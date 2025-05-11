Two friends set to open Blairgowrie’s first street food truck that will ‘cater for all’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two friends set to open Blairgowrie’s first street food truck that will ‘cater for all’

Nicole Gemine and Kelly Mann worked together for several years before opening The Wagon.

By Lucy Scarlett
Nicole Gemine (right) and Kelly Mann in their Blairgowrie food truck, The Wagon
Nicole Gemine (right) and Kelly Mann in their food truck, The Wagon. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Two friends are opening a street food truck in Blairgowrie that “caters for all”.

Nicole Gemine and Kelly Mann will open The Wagon on Welton Road, near the cul de sac, on Monday morning.

They began the venture after working in hospitality together for three years.

The Wagon will serve filled rolls, street food and dietary-friendly options.

‘There’s nothing like this already in Blairgowrie’

Kelly told The Courier: “We do breakfast and burgers but also street food which is what sets us apart.

“There’s nothing like this already in Blairgowrie.

“We both worked together in a restaurant and decided now was the time to do it.”

They say all their food is homemade and uses fresh local produce.

Their menu includes extensive vegan and gluten-free options.

She added: “We’re both keen to promote this aspect of the business, we just love making stuff.”

The Wagon.
The Wagon is at the end of Welton Road. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Menu.
The menu caters for all dietary requirements. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Kelly and Nicole.
The Wagon opens for business on Monday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Nicole and Kelly hope their truck will be a hit with staff at several of the businesses on Welton Road nearby.

They will also supply water bowls and dog biscuits for walkers along the popular River Ericht route.

Nicole added: “We’re excited about the street food, it’s so different, something new for the community.

“It’s all homemade and we use good ingredients, but at reasonable prices.

“There will be hot rolls in the morning for all the workers, we just want to cater to everyone.”

Positive reaction from Blairgowrie locals

Kelly and Nicole say their business has been met with positivity from residents in Blairgowrie.

They are expecting a busy opening day on Monday.

Chilli beef burger.
Chilli beef burger on the menu. Image: The wagon
Gochujang chicken noodles.
Gochujang chicken noodles. Image: The Wagon

One Facebook user commented: “I can’t wait for this!”

The Wagon will be open for breakfast and lunch service during the week.

Elsewhere in Blairgowrie, a former butcher shop has been put up for sale after a car crash forced its closure.

