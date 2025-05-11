Two friends set to open Blairgowrie’s first street food truck that will ‘cater for all’

Two friends are opening a street food truck in Blairgowrie that “caters for all”.

Nicole Gemine and Kelly Mann will open The Wagon on Welton Road, near the cul de sac, on Monday morning.

They began the venture after working in hospitality together for three years.

The Wagon will serve filled rolls, street food and dietary-friendly options.

‘There’s nothing like this already in Blairgowrie’

Kelly told The Courier: “We do breakfast and burgers but also street food which is what sets us apart.

“There’s nothing like this already in Blairgowrie.

“We both worked together in a restaurant and decided now was the time to do it.”

They say all their food is homemade and uses fresh local produce.

Their menu includes extensive vegan and gluten-free options.

She added: “We’re both keen to promote this aspect of the business, we just love making stuff.”

Nicole and Kelly hope their truck will be a hit with staff at several of the businesses on Welton Road nearby.

They will also supply water bowls and dog biscuits for walkers along the popular River Ericht route.

Nicole added: “We’re excited about the street food, it’s so different, something new for the community.

“It’s all homemade and we use good ingredients, but at reasonable prices.

“There will be hot rolls in the morning for all the workers, we just want to cater to everyone.”

Positive reaction from Blairgowrie locals

Kelly and Nicole say their business has been met with positivity from residents in Blairgowrie.

They are expecting a busy opening day on Monday.

One Facebook user commented: “I can’t wait for this!”

The Wagon will be open for breakfast and lunch service during the week.

