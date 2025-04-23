The owners of a cafe in Perth have put the business on the market.

Johnnie Orange Cafe and Living Store, on St Paul’s Square, will close on Saturday.

The shop opened in April 2023 and sells Hong Kong-style food and drinks, as well as cultural fashion items and decorations.

Johnnie Yuen and his wife, Sun Sun Lau, both 47, have thanked their loyal customers in Perth and say the shop will close for at least six months.

‘Strong customer base’ at Johnnie Orange cafe

Johnnie is the chef at the cafe, while Sun Sun assists him with the business.

She told The Courier: “We’ve always appreciated the response from the people in Perth.

“They’ve given us a chance and we’ve built a strong customer base over the last two years.

“We want to take a break because our first stop when we came here, all the way from Hong Kong in 2022, was Scotland.

“We’ve always worked and haven’t taken a break.

“We want to travel everywhere.

“We never took the time to see other places, but now we will.”

Johnnie and Sun Sun have put the business on the market to sell or rent to a new owner.

If it does not sell within six months they will consider reopening it.

The couple say they may also open new branches of Johnnie Orange elsewhere.

‘Love at first sight with Perth’

Sun Sun said they have been happy in Perth but are ready to take a break from running a business.

She added: “We originally chose Perth because it was a smaller place and the cafe has a cosy feel to it.

“It was love at first sight with Perth.

“By luck, we found an empty place in the town and had the courage to open a cafe.

“We appreciate everything here; the resources and the people who have turned into our friends.

“The first day we opened the cafe we were really nervous because we weren’t sure if people would like it or not.

“Surprisingly, we’ve been doing very good.”

The decision comes eight months after Sun Sun told The Courier that trade had dipped since the opening of Perth Museum.

Johnnie Orange is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors for offers over £68,000.

All the furniture is included in the sale of the city centre business.

