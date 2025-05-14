High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High street round-up: New Dundee restaurant, old Perth pub reopens and H&M Stirling opening date

The Courier rounds up all the latest pub, restaurant, shop and hotel news from across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ben MacDonald
Chikhanz features in this week's round up
New Dundee restaurant Chikhanz appears on this week's round-up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A new fried chicken restaurant in Dundee and the opening of Stirling’s new H&M are among the latest developments on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Courier has compiled the latest news on pubs, restaurants, shops and hotels across the region in one handy place.

Our regular updates bring you up to speed with what’s going on in your local high streets and shopping centres.

Pubs

Brechin pub owners sell up after nearly 20 years
The City Royal Bar in Brechin is now on the market. Image: Bruce & Co

The City Royal Bar on Brechin’s Damacre Road has been put up for sale with a near-£350,000 asking price

Its current owners have run the pub since 2006.

The venue comprises a main bar, pool area and dining section, and also includes a three-bedroom flat.

One of Perth’s oldest pubs reopens
The Kirkside Bar.
The Kirkside Bar is one of the oldest in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One of Perth’s oldest pubs has welcomed back its customers after undergoing a facelift.

The Kirkside Bar in the city’s Cafe Quarter reopened after an eight-week refurbishment.

Changes to the St John’s Square pub include a new sound system, upgraded toilets and interior, and new flooring.

Derelict Stirling pub going to auction
Scots Wha Hae has not been open for several years. Image: Auction House Scotland

Scots Wha Hae in Stirling’s St Ninians will go under the hammer on June 5 with a guide price of £169,000.

The Main Street bar has been empty for several years.

It is described as an “excellent development opportunity for a developer or builder” by Auction House Scotland.

Restaurants

Fried chicken and smash burger takeaway opens in Menzieshill
Chikhanz opened last Friday on Charleston Drive.
Chikhanz owner Ali Khan (left) and staff member Faisal outside Chikhanz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A fast-food takeaway offering a “new type of menu” has opened in Dundee.

Chikhanz has opened in the former Embassy Tandoori on Charleston Drive.

Owned by Ali Khan, the restaurant sells smash burgers, fried chicken, loaded fries and “knockout” toasties.

Popular Killin restaurant reopens under new name
The River Inn has opened in Killin. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

A popular Killin restaurant has reopened with a new face at the helm.

The River Inn has replaced the Capercaille on the village’s Main Street.

The Greek menu includes mezze platters, chicken and lamb skewers, beef kokkinsto and more.

Family-run Indian restaurant to open in Perth
Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street.
Tikka N Talk on South Methven Street. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A “unique” family-run Indian restaurant is set to open in Perth city centre.

Tikka N Talk will open on South Methven Street at the end of the month.

Owner Noor ud din Jhangir owned a successful Indian restaurant in Stirling until 2020, when his lease came to an end.

He decided to move the business to Perth after spotting the city centre premises for sale.

Sisters open new beach café in Elie
Pictured, from left to right, Fiona Ramsey, Anne Ramsey and Jane Taylor at Salty Dog Beach Cafe. Image: Supplied
Pictured, from left to right, are Fiona, Anne and Jane at Salty Dog Beach Café. Image: Supplied

Three sisters have opened a new seaside café in Fife’s East Neuk.

Fiona Ramsey, Anne Ramsey and Jane Taylor opened Salty Dog Beach Café at Elie Harbour on Friday.

The sisters will run the takeaway coffee shop – which will also offer food, smoothies and ice cream – from the Elie and Earlsferry Sailing Club building.

Broughty Ferry Costa to reopen after refurb
The Brook Street chain.
The Brook Street chain. Image: Google Street View

Costa Coffee has confirmed its Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after a refurbishment later this month.

The coffee shop is currently closed as it undergoes a “transformative renovation”.

The Brook Street store is set to return “brighter, bolder, and better than ever” when it reopens later in May.

A90 restaurant goes on the market
A90 restaurant for sale
The former Angus Grill and Larder by the A90 near Brechin. Image: Graham & Sibbald

A restaurant building by the A90 in Angus has gone on the market.

The site, just next to the southbound carriageway near Brechin, was formerly home to Angus Grill and Larder.

The business shut in January after three years, citing rising costs.

Shops

H&M announces opening date for Stirling store
A H&M sign.
H&M will return to Stirling this week. Image: Fredrik Sandberg/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The opening date of a new Stirling H&M store has been revealed.

The fashion retailer will return to Thistles Shopping Centre on Thursday after a five-year absence.

The shop will occupy part of the former Debenhams unit and feature self-service checkouts, as well as click-and-collect lockers.

Spanish clothing brand opens new Dundee store
Mango Opens Stylish New Store in Dundees Overgate Centre
Mango has opened a store in the Overgate. Image: Dylan Lockhart/DC Thomson

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has opened in Dundee’s Overgate Centre.

Located in the former Frankie and Benny’s unit, the store has a selling space of 350 square metres and stocks womenswear exclusively.

The store is the first in Scotland to feature the brand’s new Mediterranean-inspired concept, New Med.

Work starts on new Kirkcaldy retail centre
Plans show how the Kingslaw Estate retail centre in Kirkcaldy will look. Image: Fife Council

Preparations for a new retail centre as part of Kirkcaldy’s major northern expansion are under way.

A building warrant has been submitted to begin work on 10 retail units and a drive-thru at Kingslaw Estate, off Randolph Road.

They will be built south of the site, where almost 1,100 homes will have been created by 2028.

194-year-old Perth retailer to relocate
Rona Banks.
Rona Banks’ family has run Banks of Perth since 1831. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

A 194-year-old family-run business in Perth has put its shop on the market.

Banks of Perth is an outdoor retailer that has served Fair City customers since 1831.

Owner Rona Banks has put the St John Street unit on the market, with a view to moving the shop elsewhere in Perth.

