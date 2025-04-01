Pitlochry couple finalise opening date for Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry couple finalise opening date for Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant

Lamesa is to open in the city centre.

By Lucy Scarlett
Jennifer and Eric Toralba will run the Lamesa Filipino restaurant on Perth's High Street.
Jennifer and Eric Toralba will run the restaurant. Image: Eric Toralba

The opening date and plans for Perth’s first Filipino restaurant have been unveiled.

Eric Toralba has worked as a chef in Perthshire for 20 years after moving to Pitlochry from the Philippines in 2005.

He is launching a new venture on Perth’s High Street that will blend the Filipino and Scottish cuisines.

Eric Toralba.
Eric Toralba outside his High Street restaurant. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Eric will run the kitchen as chef and his wife, Jennifer, will manage front of house.

Lamesa, which means to gather round a table with family, will open to the public on May 7.

Perth restaurant will ‘marry Scottish and Filipino cuisines’

Eric, 46, told The Courier: “I see the population of Filipinos in Perth becoming bigger and it urged me to open my own place.

“There are possibilities here on the High Street and we want it to be a real fusion type of food, with Filipino and Scottish hearty dishes.

“I don’t want to overwhelm my menu with only Filipino foods.

“I want to see the balance with Scottish ones – I want to marry both cuisines.”

Coming soon sign outside the business.
Lamesa aims to open on May 7. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Eric added that Lamesa will be Perth’s first Filipino restaurant.

The restaurant will use local produce such as brewed fruit wines and Wasted Degrees ale for its steak pies.

The ground floor will have a dining room and fully-stocked bar, while the upstairs space has potential for private events.

What’s on the menu at Perth’s first Filipino restaurant?

The menu will offer a mix of authentic Filipino and Scottish dishes.

Garlic stir-fried rice with sweet bacon and a fried egg is one example of a dish that will feature at Lamesa.

Stir-fried noodles, spring rolls, cured salmon, traditional coconut sauces and a range of desserts will also be on offer.

Lamesa.
The restaurant will be located at 32-34 High Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Eric wants to serve an alternative to a traditional roast at the restaurant, featuring crispy roasted pork belly.

He added: “I’m going to try and deliver my imagination with Scottish traditional food.

“I’ll be making haggis bon bons but, instead of coating them in breadcrumbs, I’ll be using shredded spring rolls.”

Lamesa will operate from Tuesdays to Saturdays from 12pm until 9pm.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a former head pastry chef at Cromlix has opened her own venture in Crieff.

