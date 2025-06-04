Home of historic Perth jewellers Cairncross put up for sale

A historic jewellers in Perth city centre has been put up for sale.

Cairncross of Perth in St John Street closed two years ago after its owner retired.

The landmark business had sold high-end jewellery and watches in the city centre since 1869.

Speaking to The Courier in 2023, owner Flora Rennie said: “I am incredibly proud of the business and the people who have cared for and nurtured it over the years.”

She said the business has earned “a place in the hearts of many in Perth, Scotland and beyond.”

Its B-listed shopfront was designed and built in 1911.

The building is a ground-floor double retail unit with an upstairs accommodation, measuring 4,773 sqft in total.

The ground floor is made up of a front and rear shop, three office spaces, a store, and two workshops.

The first floor has a kitchen and lounge, a bathroom, and two bedrooms.

Stairs lead up to an attic room that has a further bedroom.

The property also has a basement.

Perth’s Cairncross Jewellers is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald for offers in the region of £250,000 or to rent.

Elsewhere in the city, the Original Factory Shop has announced its closure as two other Perthshire shops are under review.