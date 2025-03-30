Former Cromlix pastry chef opens new Crieff cafe after ‘falling in love’ with town

A chef has opened a new pastry cafe in Crieff after “falling in love” with the town.

Emily Black has launched Ems & Co on King Street after relocating to the area in 2023.

She was head pastry chef at the five-star Cromlix Hotel in Dunblane and has 15 years experience in the hospitality industry.

The 31-year-old previously ran a cafe in the Highlands under the same name and has relaunched the business in Perthshire.

Ems & Co serves homemade pastries and cakes, as well as breakfast and lunch.

Emily told The Courier what attracted her to the Strathearn town.

“I lived in Dingwall and ran a cafe there before I moved to Crieff with my partner and his two children a year and a half ago.

“I fell in love with the area and worked as head pastry chef at the Cromlix Hotel.

“When we saw this place up for sale I decided to give it a go.

“My partner is helping out at the moment as he was the head chef at Cromlix.

‘Innovative flavours’ at Crieff pastry shop

Emily said the cafe focuses on high-quality, homemade pastries with innovative flavours.

She added that the counter changes every few weeks to keep the produce seasonal and fresh.

Some of the delicacies on offer include Sobrasada and Mahon Cheese Pain suisse and blood orange, pistachio, and rhubarb teardrops.

Emily launched the business three weeks ago and has received rave reviews since.

She added: “There’s been a great reception from Crieff so far – we’ve sold out every day since opening.

“Everyone is so lovely here. It’s such a busy and vibrant town, and lots of businesses are opening up.

“We like to give a warm welcome, and good service to anyone who visits.”

