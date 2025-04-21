Perthshire businesswoman puts ‘busy all the time’ coffee shop on the market

A businesswoman in Perthshire has put her “busy all the time” coffee shop on the market.

Ann Durston, 52, has owned and managed The Joinery Coffee Shop in Meigle since 2016.

She is selling the business due to family circumstances and to enjoy her retirement.

She says “business will continue as normal” at The Square while a new owner is sought to take it on.

Family loss and cancer diagnosis prompt Perthshire cafe owner to sell

Ann, who lives in the Angus village of Balkeerie, told The Courier: “I’ve put it up for sale because of personal family circumstances.

“I really enjoy having the coffee shop and working here.

“I love having the team I’ve got and the customers I’ve got, but I had breast cancer last year and had to get surgery and radiotherapy for that.

“Then my mum and dad died within five weeks of each other last year and it was really hard.

“On top of that, I ended up in Ninewells with sepsis in January, so I was off for a good wee while.

“The cafe is a big part of my life, but I’m excited to have the opportunity to spend more time with the kids and grandkids.

“I’ll be sad to go but I’ve got lots of exciting things to look forward to – like granny duties!”

Long-established Meigle coffee shop is heart of the community

Ann was new to the business world when she took over The Joinery nine years ago.

She had studied professional cookery at Perth UHI but “a steep learning curve” began when she bought the coffee shop.

Ann grew the cafe into a successful business working in tandem with local people.

“It’s busy all the time, we’re very lucky,” she said.

“It’s so long-established, I’m the fifth owner in the last 30 years.

“We had two tough years during covid but we managed to come out the other end of it, and that’s testament to the team and the customers.

“It’s a turnkey business, it’s ready to go for the next owner.”

Ann says The Joinery boasts a loyal customer base; some people have been coming for 30 years.

She says the coffee shop has supported many local charities, groups, and fundraisers and, in turn, receives the same support back.

‘Picturesque’ Perthshire coffee shop up for sale

The Joinery Coffee Shop has internal seating for 64 covers and an additional 20 covers outside.

It has 12 car parking spaces and a large open kitchen.

The business is well-renowned in the area for its range of homemade cakes, fresh food, and picturesque village location.

Ann believes the new owner should be a “people person” who is community-driven.

The cafe is just off the A94 and enjoys trade from passing traffic and cyclists.

The Joinery Coffee Shop is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £175,000.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Crieff barbershop that has been run by the same owner for 52 years has been put up for sale.