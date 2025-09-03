Fife family-run fruit and vegetable shop expands to Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife family-run fruit and vegetable shop expands to Kinross

Benarty Fruits owner Peter Murphy told The Courier he's had 'brilliant' feedback from customers.

By Lucy Scarlett
Benarty Fruits owners.
Ryan Murphy (left), Peter Murphy (centre), and Janette Murphy have opened a new greengrocers in Kinross. Image: Benarty Fruits

A long-standing Fife greengrocer has opened a new store in Kinross.

Benarty Fruits, based in Lochore, launched its second branch on Kinross High Street last week.

The family-run business has been operating for around 25 years, supplying fresh produce both in-store and through deliveries.

Benarty Fruits.
Benarty Fruits is located at 167 High Street. Image: Benarty Fruits

Owner Peter Murphy, 63, told The Courier the decision to expand was inspired by his son Ryan, who joined the business a few years ago.

“It was my son who inspired us to open a second store,” he said

“I’ve sold fruit and veg for the best part of 30 years, and my son Ryan came on board to help me a few years ago.

“As we’ve progressed the business, we’ve started to move on and grow.

“The opportunity came to buy the shop in Lochore before the pandemic.”

Benarty Fruits.
The shop sells fresh produce. Image: Benarty Fruits

Peter explained that the family had always hoped to open another branch.

“We happened to see this one for Kinross and thought this would be a great area to do it.”

Benarty Fruits sources its stock daily from food markets and local farmers.

The Kinross shop offers fruit, vegetables, herbs, oils, pasta, sauces, dressings, artisan treats, and cards.

Benarty Fruits.
Vegetables from local suppliers. Image: Benarty Fruits
Benarty Fruits.
Artisan treats. Image: Benarty Fruits

The expansion was also influenced by the company’s growing customer base in Kinross.

“We deliver to Kinross – places like Rachel House and Grouse and Claret – so it made sense.

“In Lochore, we noticed people coming from Perth, so we thought we’d give Kinross a try.”

Peter’s wife, aunt, and son Ryan all work alongside him in the business.

‘Brilliant’ to see Benarty Fruits open in Kinross

Peter praised the warm reception from the community.

“It’s been a very positive response so far from the people in Kinross,” he said.

“Even this morning, we’ve had people popping in and introducing themselves.

“Local businesses are delighted there’s another business opening on this end of the High Street.

“It’s like every other area, I suppose, all the shops are up for sale or closing.

“There’s a barbers just opened next door to us, there’s a wee coffee shop, and a chemist two doors up as well.

“It’s looking a wee bit healthier down this end of the High Street.

“The feedback so far is that it’s brilliant to see another shop opening.”

Benarty Fruits delivers across much of Fife and into parts of Perth and Kinross.

Benarty Fruits.
Cards for sale. Image: Benarty Fruits
Benarty Fruits.
The Kinross shop opened on Friday. Image: Benarty Fruits

Peter stressed the importance of supporting local shops.

“It’s nice for customers to come into our shop and see the fresh fruit and veg.

“The feedback I get is that it’s keeping the community spirit going and bringing people out of their houses.

“People sometimes comment that supermarkets aren’t as fresh.

“The feedback we get is that our stuff seems to last a lot longer than supermarkets.

“It’s fresh every day and, of course, you build up a bit of camaraderie with some of the customers who come in and you get to know the community a bit better.”

Conversation