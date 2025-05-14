High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening date

A new fried chicken restaurant in Dundee and the opening of Stirling’s new H&M are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has compiled the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Brechin pub owners sell up after nearly 20 years

The City Royal Bar on Brechin’s Damacre Road has been put up for sale with a near-£350,000 asking price

Its current owners have run the pub since 2006.

The venue comprises a main bar, pool area and dining section, and also includes a three-bedroom flat.

One of Perth’s oldest pubs reopens

One of Perth’s oldest pubs has welcomed back its customers after undergoing a facelift.

The Kirkside Bar in the city’s Cafe Quarter reopened after an eight-week refurbishment.

Changes to the St John’s Square pub include a new sound system, upgraded toilets and interior, and new flooring.

Derelict Stirling pub going to auction

Scots Wha Hae in Stirling’s St Ninians will go under the hammer on June 5 with a guide price of £169,000.

The Main Street bar has been empty for several years.

It is described as an “excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder” by Auction House Scotland.

Restaurants

Fried chicken and smash burger takeaway opens in Menzieshill

A fast-food takeaway offering a “new type of menu” has opened in Dundee.

Chikhanz has opened in the former Embassy Tandoori on Charleston Drive.

Owned by Ali Khan, the restaurant sells smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and “knockout” toasties.

Popular Killin restaurant reopens under new name

A popular Killin restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

The River Inn has replaced the Capercaille on the village’s Main Street.

The Greek menu includes mezze platters, chicken and lamb skewers, beef kokkinsto and more.

Family-run Indian restaurant to open in Perth

A “unique” family-run Indian restaurant is set to open in Perth city centre.

Tikka N Talk will open on South Methven Street at the end of the month.

Owner Noor ud din Jhangir owned a successful Indian restaurant in Stirling until 2020, when his lease came to an end.

He decided to move the business to Perth after spotting the city centre premises for sale.

Sisters open new beach café in Elie

Three sisters have opened a new seaside café in Fife’s East Neuk.

Fiona Ramsey, Anne Ramsey and Jane Taylor opened Salty Dog Beach Café at Elie Harbour on Friday.

The sisters will run the takeaway coffee shop – which will also offer food, smoothies and ice cream – from the Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club building.

Broughty Ferry Costa to reopen after refurb

Costa Coffee has confirmed its Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after a refurbishment later this month.

The coffee shop is currently closed as it undergoes a “transformative renovation”.

The Brook Street store is set to return “brighter, bolder, and better than ever” when it reopens later in May.

A90 restaurant goes on the market

A restaurant building by the A90 in Angus has gone on the market.

The site, just next to the southbound carriageway near Brechin, was formerly home to Angus Grill and Larder.

The business shut in January after three years, citing rising costs.

Shops

H&M announces opening date for Stirling store

The opening date of a new Stirling H&M store has been revealed.

The fashion retailer will return to Thistles Shopping Centre on Thursday after a five-year absence.

The shop will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit and feature self-service checkouts, as well as click-and-collect lockers.

Spanish clothing brand opens new Dundee store

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

Located in the former Frankie and Benny’s unit, the store has a selling space of 350 square metres and stocks womenswear exclusively.

The store is the first in Scotland to feature the brand’s new Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med.

Work starts on new Kirkcaldy retail centre

Preparations for a new retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy’s major northern expansion are under way.

A building warrant has been submitted to begin work on 10 retail units and a drive-thru at Kingslaw Estate, off Randolph Road.

They will be built south of the site, where almost 1,100 homes will have been created by 2028.

194-year-old Perth retailer to relocate

A 194-year-old family-run business in Perth has put its shop on the market.

Banks of Perth is an outdoor retailer that has served Fair City customers since 1831.

Owner Rona Banks has put the St John Street unit on the market, with a view to moving the shop elsewhere in Perth.