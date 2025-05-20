Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin ‘next adventure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

Perthshire couple sell post office and village store after 21 years to begin ‘next adventure’

The Strathtay community are throwing a farewell party for Simon and Alison Gray.

By Lucy Scarlett
Strathtay Post Office owners Simon and Alison Gray with their daughters Erin and Rachel.
Simon and Alison Gray with their daughters Erin and Rachel. Image: Simon Gray

A Perthshire couple have sold their post office and shop after 21 years to start a “new adventure.”

Simon and Alison Gray have owned Strathtay Stores and Post Office for 21 years.

The couple have sold the business and will celebrate their final day of trading on May 31.

The store will reopen in late June under new ownership and will remain as a post office and shop.

Perthshire community throws farewell party for post office owners

Simon said locals will be pleased the Spar shop is continuing, with the post office also being transferred to the new owner.

The Strathtay community is planning a farewell party for Simon and Alison on Friday May 30.

Simon, 54, told The Courier what the local support has meant to them.

Strathtay Stores and Post Office.
Strathtay Stores and Post Office. Image: Google Street View

“It’s a really nice touch for them to do that for us.

“We have loved being part of the community.

“We’ve seen lots of people come and go and we’ve loved taking part in various committees.

“We ran the shop during Covid, when the supermarkets were closed, and there was a queue outside the shop every day for weeks, so we met lots of people we didn’t know and made new friends.”

‘Off to our next adventure,’ says Strathtay couple

The couple are planning a move to the Borders as one of their daughters is starting a new job in Northumberland.

Simon added: “It’s been a lovely area to bring up our two girls, Rachel’s 22 and Erin’s 19, it’s been a lovely community.

“We’re sorry to go, but we feel the time is right.

Simon and Alison put their post office and village store on the market in 2023. Image: Strutt and Parker

“We’re not getting any younger and we’d rather do it while we can, rather than later on when we have to sell it.

“That’s one of the reasons.

“We’re sad to be leaving but happy that it’s been sold.

“Off to our next adventure – wherever that may be!”

Elsewhere in Strathtay, a 71-year-old B&B owner has revealed how she became an Instagram gardening guru with 50,000+ followers.

More from Business & Environment

Finn Nixon boards a train for Edinburgh at Leven railway station.
I went on the new Levenmouth to west Fife train service - was the…
The pub sits on the corner of Montrose Street and East Mill Road in Brechin. Image: Future Property Auctions
Brechin pub going to auction with £95k price tag
Buck's Bar has announced it will open in St Andrews. Image: Buck's Bar/Facebook
High street round-up: Restaurant chain eyes St Andrews, Dundee shop's 'punk' rebrand and Dunfermline…
Paul, Carean and George Selway of Selan Design, Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Meet the Broughty Ferry family that cooks up luxury kitchen designs
Buses to Monifieth High School will be affected by the Fishers Tours collapse. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
14 Angus school bus routes hit by closure of Dundee firm Fishers Tours
Scoonie Tavern, Leven.
Leven pub to close less than 6 months after reopening
2
Staff at Fishers Tours told The Courier the firm is due to close.
EXCLUSIVE: More than 20 jobs lost as Dundee's Fishers Tours collapses
6
Dundee Civic Trust has called for an upgraded A94 to be used as a Dundee bypass alternative. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Could upgraded A94 Perth to Forfar road become a 'Dundee bypass'?
12
Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Founder of Fife's The Buffalo Farm slammed by investor who lost £30k
7
Plans to transform Montrose Rope Works have been withdrawn. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Old Angus rope factory cafe and yoga studio plan dropped after objections

Conversation