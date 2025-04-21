Perthshire businesswoman puts ‘busy all the time’ coffee shop on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home

Perthshire businesswoman puts ‘busy all the time’ coffee shop on the market

The Joinery Coffee shop in Meigle needs a new owner.

By Lucy Scarlett
Ann Durston.
Ann Durston has owned The Joinery Coffee Shop since 2016. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A businesswoman in Perthshire has put her “busy all the time” coffee shop on the market.

Ann Durston, 52, has owned and managed The Joinery Coffee Shop in Meigle since 2016.

She is selling the business due to family circumstances and to enjoy her retirement.

She says “business will continue as normal” at The Square while a new owner is sought to take it on.

Family loss and cancer diagnosis prompt Perthshire cafe owner to sell

Ann, who lives in the Angus village of Balkeerie, told The Courier: “I’ve put it up for sale because of personal family circumstances.

“I really enjoy having the coffee shop and working here.

“I love having the team I’ve got and the customers I’ve got, but I had breast cancer last year and had to get surgery and radiotherapy for that.

“Then my mum and dad died within five weeks of each other last year and it was really hard.

Ann Durston.
Ann Durston is selling the business. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The Joinery Coffee Shop.
The Joinery Coffee Shop. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“On top of that, I ended up in Ninewells with sepsis in January, so I was off for a good wee while.

“The cafe is a big part of my life, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with the kids and grandkids.

“I’ll be sad to go but I’ve got lots of exciting things to look forward to – like granny duties!”

Long-established Meigle coffee shop is heart of the community

Ann was new to the business world when she took over The Joinery nine years ago.

She had studied professional cookery at Perth UHI but “a steep learning curve” began when she bought the coffee shop.

Ann grew the cafe into a successful business working in tandem with local people.

“It’s busy all the time, we’re very lucky,” she said.

The Joinery Coffee Shop.
The cafe seats 60 people. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The Joinery Coffee Shop.
Car parking for 12 vehicles. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The Joinery Coffee Shop.
A family area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

“It’s so long-established, I’m the fifth owner in the last 30 years.

“We had two tough years during covid but we managed to come out the other end of it, and that’s testament to the team and the customers.

“It’s a turnkey business, it’s ready to go for the next owner.”

Ann says The Joinery boasts a loyal customer base; some people have been coming for 30 years.

She says the coffee shop has supported many local charities, groups, and fundraisers and, in turn, receives the same support back.

‘Picturesque’ Perthshire coffee shop up for sale

The Joinery Coffee Shop has internal seating for 64 covers and an additional 20 covers outside.

It has 12 car parking spaces and a large open kitchen.

The business is well-renowned in the area for its range of homemade cakes, fresh food, and picturesque village location.

The Joinery Coffee Shop.
Spacious kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The Joinery Coffee Shop.
Outdoor seating area. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The Joinery Coffee Shop.
Office space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Ann believes the new owner should be a “people person” who is community-driven.

The cafe is just off the A94 and enjoys trade from passing traffic and cyclists.

The Joinery Coffee Shop is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £175,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crieff barbershop that has been run by the same owner for 52 years has been put up for sale.

More from Business & Environment

How the Craigtoun. St Andrews, development could look
Plan lodged for £16m retail and business development in St Andrews
Gary Atkinson and Ros Wardley-Smith are the new owners of the Golden Lion Hotel in Stirling. Image: DM Media Consultancy
New owner's vision for historic Stirling hotel The Golden Lion
The Courier's Finn Nixon after getting off the bus at Glasgow Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I tried the new Dundee to Glasgow Airport bus - is it a good…
Fireaway Pizza has opened on Albert Street in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
New Dundee pizza takeaway opens with food giveaway
To go with story by Bryan Copland. High street round-up including Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline Picture shows; Lauren Hutchison, who runs The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. The Glen Tavern in Dunfermline. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
High street round-up: Fife publican's 3rd venue, Dundee Overgate shop closure and Perth Costa…
Thomas Justice has taken over Caw's Bar in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee publican, 26, takes over historic city centre bar
2
Active travel paths have already been installed in other parts of Stirling, including outside the railway station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling locals concerned over Bridge of Allan to Dunblane cycle path plan
Four new mirror pods will be created for visitors to Arbikie Distillery. Image: Arbikie
Angus Planning Ahead: Distillery mirror pods approved and old railway site house bid
Crieff Hydro's The Winter Garden. Image: Crieff Hydro
Inside Crieff Hydro after £5m bars and restaurants investment
Staff at work at Foodmek during the pandemic. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Sacked Fife workers win tribunal after collapsed firm failed to follow employment rules

Conversation