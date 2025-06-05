The Proctor Group meets milestone sustainability target one year early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Proctor Group meets milestone sustainability target one year early

The company is moving forward with other measures as it keeps sustainability at the heart of its operations.

Presented by Proctor Group
photo of mature tree planted in a spherical glass base
The Proctor Group aims to reduce the overall environmental impact of its products and services.

Blairgowrie-based construction products manufacturer, the Proctor Group, has surpassed its target of reducing carbon emissions by at least 25 tonnes in six years.

The Group’s Sustainability Committee established the ambitious target against a 2019 baseline of 197.7 tonnes.

Analysis of figures to the end of 2024 shows the Group has actually delivered a carbon saving of 29 tonnes in that time, with total emissions reduced to 168.7 tonnes.

All figures have been arrived at following extensive external independent advice.

Further reductions are expected once 2025’s carbon emissions can be analysed, and the Board will discuss further measures to maintain the level of commitment shown so far.

“Sustainability is integral to our operations,” said Keira Proctor, managing director of the Proctor Group.

“Our mission is to reduce our environmental impact, including collaborating with our supply chain partners to promote sustainable practices and reduce the overall environmental impact of our products and services.

man from Proctor Group uses a shovel to dig up earth in a field
The Proctor Group supports tree planting in Scotland.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance our sustainability efforts and engage with our local communities.

“Setting a significant-yet-achievable target was important for driving progress. It also had to be clear and measurable, so we could hold ourselves to account.

“We’re pleased to announce the results so far, and sustainability will continue to be a major consideration in future business decisions.”

One of the biggest contributors to the carbon reductions achieved so far has been the installation of solar panels on the Group’s factory roof, which has also helped to reduce electricity bills.

Other measures include new double glazing at the Head Office, and a transition to LED lighting across all business operations.

A hybrid car policy and a cycle to work scheme have also been introduced, while remote working practices have ensured an overall reduction in staff travel.

The Proctor Group has also sought to have a direct positive impact on the environment by supporting forestry projects and tree planting both at home in Scotland, and further afield on the Chinchina River Basin in Colombia. Together, these two initiatives are expected to deliver some 58 tonnes of carbon credits.

Find out more about the Proctor Group.

