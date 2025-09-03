Fife family-run fruit and vegetable shop expands to Kinross

A long-standing Fife greengrocer has opened a new store in Kinross.

Benarty Fruits, based in Lochore, launched its second branch on Kinross High Street last week.

The family-run business has been operating for around 25 years, supplying fresh produce both in-store and through deliveries.

Owner Peter Murphy, 63, told The Courier the decision to expand was inspired by his son Ryan, who joined the business a few years ago.

“It was my son who inspired us to open a second store,” he said

“I’ve sold fruit and veg for the best part of 30 years, and my son Ryan came on board to help me a few years ago.

“As we’ve progressed the business, we’ve started to move on and grow.

“The opportunity came to buy the shop in Lochore before the pandemic.”

Peter explained that the family had always hoped to open another branch.

“We happened to see this one for Kinross and thought this would be a great area to do it.”

Benarty Fruits sources its stock daily from food markets and local farmers.

The Kinross shop offers fruit, vegetables, herbs, oils, pasta, sauces, dressings, artisan treats, and cards.

The expansion was also influenced by the company’s growing customer base in Kinross.

“We deliver to Kinross – places like Rachel House and Grouse and Claret – so it made sense.

“In Lochore, we noticed people coming from Perth, so we thought we’d give Kinross a try.”

Peter’s wife, aunt, and son Ryan all work alongside him in the business.

‘Brilliant’ to see Benarty Fruits open in Kinross

Peter praised the warm reception from the community.

“It’s been a very positive response so far from the people in Kinross,” he said.

“Even this morning, we’ve had people popping in and introducing themselves.

“Local businesses are delighted there’s another business opening on this end of the High Street.

“It’s like every other area, I suppose, all the shops are up for sale or closing.

“There’s a barbers just opened next door to us, there’s a wee coffee shop, and a chemist two doors up as well.

“It’s looking a wee bit healthier down this end of the High Street.

“The feedback so far is that it’s brilliant to see another shop opening.”

Benarty Fruits delivers across much of Fife and into parts of Perth and Kinross.

Peter stressed the importance of supporting local shops.

“It’s nice for customers to come into our shop and see the fresh fruit and veg.

“The feedback I get is that it’s keeping the community spirit going and bringing people out of their houses.

“People sometimes comment that supermarkets aren’t as fresh.

“The feedback we get is that our stuff seems to last a lot longer than supermarkets.

“It’s fresh every day and, of course, you build up a bit of camaraderie with some of the customers who come in and you get to know the community a bit better.”