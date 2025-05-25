First look inside Blairgowrie’s new ‘fresh and different’ wine bar and restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside Blairgowrie’s new ‘fresh and different’ wine bar and restaurant

The Courier was invited to the soft launch of The Causerie in Blairgowrie's High Street.

By Lucy Scarlett
Peter Gottgen.
Peter Gottgens will open The Causerie in Blairgowrie's High Street on Thursday. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Blairgowrie’s new wine bar and restaurant welcomed its first guests.

Peter Gottgens hosted a soft launch for his new venture in the High Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Causerie is a specialist bottle shop that serves locally sourced “flavour-driven food.”

The Courier was invited for a first look inside the new business, as well as a sample of the cuisine.

‘We are offering something fresh, different, and alternative in Blairgowrie’

Peter, who lives near Blairgowrie, told The Courier: “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the locals and those in today.

“It’s something fresh and different and I think in a town like this, you need to have diversity.

“There are people who want to have a £2.50 bacon roll – and I am one of those some mornings – and there are others who want to have a full blowout meal at over £100.

“There’s a mix of people in this town and it’s really important that we cater to them.”

The Causerie.
The exterior of The Causerie has had a facelift. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
The Causerie.
Fresh bread and flowers at the entrance. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Wine shelves.
Bottles of wine line the walls. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Customers.
Customers at The Causerie’s soft launch. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

Peter unveiled his plans for The Causerie to The Courier in March.

The Causerie is the 19th restaurant he has launched in his career.

He said it is important to encourage businesses to open in towns like Blairgowrie.

“All food businesses in Blairgowrie deserve support.

“It’s the old adage, use it or lose it.

“If we don’t get the support we’re not going to survive, but at the same time we are offering something fresh, different, and alternative in Blairgowrie.

“We support businesses by serving local produce, and in return the locals will support us.

“It’s a whirlpool of localness.”

What do locals think of the new Blairgowrie wine bar and restaurant?

The Causerie served an array of tapas dishes at its soft launch.

Sushi, beef wagyu, and monkfish were some of the nibbles on offer to customers.

Locals Gregor Thomas and Sarah Davis were invited to Sunday afternoon’s event.

Sarah said: “It’s fantastic. I haven’t been in Blairgowrie long as I just moved to Scotland, but it makes me want to come to Blairgowrie a lot more”

Gregor added: “Blair needed something new, something different, and offering something like this in the middle of town – you can’t beat it.

Gregor Thomas and Sarah Davis.
Gregor Thomas and Sarah Davis enjoyed their visit. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Food.
The Causerie serves “affordable and flavour-driven food.” Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Staff.
Friendly staff served appetisers to the guests. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Beef Wagyu.
Beef Wagyu. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“It’s vibrant and something that Blair’s not had before, and will hopefully be a big success.”

Local councillor Caroline Sheirs played an instrumental role in getting The Causerie off the ground, and attended the soft launch.

She said: “I wish The Causerie every success as they bring a new addition to Blairgowrie.

“If this afternoon was anything to go by the food, wine, buzz, refurbished premises and extremely talented and hospitable owners are a fantastic combination which will bring people to the town.”

Peter added that there are still tweaks to be made to his new business, but he aims to open the doors to the public on Thursday.

