Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin ‘next adventure’

A Perthshire couple have sold their post office and shop after 21 years to start a “new adventure.”

Simon and Alison Gray have owned Strathtay Stores and Post Office for 21 years.

The couple have sold the business and will celebrate their final day of trading on May 31.

The store will reopen in late June under new ownership and will remain as a post office and shop.

Perthshire community throws farewell party for post office owners

Simon said locals will be pleased the Spar shop is continuing, with the post office also being transferred to the new owner.

The Strathtay community is planning a farewell party for Simon and Alison on Friday May 30.

Simon, 54, told The Courier what the local support has meant to them.

“It’s a really nice touch for them to do that for us.

“We have loved being part of the community.

“We’ve seen lots of people come and go and we’ve loved taking part in various committees.

“We ran the shop during Covid, when the supermarkets were closed, and there was a queue outside the shop every day for weeks, so we met lots of people we didn’t know and made new friends.”

‘Off to our next adventure,’ says Strathtay couple

The couple are planning a move to the Borders as one of their daughters is starting a new job in Northumberland.

Simon added: “It’s been a lovely area to bring up our two girls, Rachel’s 22 and Erin’s 19, it’s been a lovely community.

“We’re sorry to go, but we feel the time is right.

“We’re not getting any younger and we’d rather do it while we can, rather than later on when we have to sell it.

“That’s one of the reasons.

“We’re sad to be leaving but happy that it’s been sold.

“Off to our next adventure – wherever that may be!”

