wasn’t as able to do certain things and had to take it easy.

“My mum died of sepsis in 2016 when she was just 61 so I don’t take anything for granted these days.

“I like to show others how to be positive and also how to build meaningful connections in business.

“Not only can it benefit your business but also your mental health to have the support of others.”

She added: “When I worked for Asda, one of my strengths was building teams and I believe I can do this in the Perthshire business community.”

Life after menopause

Kerry is particularly passionate about helping women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s set up small businesses – like Perth writing coach Sarah Clayton did last year.

She said: “At this age, some women might start to think their working life is over but I want to prove it has only just begun.

“Women have so much to give and working for yourself, with the right support, can help if you are struggling with menopausal symptoms.

“You may not have as much energy as you once did but you have so much life experience.”

To book a place on one of Kerry’s next business networking events in Perth, click here.