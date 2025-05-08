Look inside Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant as doors open

Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant has opened for business.

The first customers were welcomed into Lamesa, in the High Street, on Thursday afternoon.

The Courier was invited for a first look as the Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant opened for business.

Pitlochry couple Eric and Jennifer Toralba decided to open their own place in Perth to create food that marries both cuisines.

Perth restaurant has been a ‘real learning curve’

Eric, 46, who has 20 years experience as a chef, told The Courier: “Despite some delivery setbacks and tables not being delivered, our soft opening was a huge success.

“It’s all about learning what we need to improve on, how everything works and our dishes too.

“All a bit of a learning curve.

“I have mixed emotions about it all – excitement and nerves!

“We have an amazing team onboard and will soon display food pictures outside the restaurant for passers-by to view.”

Jenny, who is working front-of-house, added: “We’re going to see how it’s received by the community and decide if we need to make any changes to the menu.

“We received some great comments from our soft launch and will be running a discount all week for customers.”

Customers ‘excited’ at Perth’s first Filipino restaurant

The opening of Lamesa is a welcome sight for the growing Filipino community in Perth,

One of the first customers at the restaurant said: “I’m very excited it’s now opened.

“It’s nice to have a Filipino restaurant in Perth as there was none before.

“There are some in Edinburgh but it’s nice to have one locally.”

Lamesa, which means ‘to gather round a table with family,’ serves Filipino and Scottish fusion dishes made from local produce.

The upstairs space of the restaurant has potential for private events, while the main dining room has a fully-stocked bar.

