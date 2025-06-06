Pioneering Greystone Energy can help you transform your energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Business & Environment

Pioneering Greystone Energy can help you transform your energy future

Get the insights and advice you need to make smart decisions about investing in renewable energy.

In partnership with Greystone Energy
EV charger installed by Greystone Energy recharges an electric vehicle with an open boot
Greystone Energy's team is fully registered and trained to quickly install EV charge points.

The renewable energy specialists can show you how to achieve a profitable outcome while contributing positively to the environment.

Investing in renewable energy without an understanding of the intricacies involved can lead to costly mistakes.

Understanding the complexities of technological advancements, the regulatory environment and the overall renewable energy landscape is key so you can reap the benefits of energy efficiency, sustainability and long-term savings.

That is why it’s crucial to turn to the experts when investing your hard-earned money in renewable energy technology in your home or for your business.

‘A new challenge’

Greystone Energy has been at the forefront of this sector for years. It started out as a plumbing and heating company three decades ago. Then its founder and director, Graeme Ross wanted to explore something new.

He shared: “After the banking crash of 2008, everything was really quiet on the construction side. So I looked for other options.

“The first thing I got into was ground source heat pumps. Then we did air source heat pumps. Everything moved on from there.

“I had done plumbing and heating for so long that I wanted a new challenge.”

Renewable energy specialists

air source heat pump installed by Greystone Energy
Now is the time to invest in an air source heat pump with government incentives that can cover the cost.

When Greystone Energy first entered the market, Graeme was one of only three ground source heat pump installers in Scotland.

He said: “I used to work for the underwriters and go out to survey these systems that were incorrectly installed. I had to write a report on the design and installation: What was wrong? What had to be put right?

“Because I’ve been an installer, I know all the questions. I know everything that’s involved in fitting these systems.

“We’ve got the knowledge on all the different technologies and we’re trying to stay at the forefront of all the new developments that are happening. That’s where the difference comes in.”

Graeme, who has undergone years of learning and training, is now well-known and respected in the renewable energy industry for his expertise.

His wife and Greystone Energy’s administrator, Sam Ross, shared: “Customers know straightaway when they speak to Graeme that he knows what he’s speaking about.”

But she added: “There’s no hard sell with us. We’re not a hard sell company. We’re just a company that will give you the information that you need to make an informed decision.

“We’re here for customers who want to go in the direction of renewables. I think that’s what customers find unique about us and like about us.”

Offering comprehensive service

Greystone Energy offers a full range of renewable energy solutions, from air and ground source heat pumps to solar power, to battery storage and electric vehicle charging.

However, they don’t just install these technologies. They offer consultations to help you design a system that’s tailored to your specific requirements. They can even provide full ongoing maintenance and servicing, making sure your system delivers reliably for years to come.

Greystone Energy is part of the Heat Pump Federation and Ground Source Heat Pump Association. It’s also MCS-certified so you can be sure it meets specific standards for quality, competency and safety in renewable energy technologies.

Get a quick & accurate estimate now

solar panels installed by Greystone Energy on a tiled roof
Solar panels can help you earn money for the energy you don’t use.

Greystone Energy understands that sometimes it takes lots of emails and patience just to receive a quote for renewable energy technologies like a heat pump.

Committed to helping its clients, the company has come up with an innovative tool to make the process a breeze.

On the firm’s website, there’s a new estimate calculator that can give users transparent cost details with just a few clicks.

Graeme said: “Users can put in their address and the tool automatically pulls the house’s energy performance certificate from the Scottish EPC register. It then automatically looks at heat pumps, materials, labour and brings in all the components required. I double check over the customer’s details and I can then return the budget quote back to the customer in a timely manner.”

Let Greystone Energy lead you through your renewable energy journey. Visit their website and send an enquiry.

More from Business & Environment

PAM hopes to revitalise the popularity of Angus farmers' markets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets
The shutters remained down as shoppers waited to go into Frasers on Friday morning. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Queue of shoppers turned away as Dundee Frasers opening delayed
The Gallagher Retail Park Matalan store.
Matalan carry out 'unauthorised alteration works' at Dundee store
Stephen Thompson has announced that he has applied for bankruptcy
Administration extended for ex-Dundee United chief Stephen Thompson’s failed business
Ideja Bajra, founder of Edvance AI. Image: Ideja Bajra
21-year-old St Andrews Uni student charging firms thousands for her AI skills
To go with story by Bryan Copland. Vehicles misusing Broughty Ferry level crossing Picture shows; Vehicles misusing Broughty Ferry level crossing. Gray Street, Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Network Rail Date; Unknown
VIDEO: Broughty Ferry drivers brazenly ignore level crossing warning lights
11
Mike Soutar was caught out by online scammers
Criminals target Apprentice star in V&A Dundee scam bid
photo of mature tree planted in a spherical glass base
The Proctor Group meets milestone sustainability target one year early
Franki and Barry posing at her desk
Why Kirkcaldy mortgage broker employed her 54-year-old dad
Three people in front of sign for Blend cafe at South Inch pavilion, Perth
Perth's South Inch pavilion cafe reopens with Blend Coffee Lounge team at helm

Conversation