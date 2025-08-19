Dunning mum says launching new deli ‘will benefit the village’

A mum from Dunning has launched a new deli that will “benefit the village”.

Fiona McIntyre, 43, and her family moved to Dunning from Auchterarder three years ago.

Now, she has opened her own deli in the village after working in hospitality for most of her career.

Little Fort Deli will officially open in Muckhart Road on Wednesday.

Deli owner says launch is a ‘big moment’

Fiona told The Courier opening her own venture is something she has always wanted to do.

“I was always in hospitality and I stopped because I decided I wasn’t going to do it unless I was doing it for myself,” she said.

“I didn’t actually ever think that I would get to this point – it’s a big moment.

“My husband and I went travelling for about three years around the world and that’s what I did, hospitality.

“I worked in restaurants and bars and then when we came home I was in Delvino in Crieff and working in hotels.”

Fiona said the property on Muckhart Road came up on the market, prompting her to open the deli.

“My husband said ‘this is something you have to do’. This is one of the ones of ‘you can’t go into the grave without trying’.”

Fiona said there as some phenomenal businesses in the area, but her deli has its own unique offering.

She added: “You get a lot of cyclists and dog walkers. Even in the village, it will save you a trip to Marks & Spencer for your picky bits at the weekend.

“We have the full deli counter and nine different flavours of Stewart Tower’s ice-cream as well.

“I think it is something that will benefit the village.”

Little Fort Deli sells olives, cheeses, sun-blushed tomatoes, stuffed peppers and cakes made locally.

The menu includes items such as pastries, scones, hot drinks, rolls, soup, baked potatoes, paninis, wraps, hot dogs and smoothies.

‘Really positive’ feedback for Dunning deli

The deli hosted a soft launch on Sunday night, which Fiona said had people queuing down the street.

“The response so far from the community has been unbelievable – like overwhelmingly so,” she added.

“Everyone is popping in and offering words of encouragement.

“On the opening evening, I swear we must have had over 200 people through the doors.

“It was really positive and I’m so grateful for it.

“Everybody said this is exactly what we’re needing.

“I’m hoping to have a notice board so there’s a community spirit where you get to know what’s happening in the village.”

