First look inside Perth’s new ‘sophisticated’ wine bar inspired by world travels and Scottish history

The first images have been revealed of Perth’s new wine bar, which draws inspiration from Scottish history and its owner’s travels around the world.

Olya Munro, 46, is set to open La Cave a Vin in George Street on August 31.

The listed building has been transformed into a “sophisticated and elegant” wine bar.

The drinks menu reflects Olya’s travel experiences while also incorporating a Scottish twist.

Wine bar owner brings ‘sophisticated’ drinks lounge to Perth

Olya, a former educational coordinator, moved from Edinburgh to Perth with her family in 2022.

Since then, she has been gearing up to launch her own business in the Fair City.

Olya told The Courier what inspired her to open the wine bar.

“We saw so many empty, beautiful, historical, magnificent buildings in Perth sitting empty – it was heartbreaking,” she said.

“My family and I decided to take on the challenge.

“We moved to Perth as we really like the city.

“My girls went to schools and universities and I decided it was the time to do something different.

“After all the jobs I’ve had, I just wanted a total career change, and I really wanted to do something for Scotland.

“It’s been my home since 1994, and the people are so lovely.

“When I saw the arches inside this building, I said to my husband ‘this is a wine bar’.

Originally from Russia, Olya has lived in New York, Edinburgh and London, and says her travels have heavily influenced her vision.

“I’ve seen a lot of diversity in the drinks industry – you have the pubs, but also the classic wine bars, Champagne bars, and Prosecco bars. Elegant places to go for a drink.

“There are obviously lots of lovely restaurants and cafes, but where do people go for a drink when it comes to sophisticated places?

“Speaking to lots of local people, everybody was so supportive towards the project.”

Inspiration behind Perth’s new wine bar

Olya envisions the venue as a social hub, making use of the building’s large function room at the rear.

The interiors feature deep red walls and distinctive artwork, much of it sourced from local charity shops and restored by Olya herself.

“I easily get inspired by places and people,” she added.

“This aesthetic is purely from travelling and experiencing different places.

“I do remember thinking in one hotel: ‘Wow, if I have something of my own like this one day’.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

The name La Cave à Vin translates to “the wine cellar”.

The bar’s branding, however, includes a Scottish influence through a fictional character Olya has created – Fiona.

“I am writing a book about Fiona who lived in Scotland 3,000 years ago,” she explained.

“Her family had a bee farm, so Fiona likes experimenting with honey and rainwater.

“She would be making the drinks and concoctions with water and honey, which is mead.

“So, the plan is to convince the world that it wasn’t the Spanish, French, or Italians that came up with it – it was actually a Scottish girl 3,000 years ago in Perth!”

Alongside mead, La Cave a Vin will serve a wide selection of wines, champagnes, Proseccos, Belgian beers, non-alcoholic options and small plates.

