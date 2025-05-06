Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: Dunblane boutique, Dundee Next opening date and St Andrews hotel revamp

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair is in this week's round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A new Dunblane boutique, another Dundee branch of clothing giant Next and a revamp of a top St Andrews Hotel are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has rounded up the latest from pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates will bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Clancy’s Irish Bar in Dundee could be converted into shop
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road.
Clancy’s Irish Bar on Polepark Road. Image: Google Street View

Plans have been lodged to turn a former Dundee pub into a convenience store and offer an “affordable alternative” to a nearby Co-op.

City Centre Pubs Dundee, run by the Marr family, has lodged a planning application with Dundee City Council to transform the former Clancy’s Irish Bar on the corner of Polepark Road and Milnbank Road.

Dundee’s Albert Bar to reopen after £30k upgrade
New owner Graham Bradley with bar manager Janine Plummer outside the pub. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee pub is set to reopen after a £30,000 makeover.

City businessman Graham Bradley has bought The Albert Bar in Stobswell and has carried out an extensive refurbishment.

Fife and Stirlingshire bars win big at prestigious industry awards
Staff at the Bawbee in Bridge of Allan pose with their award. Image: The Bawbee/Facebook

Pubs from Fife and Stirlingshire were among the big winners at an industry awards ceremony.

The Scottish Entertainment and Hospitality Awards recognised the work of venues and companies across the country.

Restaurants

Revamped bar and restaurant at Old Course Hotel in St Andrews
The fourth flour of the Old Course Hotel has had a revamp. Image: Muckle Media

The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has unveiled a revamped bar and restaurant after renovating its fourth floor.

Renovation has focused on the Road Hole Restaurant and Road Hole Bar.

Rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggy’s closing after 42 years
Ziggy's owners Phil and Annie Wishart are retiring from their St Andrews restaurant after 42 years
Annie and Phil Wishart, owners of rock-themed St Andrews restaurant Ziggys. Image: Kim / DC Thomson

St Andrews rock-themed restaurant Ziggy’s is closing after 42 years.

The popular venue is run by husband and wife Phil and Annie Wishart, who count many celebrities and even royalty among their customers.

‘Exciting new chapter’ teased for Dundee’s McManus café
McManus Museum and Gallery. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Leisure and Dundee has teased “an exciting new chapter” for the café at The McManus as a £1.5m contract is advertised.

It is currently operated by Dundee-based Willow Tree Catering Limited.

However, this contract is coming to an end.

New owners at East Pier Smokehouse, St Monans
East Pier Smokehouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

East Pier Smokehouse in St Monans has been given a new lease of life thanks to the award-winning team behind Futtle Brewery.

The Futtle duo, Lucy Hine and Stephen Marshall are renowned for their organic brewery and bar at Bowhouse and their bottle shop and bar on Dundee’s Commercial Street.

They have stepped in to run the Smokehouse as their third venture.

Opening date for Piotsa Pizza in Stirling announced
Piotsa Pizza owners David Atkins and Alex Sorlei. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Piotsa Pizza in Stirling city centre has announced its official opening date.

The highly anticipated King Street restaurant will start serving customers from May 15.

Shops

Dunblane woman opens fashion boutique in hometown
Willow Boutique owner Gayle Blair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A woman who opened a clothing boutique in her hometown of Dunblane a year ago has reflected on its success and plans for the future.

Willow Boutique has been a staple of women’s clothing and baby wear in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, for nearly a decade.

In March last year, owner Gayle Blair opened a second location – this time in her hometown of Dunblane.

Opening date for new Dundee Next shop revealed
Work taking place on the new Next shop in Lochee, Dundee.
Work taking place on the new Next shop. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The opening date of a new Next shop in Dundee has been revealed..

The fashion and homeware retailer is moving into the former Home Bargains unit at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

