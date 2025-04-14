Dunkeld butcher urges community to shop locally after closure scare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment

Dunkeld butcher urges community to shop locally after closure scare

"If the people of Dunkeld came in once a week and bought one item, that business will then thrive."

By Lucy Scarlett
Munur Kara of Dunkeld Butchers.
Munur Kara took over Dunkeld Butchers in 2017. Image: Munur Kara

A shopkeeper in Dunkeld is urging the public to buy local after a closure scare.

Munur Kara has owned Dunkeld Butchers in Bridge Street since 2017.

He paused trading at the shop on April 9, citing financial hurdles faced by small businesses as the main reason.

Munur, 47, will reopen the butcher on Tuesday but says he can only survive with help from the public.

Rising costs impacting small businesses, says owner of Dunkeld Butchers

With 30 years’ experience as a chef at five-star hotels and restaurants such as Fonab Castle and Trump Turnberry Luxury Resort, Munur brings traditional craftsmanship to his work.

He buys meat from local farms and hand cuts each piece before hanging it for flavour – a technique he says is dying.

Dunkeld Butchers is the only one in the town.

Munur told The Courier: “The rising costs of everything for small businesses is impacting big time.

“It’s hitting people’s pockets so they’re not going and using local businesses.

Dunkeld Butchers.
Dunkeld Butchers on Bridge Street. Image: Dunkeld Butchers/Facebook

“People can control what food they buy from shops, they can cut back on that.

“They can’t cut back on their electricity, council tax and other bills they have to pay.

“We’re in a difficult time and our priority is to get the footfall back in the shop.

“We want to get our finances back so we can get what we need to run our business.

“The cost of fresh produce like beef, lamb, and chicken has also gone up a lot recently.

“It’s understandable because farmers work really hard, and they deserve fair prices but these rising costs have also affected our business, as we rely on good-quality ingredients from farmers.”

Businessman urges people to shop locally

Dunkeld Butchers supplies meat to local business in the town such as The Craft Diner.

Munur added that convenience has enticed the public to shop at supermarkets rather than from local vendors.

He said: “I’m not asking people to come and do a massive weekly shop.

“If the people of Dunkeld came in once a week and bought one item, maybe splash out and buy two steaks, that business will then thrive.

Orkun with two of his burgers.
Dunkeld Butchers supplies meat to The Craft Diner. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“If you go to a local butcher and ask where the beef is from or how to prepare it, they will give you the full details.

“You don’t get that in the supermarkets.

“A butcher doesn’t run his steak through a metal detector like supermarkets do, because it’s hand-cut, not machine-processed.

“People need to continue to shop locally because all the butchers, and all the green grocers buy locally, let’s keep it in Scotland.”

Conversation