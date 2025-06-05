The Proctor Group meets milestone sustainability target one year early

Blairgowrie-based construction products manufacturer, the Proctor Group, has surpassed its target of reducing carbon emissions by at least 25 tonnes in six years.

The Group’s Sustainability Committee established the ambitious target against a 2019 baseline of 197.7 tonnes.

Analysis of figures to the end of 2024 shows the Group has actually delivered a carbon saving of 29 tonnes in that time, with total emissions reduced to 168.7 tonnes.

All figures have been arrived at following extensive external independent advice.

Further reductions are expected once 2025’s carbon emissions can be analysed, and the Board will discuss further measures to maintain the level of commitment shown so far.

“Sustainability is integral to our operations,” said Keira Proctor, managing director of the Proctor Group.

“Our mission is to reduce our environmental impact, including collaborating with our supply chain partners to promote sustainable practices and reduce the overall environmental impact of our products and services.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our sustainability efforts and engage with our local communities.

“Setting a significant-yet-achievable target was important for driving progress. It also had to be clear and measurable, so we could hold ourselves to account.

“We’re pleased to announce the results so far, and sustainability will continue to be a major consideration in future business decisions.”

One of the biggest contributors to the carbon reductions achieved so far has been the installation of solar panels on the Group’s factory roof, which has also helped to reduce electricity bills.

Other measures include new double glazing at the Head Office, and a transition to LED lighting across all business operations.

A hybrid car policy and a cycle to work scheme have also been introduced, while remote working practices have ensured an overall reduction in staff travel.

The Proctor Group has also sought to have a direct positive impact on the environment by supporting forestry projects and tree planting both at home in Scotland, and further afield on the Chinchina River Basin in Colombia. Together, these two initiatives are expected to deliver some 58 tonnes of carbon credits.

