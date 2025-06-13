Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside the new Blairgowrie boutique selling new and preloved affordable wedding dresses

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique sells new and preloved dresses for all occasions and ages.

Diane and one of her dresses.
Diane says she sells designer wedding dresses at affordable prices. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Lucy Scarlett

A new wedding dress shop is opening in Blairgowrie tomorrow.

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique, on the High Street, claims to be the first boutique of its kind in the Perthshire town.

The shop sells affordable new and pre-loved wedding, prom and formal dresses, plus Ladies’ Day outfits and accessories and gowns for children.

Blairgowrie bridal shop to sell ‘affordable designer dresses’

The owner, Diane, is local to Blairgowrie and was her son’s full-time carer before taking the leap to open the shop.

She told The Courier she’s dreamed of owning a dress boutique since 2017.

“I’ve had some stock for many years now, and I was going to sell it.

“My husband went, why are you selling it? Go for it.

Bonnie Rose Bridal.
The shop is located on the High Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Robe.
Exciting news for all brides-to-be in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gown.
There is a range of dresses for all ages. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Details on dress.
Detailing on one of the children’s dresses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“You want to do it, you know what you’re doing, and you know your market.

“I used to love dressing my daughter and granddaughter up when they were little!

“There’s also a loophole in the wedding industry, people are being ripped off and paying between £3,000 and £4,000 for a dress.

“I’ve got designer dresses here, but they’re not three to four grand.

“My dresses are affordable, and most of them you don’t need to pay upfront.

“My designer dresses are from a company called Phoenix Gowns – they’re a big name down in London.”

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique to open six days a week

Diane said she will assess what items are the most popular and tailor her stock towards that.

She added: “People say to me, Why here? Why Blairgowrie?

“Perth and Kinross has several wedding venues.

Dresses.
There are new and pre-loved dresses to choose from. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dress.
Diane also makes dresses. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Card.
The bridal shop will open on Saturday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We have Scone Palace, Kinettles Castle, and Fingask Castle, for example.

“We’ve got the venues, so why not the bridal shops.

“Also, if you’ve got the right prices, people will travel – hopefully!”

Bonnie Rose Bridal and Boutique will be open six days a week from Monday to Saturday.

Elsewhere in Blairgowrie, The Courier was invited for a first look at a new wine bar and restaurant on the High Street.

