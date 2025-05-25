First look inside Blairgowrie’s new ‘fresh and different’ wine bar and restaurant

Blairgowrie’s new wine bar and restaurant welcomed its first guests.

Peter Gottgens hosted a soft launch for his new venture in the High Street on Sunday afternoon.

The Causerie is a specialist bottle shop that serves locally sourced “flavour-driven food.”

The Courier was invited for a first look inside the new business, as well as a sample of the cuisine.

‘We are offering something fresh, different, and alternative in Blairgowrie’

Peter, who lives near Blairgowrie, told The Courier: “We’ve had a lot of positive feedback from the locals and those in today.

“It’s something fresh and different and I think in a town like this, you need to have diversity.

“There are people who want to have a £2.50 bacon roll – and I am one of those some mornings – and there are others who want to have a full blowout meal at over £100.

“There’s a mix of people in this town and it’s really important that we cater to them.”

Peter unveiled his plans for The Causerie to The Courier in March.

The Causerie is the 19th restaurant he has launched in his career.

He said it is important to encourage businesses to open in towns like Blairgowrie.

“All food businesses in Blairgowrie deserve support.

“It’s the old adage, use it or lose it.

“If we don’t get the support we’re not going to survive, but at the same time we are offering something fresh, different, and alternative in Blairgowrie.

“We support businesses by serving local produce, and in return the locals will support us.

“It’s a whirlpool of localness.”

What do locals think of the new Blairgowrie wine bar and restaurant?

The Causerie served an array of tapas dishes at its soft launch.

Sushi, beef wagyu, and monkfish were some of the nibbles on offer to customers.

Locals Gregor Thomas and Sarah Davis were invited to Sunday afternoon’s event.

Sarah said: “It’s fantastic. I haven’t been in Blairgowrie long as I just moved to Scotland, but it makes me want to come to Blairgowrie a lot more”

Gregor added: “Blair needed something new, something different, and offering something like this in the middle of town – you can’t beat it.

“It’s vibrant and something that Blair’s not had before, and will hopefully be a big success.”

Local councillor Caroline Sheirs played an instrumental role in getting The Causerie off the ground, and attended the soft launch.

She said: “I wish The Causerie every success as they bring a new addition to Blairgowrie.

“If this afternoon was anything to go by the food, wine, buzz, refurbished premises and extremely talented and hospitable owners are a fantastic combination which will bring people to the town.”

Peter added that there are still tweaks to be made to his new business, but he aims to open the doors to the public on Thursday.