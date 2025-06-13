Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses

A new wedding dress shop is opening in Blairgowrie tomorrow.

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique, on the High Street, claims to be the first boutique of its kind in the Perthshire town.

The shop sells affordable new and pre-loved wedding, prom and formal dresses, plus Ladies’ Day outfits and accessories and gowns for children.

The owner, Diane, is local to Blairgowrie and was her son’s full-time carer before taking the leap to open the shop.

She told The Courier she’s dreamed of owning a dress boutique since 2017.

“I’ve had some stock for many years now, and I was going to sell it.

“My husband went, why are you selling it? Go for it.

“You want to do it, you know what you’re doing, and you know your market.

“I used to love dressing my daughter and granddaughter up when they were little!

“There’s also a loophole in the wedding industry, people are being ripped off and paying between £3,000 and £4,000 for a dress.

“I’ve got designer dresses here, but they’re not three to four grand.

“My dresses are affordable, and most of them you don’t need to pay upfront.

“My designer dresses are from a company called Phoenix Gowns – they’re a big name down in London.”

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique to open six days a week

Diane said she will assess what items are the most popular and tailor her stock towards that.

She added: “People say to me, Why here? Why Blairgowrie?

“Perth and Kinross has several wedding venues.

“We have Scone Palace, Kinettles Castle, and Fingask Castle, for example.

“We’ve got the venues, so why not the bridal shops.

“Also, if you’ve got the right prices, people will travel – hopefully!”

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique will be open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

