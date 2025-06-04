Home of historic Perth jewellers Cairncross put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home of historic Perth jewellers Cairncross put up for sale

The St John Street building is on the market after the business closed in 2023.

By Lucy Scarlett
Cairncross Jewellers in St John Street, Perth.
Cairncross in St John Street is up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A historic jewellers in Perth city centre has been put up for sale.

Cairncross of Perth in St John Street closed two years ago after its owner retired.

The landmark business had sold high-end jewellery and watches in the city centre since 1869.

Speaking to The Courier in 2023, owner Flora Rennie said: “I am incredibly proud of the business and the people who have cared for and nurtured it over the years.”

Cairncross Jewellers in Perth.
Cairncross Jewellers served Perth for 150 years. Image: Graham and Sibbald

She said the business has earned “a place in the hearts of many in Perth, Scotland and beyond.”

Its B-listed shopfront was designed and built in 1911.

The building is a ground-floor double retail unit with an upstairs accommodation, measuring 4,773 sqft in total.

The ground floor is made up of a front and rear shop, three office spaces, a store, and two workshops.

The first floor has a kitchen and lounge, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.

The shop floor at Cairncross of Perth jewellers.
The shop floor at the Perth jewellers. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The empty shop floor at Cairncross of Perth.
The Perth building comes with an upstairs flat. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Stairs lead up to an attic room that has a further bedroom.

The property also has a basement.

Perth’s Cairncross Jewellers is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £250,000 or to rent.

Elsewhere in the city, the Original Factory Shop has announced its closure as two other Perthshire shops are under review.

Conversation