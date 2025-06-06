Pioneering Greystone Energy can help you transform your energy future

The renewable energy specialists can show you how to achieve a profitable outcome while contributing positively to the environment.

‘A new challenge’

Greystone Energy has been at the forefront of this sector for years. It started out as a plumbing and heating company three decades ago. Then its founder and director, Graeme Ross wanted to explore something new.

He shared: “After the banking crash of 2008, everything was really quiet on the construction side. So I looked for other options.

“The first thing I got into was ground source heat pumps. Then we did air source heat pumps. Everything moved on from there.

“I had done plumbing and heating for so long that I wanted a new challenge.”

Renewable energy specialists

When Greystone Energy first entered the market, Graeme was one of only three ground source heat pump installers in Scotland.

He said: “I used to work for the underwriters and go out to survey these systems that were incorrectly installed. I had to write a report on the design and installation: What was wrong? What had to be put right?

“Because I’ve been an installer, I know all the questions. I know everything that’s involved in fitting these systems.

“We’ve got the knowledge on all the different technologies and we’re trying to stay at the forefront of all the new developments that are happening. That’s where the difference comes in.”

Graeme, who has undergone years of learning and training, is now well-known and respected in the renewable energy industry for his expertise.

His wife and Greystone Energy’s administrator, Sam Ross, shared: “Customers know straightaway when they speak to Graeme that he knows what he’s speaking about.”

But she added: “There’s no hard sell with us. We’re not a hard sell company. We’re just a company that will give you the information that you need to make an informed decision.

“We’re here for customers who want to go in the direction of renewables. I think that’s what customers find unique about us and like about us.”

Offering comprehensive service

Greystone Energy offers a full range of renewable energy solutions, from air and ground source heat pumps to solar power, to battery storage and electric vehicle charging.

However, they don’t just install these technologies. They offer consultations to help you design a system that’s tailored to your specific requirements. They can even provide full ongoing maintenance and servicing, making sure your system delivers reliably for years to come.

Greystone Energy is part of the Heat Pump Federation and Ground Source Heat Pump Association. It’s also MCS-certified so you can be sure it meets specific standards for quality, competency and safety in renewable energy technologies.

Greystone Energy understands that sometimes it takes lots of emails and patience just to receive a quote for renewable energy technologies like a heat pump.

Committed to helping its clients, the company has come up with an innovative tool to make the process a breeze.

On the firm’s website, there’s a new estimate calculator that can give users transparent cost details with just a few clicks.

Graeme said: “Users can put in their address and the tool automatically pulls the house’s energy performance certificate from the Scottish EPC register. It then automatically looks at heat pumps, materials, labour and brings in all the components required. I double check over the customer’s details and I can then return the budget quote back to the customer in a timely manner.”

Let Greystone Energy lead you through your renewable energy journey. Visit their website and send an enquiry.