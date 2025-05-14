Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family-run Aberfeldy cafe reopens after major refurbishment

Piece sandwich and cake shop in Bridgend is back after a three-month revamp.

By Lucy Scarlett
Zoe and George Dark in Piece cafe, Aberfeldy.
Zoe and George Dark in Piece. Image: Zoe Dark

A family-run cafe in Aberfeldy has reopened after a major refurbishment.

Piece sandwich and cake shop in Bridgend has had a three-month revamp.

Zoe and George Dark, 40, set up the business in 2020 as a takeaway.

They have now added a 12-person seating area and new toilets.

Zoe, 56, told The Courier the whole family helped with the refurbishment.

Piece is ‘a completely family-run business’

She said: “We stripped out our old shop and re-did it.

“We’re a completely family-run business and we have Mariia, who lives with us.

She’s a Ukrainian refugee.

“Mariia and her two little boys have been with us for three years, and she works in the shop too, as well as my son Oscar.

“Our sons Monte and Fynn also work here during their university and college holidays.

“At the end of January we closed and Mariia, George, and Oscar did all the work themselves!

George, Oscar, and Mariia.
George, Oscar, and Mariia working on the shop. Image: Piece/Facebook
Piece.
The cafe can now seat 12 people. Image: Zoe Dark
Oscar Dark.
Oscar Dark, 18, works for the family business. Image: Zoe Dark

“I did all the design elements like re-covering chairs and making it a little bit quirky.

“We wanted to make it more family-friendly, so people can sit-in and we now have toilets.

“There are already a lot of cafes in Aberfeldy that offer a sit-in experience but the town is an incredibly busy place.

“We are right in the square and it seemed like we were missing a trick by not offering the option to sit-in.”

Zoe said the menu at Piece will remain the same.

The cafe sells sandwiches, ciabattas, focaccia, wraps, salads, breakfast menu and gluten-free homemade cakes.

Next steps for Aberfeldy cafe expansion

Zoe said they provide catering services for weddings, parties and outdoor events.

This has prompted the firm’s expansion in the past five years.

Zoe added that Piece will apply for a licence next month to open for evening meals three nights a week.

Menu at Piece.
The menu at Piece. Image: Zoe Dark
Bathroom.
The quirky shop bathroom. Image: Zoe Dark
Piece.
The new layout in Piece. Image: Zoe Dark

“We will do charcuterie boards and some lovely wine selections from a friend of mine who has two wine bars in Aberdeen.

“We plan to do tapas nights as well.

“We are really grateful to all our customers who come in because we wouldn’t be able to do this without them.”

Elsewhere in Highland Perthshire, 30 homes could be built on the site of an old primary school in Crieff.

