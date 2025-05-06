A new Dunblane boutique, another Dundee branch of clothing giant Next and a revamp of a top St Andrews Hotel are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Clancy’s Irish Bar in Dundee could be converted into shop

Plans have been lodged to turn a former Dundee pub into a convenience store and offer an “affordable alternative” to a nearby Co-op.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has lodged a planning application with Dundee City Council to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

Dundee’s Albert Bar to reopen after £30k upgrade

A Dundee pub is set to reopen after a £30,000 makeover.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought The Albert Bar in Stobswell and has carried out an extensive refurbishment.

Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards

Pubs from Fife and Stirlingshire were among the big winners at an industry awards ceremony.

The Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards recognised the work of venues and companies across the country.

Restaurants

Revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has unveiled a revamped bar and restaurant after renovating its fourth floor.

Renovation has focused on the Road Hole Restaurant and Road Hole Bar.

Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy’s closing after 42 years

St Andrews rock-themed restaurant Ziggy’s is closing after 42 years.

The popular venue is run by husband and wife Phil and Annie Wishart, who count many celebrities and even royalty among their customers.

‘Exciting new chapter’ teased for Dundee’s McManus café

Leisure and Dundee has teased “an exciting new chapter” for the café at The McManus as a £1.5m contract is advertised.

It is currently operated by Dundee-based Willow Tree Catering Limited.

However, this contract is coming to an end.

New owners at East Pier Smokehouse, St Monans

East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans has been given a new lease of life thanks to the award-winning team behind Futtle Brewery.

The Futtle duo, Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall are renowned for their organic brewery and bar at Bowhouse and their bottle shop and bar on Dundee’s Commercial Street.

They have stepped in to run the Smokehouse as their third venture.

Opening date for Piotsa Pizza in Stirling announced

Piotsa Pizza in Stirling city centre has announced its official opening date.

The highly anticipated King Street restaurant will start serving customers from May 15.

Shops

Dunblane woman opens fashion boutique in hometown

A woman who opened a clothing boutique in her hometown of Dunblane a year ago has reflected on its success and plans for the future.

Willow Boutique has been a staple of women’s clothing and baby wear in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, for nearly a decade.

In March last year, owner Gayle Blair opened a second location – this time in her hometown of Dunblane.

Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed

The opening date of a new Next shop in Dundee has been revealed..

The fashion and homeware retailer is moving into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.