Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment

A family-run cafe in Aberfeldy has reopened after a major refurbishment.

Piece sandwich and cake shop in Bridgend has had a three-month revamp.

Zoe and George Dark, 40, set up the business in 2020 as a takeaway.

They have now added a 12-person seating area and new toilets.

Zoe, 56, told The Courier the whole family helped with the refurbishment.

Piece is ‘a completely family-run business’

She said: “We stripped out our old shop and re-did it.

“We’re a completely family-run business and we have Mariia, who lives with us.

“She’s a Ukrainian refugee.

“Mariia and her two little boys have been with us for three years, and she works in the shop too, as well as my son Oscar.

“Our sons Monte and Fynn also work here during their university and college holidays.

“At the end of January we closed and Mariia, George, and Oscar did all the work themselves!

“I did all the design elements like re-covering chairs and making it a little bit quirky.

“We wanted to make it more family-friendly, so people can sit-in and we now have toilets.

“There are already a lot of cafes in Aberfeldy that offer a sit-in experience but the town is an incredibly busy place.

“We are right in the square and it seemed like we were missing a trick by not offering the option to sit-in.”

Zoe said the menu at Piece will remain the same.

The cafe sells sandwiches, ciabattas, focaccia, wraps, salads, breakfast menu and gluten-free homemade cakes.

Next steps for Aberfeldy cafe expansion

Zoe said they provide catering services for weddings, parties and outdoor events.

This has prompted the firm’s expansion in the past five years.

Zoe added that Piece will apply for a licence next month to open for evening meals three nights a week.

“We will do charcuterie boards and some lovely wine selections from a friend of mine who has two wine bars in Aberdeen.

“We plan to do tapas nights as well.

“We are really grateful to all our customers who come in because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

