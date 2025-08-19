Dunning mum says launching new deli ‘will benefit the village’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunning mum says launching new deli ‘will benefit the village’

Fiona McIntyre, 43, has always wanted to run her own business.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fiona McIntyre and her family at Little Fort Deli in Dunning.
A mum from Dunning has launched a new deli that will “benefit the village”.

Fiona McIntyre, 43, and her family moved to Dunning from Auchterarder three years ago.

Now, she has opened her own deli in the village after working in hospitality for most of her career.

Little Fort Deli will officially open in Muckhart Road on Wednesday.

Deli owner says launch is a ‘big moment’

Fiona told The Courier opening her own venture is something she has always wanted to do.

“I was always in hospitality and I stopped because I decided I wasn’t going to do it unless I was doing it for myself,” she said.

“I didn’t actually ever think that I would get to this point – it’s a big moment.

Little Fort Deli in Dunning ahead of its opening.
The deli's range of ice-cream.
“My husband and I went travelling for about three years around the world and that’s what I did, hospitality.

“I worked in restaurants and bars and then when we came home I was in Delvino in Crieff and working in hotels.”

Fiona said the property on Muckhart Road came up on the market, prompting her to open the deli.

“My husband said ‘this is something you have to do’. This is one of the ones of ‘you can’t go into the grave without trying’.”

A slice of the menu.
Fiona said there as some phenomenal businesses in the area, but her deli has its own unique offering.

She added: “You get a lot of cyclists and dog walkers. Even in the village, it will save you a trip to Marks & Spencer for your picky bits at the weekend.

“We have the full deli counter and nine different flavours of Stewart Tower’s ice-cream as well.

“I think it is something that will benefit the village.”

Little Fort Deli sells olives, cheeses, sun-blushed tomatoes, stuffed peppers and cakes made locally.

The menu includes items such as pastries, scones, hot drinks, rolls, soup, baked potatoes, paninis, wraps, hot dogs and smoothies.

‘Really positive’ feedback for Dunning deli

The deli hosted a soft launch on Sunday night, which Fiona said had people queuing down the street.

“The response so far from the community has been unbelievable – like overwhelmingly so,” she added.

“Everyone is popping in and offering words of encouragement.

Queues outside the door at the soft launch of the Little Fort Deli in Dunning.
“On the opening evening, I swear we must have had over 200 people through the doors.

“It was really positive and I’m so grateful for it.

“Everybody said this is exactly what we’re needing.

“I’m hoping to have a notice board so there’s a community spirit where you get to know what’s happening in the village.”

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a Blairgowrie bookshop boss has revealed plans for an escape room.

Conversation