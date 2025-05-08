Look inside Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant as doors open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant as doors open

The Courier was invited for a first look after Lamesa opened in the High Street on Thursday morning.

By Lucy Scarlett
Eric and Jennifer Toralba.
Eric and Jennifer Toralba have opened Lamesa on Perth's High Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Perth’s first Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant has opened for business.

The first customers were welcomed into Lamesa, in the High Street, on Thursday afternoon.

The Courier was invited for a first look as the Filipino and Scottish fusion restaurant opened for business.

Pitlochry couple Eric and Jennifer Toralba decided to open their own place in Perth to create food that marries both cuisines.

Perth restaurant has been a ‘real learning curve’

Eric, 46, who has 20 years experience as a chef, told The Courier: “Despite some delivery setbacks and tables not being delivered, our soft opening was a huge success.

“It’s all about learning what we need to improve on, how everything works and our dishes too.

“All a bit of a learning curve.

Restaurant floor.
The restaurant floor. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Restaurant.
Lamesa blends Scottish and Filipino cuisines. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Lamesa.
Lamesa opened on Thursday afternoon. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“I have mixed emotions about it all – excitement and nerves!

“We have an amazing team onboard and will soon display food pictures outside the restaurant for passers-by to view.”

Jenny, who is working front-of-house, added: “We’re going to see how it’s received by the community and decide if we need to make any changes to the menu.

“We received some great comments from our soft launch and will be running a discount all week for customers.”

Customers ‘excited’ at Perth’s first Filipino restaurant

The opening of Lamesa is a welcome sight for the growing Filipino community in Perth,

One of the first customers at the restaurant said: “I’m very excited it’s now opened.

“It’s nice to have a Filipino restaurant in Perth as there was none before.

“There are some in Edinburgh but it’s nice to have one locally.”

First customers.
Some of the first customers at Lamesa. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Lamesa.
Locals have been curious about the new High Street restaurant. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Lamesa, which means ‘to gather round a table with family,’ serves Filipino and Scottish fusion dishes made from local produce.

The upstairs space of the restaurant has potential for private events, while the main dining room has a fully-stocked bar.

Elsewhere in Perth, one of the city’s oldest pubs has reopened after undergoing a facelift.

